'Unexpected happy accidents': Misty Scheibel's art on display at Minden Opera House
MINDEN — Misty Scheibel paints to relieve stress. “I listen to ‘80s country music when I paint,” she said. “It takes me back to my childhood. When my mom cleaned house, she would put on the 8-track and listen to Alabama, Waylon Jennings and all those musicians. That’s what I paint to. I don’t know why. And that’s the only time I really listen to it. It’s just my escape.”
Kearney's Grace Fellowship Church completes year-round greenhouse
KEARNEY — A new greenhouse completed at Kearney’s Grace Fellowship Church aims to serve the community year-round. The project is part of Grace’s Jeremiah 29 Initiative, which is developing the property at 4305 19th Ave. to serve as a resource for both the church and the community, said Lead Pastor Mitch Ivey.
Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Areas of fog with some patchy freezing drizzle. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Dahlgrens continue to live, work on family homestead in Bertrand after 140 years
BERTRAND — On Dec. 13, 1882, John A. Dahlgren applied to homestead on 160 aces near Bertrand. For 140 years, that land has passed from generation to generation of the Dahlgren family and continues to be cared for by John’s descendants. About 50 members of the Dahlgren family, ranging in age from 2-82, recently gathered together in Holdrege and Bertrand to celebrate the Dahlgren homestead and to learn more about their family’s history.
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for December 12
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (5) updates to this series since Updated 24 min ago.
2 Northeast Elementary School teachers honored during Inclusive Schools Week
KEARNEY — Two Northeast Elementary School teachers were recently honored by Down Syndrome Advocates in Action during Inclusive Schools Week, Dec. 5-9. Kitt Wells and Jenny Knipping were honored for promoting inclusion at Northeast Elementary School. The teachers were nominated by the family of Jordyn Lucius, a student at the school, writing, “Kitt is an understanding, compassionate and loving human being! She has grown a bond with Jordyn that is so rich with love that Jordyn fondly says she is her best friend. Kitt not only offered to transfer with Jordyn when we moved to a new school district, but she is always helpful in assisting Jordyn’s needs and always makes her feel comfortable and included. Because of this, Jordyn is making insane strides with her academics and talking/signing. We are blessed to have Kitt — she is an asset to the school and to Jordyn!”
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Monday. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff's Office launch Project Life Saver
KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department has announced the beginning of a public safety program to protect and, when necessary, aid police in quickly locating at-risk individuals who are prone to wandering. Several officers and deputies from KPD and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office participated in three days of training...
Coaches name Loper QB TJ Davis All-American
KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney senior quarterback TJ Davis is a repeat selection to the American Football Coaches Association Division II All-American team. Davis makes the second team once again as 2021 Harlon Hill Trophy winner Tyson Bagent of Shepherd (W.V.) was the first-team selection. Both are...
