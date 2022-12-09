Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Break Silence on Stunning Reconciliation: "Everything Happens for a Reason."

Read full article on original website
Related
Christine Brown Welcomes Sister Wives to Her Own Salt Lake City Home After Kody Split: 'New Beginnings'
Christine Brown left her plural marriage to Kody Brown in November 2021, and now she's living her best life in Salt Lake City Welcome home, Christine Brown! The Sister Wives star has opened the doors of her new, single life to TLC's cameras. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Christine announced she'd begun filming in the Salt Lake City home where she moved after leaving her plural marriage to Kody Brown. "I'm finally filming in my house in Salt Lake!!" Christine, 50, captioned a smiling selfie. "So excited! #sisterwives...
Christine Brown's Life After Leaving Kody - From Dating to New Home
Christine Brown has been sharing aspects of her new life with "Sister Wives" fans, following her split from husband Kody.
ABC News anchors ‘upset’ over Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes affair
Strong opinions inside ABC News over “GMA3” hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ off-screen affair have gone primetime. As network execs mull over the anchors’ fate amid their scandalous romance, sources tell Page Six that Robach’s “20/20” co-anchor David Muir “wants no part” of the drama. “He’s not having it. He’s the face of the evening news and nothing about him ever makes it into the papers. He’s very private and no one at ABC likes the way Amy and T.J. handled it,” a source told Page Six. According to another insider, “every anchor is upset that Amy and...
Christine Brown Reveals There Is More ‘Sister Wives’ to Come.: Will It Feature Less of Kody and Robyn, Though?
'Sister Wives' fans can look forward to at least one more season. Christine Brown confirmed she was filming for the show in her Utah home.
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Recap: Janelle Accuses Kody of 'Using' Her for Her Money as He Says He Feels 'Disrespected'
Housing continues to be a sore subject in the Brown family on Sunday's episode of Sister Wives. After Christine Brown leaves town for her new home in Utah, the sale of her old house falls through. Kody is keen on finding a way to keep the house in the family,...
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé's Patrick and Thaís Welcome First Child Together
Patrick and Thaís are officially parents! The 90 Day Fiancé couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on Nov. 15, they shared with TLC. The couple decided to name their baby girl Aleesi Ramone Mendes. In a statement to the network, they shared their happiness at welcoming their baby, who weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 18 inches long at birth.
Elle
Ben Affleck Says He'd 'Probably Still Be Drinking' If He Was Still Married To Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck is opening up about his marriage to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. On Monday, the Last Duel actor appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where he candidly spoke about his struggles with alcohol while married and his attempt to stay with Garner for their kids. The couple, who married...
‘Sister Wives’ Star, Christine Brown, Reveals What Would Have Convinced Her to Stay with Kody Brown
Christine and Kody Brown divorced more than a year ago. While Christine was done when she moved, something could have made the 'Sister Wives' star stay.
‘Sister Wives’: a Brown Family Member Just Finally Revealed the Real Reason for the Family’s Move to Flagstaff
'Sister Wives' fans always suspected Kody Brown moved his entire family for one person. One of Kody's kids just suggested it's true.
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives': Kody's 'Begging' Janelle for a Closer Relationship But Says She's Rejecting Him for Christine
After Kody Brown's marriage with Christine has officially ended, his other marriages seem to be suffering on Sunday's episode of Sister Wives. The main source of tension for the Brown family patriarch is his second wife Janelle Brown's support of Christine amid their divorce. "I'm begging Janelle for a closer...
Popculture
'Good Morning America': Amy Robach's Replacement Revealed
Viewers tuning into Good Morning America's third hour won't be seeing the familiar face of Amy Robach anytime soon. Amid ABC's investigation into Robach's alleged affair with co-host T.J. Holmes, Robach has been pulled from the air, with Stephanie Ramos stepping in as her replacement. Ramos, of course, isn't completely...
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Told Christine Not to Leave Kody Until She Could 'Support Yourself Financially'
"What every woman needs is a friend that is just supportive and kind of good. But when you need to have a different perspective, they don't mind just giving it to you," Christine said of Janelle Sister Wives' Janelle Brown gave Christine Brown some practical advice when she initially considered leaving their husband Kody Brown. "I asked when we were in Vegas, and I was just done in Vegas. I remember asking her, I'm like, 'I need to leave. I need to leave. I don't even want to be married to Kody anymore....
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe This Telling Moment Shows Kody Brown Favors Robyn and Her Children
'Sister Wives' fans are convinced that Kody Brown's refusal to build on the family's Coyote Pass land has everything to do with his favoritism toward Robyn Brown and her children ahead of his other wives.
buzzfeednews.com
Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”
Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
‘Sister Wives’ Opinion: Is TLC Waiting Until the Last Episode of Season 17 to Reveal Janelle Brown Has Left Kody?
Is TLC waiting until the last episode of season 17 of 'Sister Wives' to reveal Janelle Brown has left husband Kody?
Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died
Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives': Janelle Argues With Kody Over Not Wanting to Live in Christine's House (Exclusive)
Things are still tense between Kody Brown and his second wife, Janelle, on this week's Sister Wives. In ET's exclusive sneak peek clip, Kody is trying to convince Janelle to buy his ex, Christine's, old house after her sale falls through -- but Janelle isn't interested. "I want a house,"...
Jenna Johnson Mourns Baby Niece After ‘Unimaginable’ Death: Please Send ‘All of the Love and Prayers’
Sharing her grief. Jenna Johnson revealed that her infant niece has died. “My angel little brother and sweet sister-in-law went through the unimaginable as they lost their baby girl this last week. I’ve been in awe at their examples of hope and immeasurable strength during this heart-wrenching time. So grateful for forever families and […]
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Attends Daughter’s Birthday Celebrations Without Kody Amid Split Rumors
Where’s Kody? Sister Wives star Janelle Brown celebrated her daughter Savanah’s 18th birthday without her husband, Kody Brown, amid split rumors. “My baby is 18!” Janelle, 53, wrote along with a video that captured Savanah’s “early celebration” for her...
'Sister Wives' Stars Janelle and Christine Brown's Friendship After Divorce
"Sister Wives" star Christine Brown announced her split from Kody in 2021 but has remained close to one of his other wives, Janelle.
Comments / 0