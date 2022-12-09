Read full article on original website
Related
22 dogs taken in by Animal Humane Society from shuttered breeder
The Animal Humane Society has taken in 22 dogs from a rural Minnesota breeder. The breeder has since had their license revoked by the Board of Animal Health, as a report was filed stating there were too many dogs at the premises. According to the AHS, the breeds include St....
A single sheepdog had a vet bill so high he faced euthanasia- The dog wandered back home after two days in the cold
Imagine ending your beloved pet dog's life because you could not pay for his medical treatment at a vet. John Wierwiller, a farmer, recently endured such a gut-wrenching ordeal. [i]
Millions Watch Bitter-Sweet Moment Border Collie Herds Sheep for Final Time
Millions have watched the bitter-sweet moment a Border Collie herds sheep for the final time, despite being "riddled in pain." More than 2.5 million people have seen the montage of videos that show five-year-old Marshall limping on the field before sprinting after the sheep. Over 334,000 people have liked the viral clip posted by Lisa Alekna who uses the handle @laughingstockoflivestock.
Doggie condo? Stray dogs take shelter in makeshift homes on a sandy hill
A group of stray dogs were spotted digging makeshift burrows in a pile of leftover sand in Thailand — see their creation and how they're seeking shelter in their own "doggie condo."
natureworldnews.com
Chihuahua Dies After Celebrity Mountain Lion ‘P-22’ Aggressively Pounces on Pet Dogs
A mountain lion with celebrity status known as "P-22" shocked a man walking several pet dogs when he pounced on and killed a chihuahua in the Griffith Park-Hollywood neighborhood. In the Griffith Park-Silver Lake-Hollywood region, a mountain lion that frequents residential areas is reportedly becoming more aggressive. A man walking...
Dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after keeping entire litter of puppies
A devoted dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after he decided to keep a whole litter of puppies and adopted another one that was due to be put down.Collin Standon, 24, already had three golden retrievers when cherished pets Chloe and Sam had a litter of nine pups.He made the decision to keep them all and now has 13 fully-grown dogs, insisting that he loves the “challenge”.“It’s not like anything you’d ever imagine, happiness is an understatement. I hear people complaining about keeping up with one or two - try 13,” Standon said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dog abandoned while pregnant happily plays with her puppies in new videoWorld’s oldest tortoise turns 190 having seen off two world wars and British EmpirePrincess Kate dazzles in rented green gown at Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston
Meet Dwarf Donkeys, The Adorable Animals Can Be Great Pets
Donkeys are adorable but dwarf donkeys are cuter. Dwarf donkeys are sweet little creatures that can even be kept as pets because they are friendly. These donkeys are actually referred to as miniature donkeys.
Missouri Woman Pets a Kitten That’s Actually a Fierce Bobcat
When you see an animal that isn't yours, you have to be careful before you try and pet it. A Missouri woman found this out the hard way when she thought she was petting a kitten which was actually a bobcat in a bad mood. An outdoor website called Advnture...
a-z-animals.com
9 Best Dog Breeds That Are Good With Cats
Getting a dog to keep your cat company while at work is an excellent idea! When you get home, you’ll be greeted by two fluffy friends eager to play and cuddle!. However, choosing a dog breed that’s good with cats is of utmost importance. Cats won’t like all dog breeds around them. For instance, some dog breeds have strong herding instincts, meaning they’ll spend their whole day chasing your cat around the house. This doesn’t mean they’ll hurt the cat, as long as they’re properly introduced to each other. However, we’re almost sure your cat will neither appreciate nor tolerate this.
ETOnline.com
32 Holiday Gifts for Pet Parents and Their Furry Friends from Cat Backpacks to Dog-Approved Leashes
While humans can be notoriously difficult to shop for during the holidays, their pets are far from it. Cat and dog owners love nothing more than spoiling their four-legged children, so getting them a gift for their pet is often the best way to put a smile on their faces. If you've been struggling to come up with thoughtful gifts for the pet mom or dad in your life, worry no more: our list of gifts for pet parents has got you covered.
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Gracie Mae
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Gracie Mae. Gracie Mae is a mature ladybug, somewhere between 6 to 9-years-old but so full of life and love. She is the biggest cuddle bug and has the craziest happy dance. She is heart-worm negative, spayed, fully...
pawesome.net
Video of Chihuahua German Shepherd Mix Is Just Too Cute
There’s always something iconic about a great mix. Whether we’re talking about swirled ice cream or designer dog breeds, sometimes magic can happen when the right combination occurs. At the beginning of this sweet video, a question is asked. “Have you ever seen a Chihuahua X German Shepherd?”...
thehappypuppysite.com
Are Hostas Poisonous to Dogs?
Are hostas poisonous to dogs? When I was looking to fill some of the shady parts of my garden, I kept seeing recommendations to use hostas. These plants are a favorite for gardeners and homeowners alike to bring a flash of color to a shady spot. But, as all dog owners know, it’s vital to check if plants are safe for our pets before bringing them into our homes. Hostas are, unfortunately, bad for our dogs. Although they aren’t usually fatal when eaten, they can cause gastrointestinal upset and more serious issues for smaller dogs, or dogs who have eaten a lot of these plants. In this guide, I’ll take a closer look at the issues these plants and their flowers present to our pets and what you must do if your dog has eaten some.
Animals
Life without animals, either in the wild or as pets, is nearly impossible to imagine. It’d be like thinking of the sky without birds, a forest without bears and deer, a sea without fish, or for many of us, a home without a dog or cat or bird. Some...
10 best dog beds in 2022 for canines large and small
Our experts have rounded up the best dog beds, from waterproof to orthopedic. They provide comfort for dogs large and small and even chewers.
petpress.net
5 Types of Poodle breed: A Guide To Curly-Haired Pets
Poodles have always been a favorite breed among canine lovers. There are a lot of types of poodle breed that make great family pets. With their distinctive curly coat and dignified demeanor, they make an excellent addition to any household. But did you know that poodles are the second most...
These 5 Dog Christmas Stockings Will Have Your Furry Friends Wagging Their Tails With Joy
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Dog owners and dog grandparents: Is your family’s stocking lineup really ready for Santa...
Recycling border collie helps clear up rubbish during walks
A recycling border collie helps clear the streets of rubbish by collecting hundreds of plastic bottles during his daily walks.Thirteen-year-old Scruff has been dubbed as the “eco dog” by Nuneaton locals who have been amazed by the “good boy.”David Grant and his wife Yvonne Faulkner-Grant started carrying bags with them on their walks to bring to the recycling centre.In the past year Scruff has retrieved more than 1,000 plastic bottles, Yvonne reckons.“People have said he should be working for the council, and everybody loves it when they see him in the street,” David said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Inside ‘secret’ cage-like facilities used by border forces to detain asylum seekers before ‘illegal’ deportationChristmas joy: Incredible festive lights at Bristol house raise money for charityEtiquette expert demonstrates how to hold yourself in a ‘ladylike’ manner
akc.org
Can Dogs Eat Cilantro?
In humans, studies have demonstrated that a genetic component can influence whether you like or dislike this herb. But would a dog enjoy the same treat? Cilantro leaves are safe for dogs to eat in moderation. Can Dogs Have Cilantro?. Although eating this herb does not replace brushing teeth and...
Dog Rescued With More Than 2 Pounds of Matted Fur
It’s pretty normal for some of us to slip up on our dog’s grooming from time to time. For dog parents with more hard-to-groom breeds, sometimes the constant shedding, brushing, and trimming can grow to be a little too much. But for most of us, the appropriate action to take when grooming gets to be […] The post Dog Rescued With More Than 2 Pounds of Matted Fur appeared first on DogTime.
Comments / 0