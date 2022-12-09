ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Break Silence on Stunning Reconciliation: "Everything Happens for a Reason."

By Kay D. Rhodes
The Hollywood Gossip
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
People

Christine Brown Welcomes Sister Wives to Her Own Salt Lake City Home After Kody Split: 'New Beginnings'

Christine Brown left her plural marriage to Kody Brown in November 2021, and now she's living her best life in Salt Lake City Welcome home, Christine Brown!  The Sister Wives star has opened the doors of her new, single life to TLC's cameras. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Christine announced she'd begun filming in the Salt Lake City home where she moved after leaving her plural marriage to Kody Brown.  "I'm finally filming in my house in Salt Lake!!" Christine, 50, captioned a smiling selfie. "So excited! #sisterwives...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Page Six

ABC News anchors ‘upset’ over Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes affair

Strong opinions inside ABC News over “GMA3” hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ off-screen affair have gone primetime. As network execs mull over the anchors’ fate amid their scandalous romance, sources tell Page Six that Robach’s “20/20” co-anchor David Muir “wants no part” of the drama. “He’s not having it. He’s the face of the evening news and nothing about him ever makes it into the papers. He’s very private and no one at ABC likes the way Amy and T.J. handled it,” a source told Page Six. According to another insider, “every anchor is upset that Amy and...
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé's Patrick and Thaís Welcome First Child Together

Patrick and Thaís are officially parents! The 90 Day Fiancé couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on Nov. 15, they shared with TLC. The couple decided to name their baby girl Aleesi Ramone Mendes. In a statement to the network, they shared their happiness at welcoming their baby, who weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 18 inches long at birth.
TEXAS STATE
Popculture

'Good Morning America': Amy Robach's Replacement Revealed

Viewers tuning into Good Morning America's third hour won't be seeing the familiar face of Amy Robach anytime soon. Amid ABC's investigation into Robach's alleged affair with co-host T.J. Holmes, Robach has been pulled from the air, with Stephanie Ramos stepping in as her replacement. Ramos, of course, isn't completely...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
People

Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Told Christine Not to Leave Kody Until She Could 'Support Yourself Financially'

"What every woman needs is a friend that is just supportive and kind of good. But when you need to have a different perspective, they don't mind just giving it to you," Christine said of Janelle Sister Wives' Janelle Brown gave Christine Brown some practical advice when she initially considered leaving their husband Kody Brown. "I asked when we were in Vegas, and I was just done in Vegas. I remember asking her, I'm like, 'I need to leave. I need to leave. I don't even want to be married to Kody anymore....
ARIZONA STATE
buzzfeednews.com

Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
TheDailyBeast

Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died

Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
Us Weekly

Jenna Johnson Mourns Baby Niece After ‘Unimaginable’ Death: Please Send ‘All of the Love and Prayers’

Sharing her grief. Jenna Johnson revealed that her infant niece has died. “My angel little brother and sweet sister-in-law went through the unimaginable as they lost their baby girl this last week. I’ve been in awe at their examples of hope and immeasurable strength during this heart-wrenching time. So grateful for forever families and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy