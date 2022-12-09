ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Gap, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Valley births Dec. 11, 2022

Capetillo — To Ashley Guisinger and Carlos Capetillo Jr. of Toppenish, a daughter, Addisyn Grace Capetillo, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 8:07 p.m. on Nov. 10, 2022. Kelderman — To Jessica and Kyle Kelderman of Yakima, a daughter, Katherine Jo Kelderman, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 9:26 p.m. on Nov. 28, 2022. Grandparents are Katy and Kevin Foran of Yakima and Ray and Pam Brown of Venus, Texas.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Ellensburg's historic Velvetone Records coming up on 40-year anniversary

The door opened to the street level outside the upstairs studio on Third Avenue and Mark Pickerel stepped out into the sunshine about the same time Velvetone Records owner Sam Albright walked up the sidewalk. Two old friends and creative Ellensburg souls smiled. “I swept up before I left,” said...
ELLENSBURG, WA
kpq.com

City of Wenatchee Acquiring Pallet Shelters to House Homeless

The City of Wenatchee is purchasing nearly four dozen pallet shelters to assist the area's homeless population. Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz says the shelters are similar to those being used in Grant County. "The first ones we saw around here were in Moses Lake a couple of years ago where...
WENATCHEE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Washington State Patrol activates missing indigenous person alert for Yakima man

Yakima, Wash. – Washington State Patrol has activated a missing indigenous person alert for 33-year-old Jason Sijohn, who has been missing for more than a month. WSP and Yakima Police Department say Sijohn was last known to near the 600 block of S. 10th Ave in Yakima back on November 9th, 2022. Police say they dont know what he was last seen wearing and that there is no car associated with Sijohn at this time. If you have any information about Sijohn call 911.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Mid-Columbia Ballet puts on 47th annual Nutcracker this weekend

RICHLAND, Wash. — A holiday tradition for many in the Tri-Cities region is watching The Nutcracker, performed by the Mid-Columbia Ballet. It’s the 47th performance, and you can count on it being nothing but spectacular this weekend. “We’ve been practicing for over three months,” said Sana Schiffern, who plays Clara. “It’s kind of surreal because you obviously prepare long before...
RICHLAND, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima group helping Ukrainian refugees terminates service contract with Yakima County

Months of dispute over documenting expenditures has prompted a local group providing services to Ukrainian refugees to end its contract with Yakima County. Shoulder to Shoulder entered a $250,000 grant contract with the county last June but has yet to receive any funds from it. County officials overseeing the contract...
Yakima Herald Republic

Our Lady of Guadalupe procession makes its way through Yakima

Hundreds of Catholics and at least a dozen Mariachi musicians walk in the Our Lady of Guadalupe procession on Sunday afternoon in downtown Yakima. About 500 people joined the march at St. Joseph Church and traveled down Third Street to begin the procession, which ended at St. Paul Cathedral near 12th and Yakima avenues.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Shipping container shelters approved for use at Camp Hope in Yakima

Shipping container shelters have been approved for use as temporary housing at Camp Hope in Yakima, offering a place for those who need separate housing. The Yakima City Council on Tuesday amended the lease with Grace City Outreach, the organization that manages the emergency shelter operating near East Nob Hill Boulevard and Interstate 82, to allow the containers to be used for temporary housing.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Let's hope snowplow drivers think of seniors this year

To the editor — Snow is here and I hope we will not have to deal with the lack of consideration the snowplow drivers showed seniors last year. I live in a retirement building and many here use wheelchairs or walkers. Management of our building shoveled our sidewalks as...
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy