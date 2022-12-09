Last seen in the mid-2010s, the adidas Y-3 Qasa High is set to return soon in its iconic “Triple Black” look. Unlike past editions of Yohji Yamamoto’s proposition under the Three Stripes umbrella, the upcoming retro forgoes most leather panels across the upper (save for reinforcement at the tip of the toe and arounh the heel), favoring a mix of textile a fabric instead. A pitch-dark ensemble covers the entirety of the upper. The exaggerated, concave sole unit underfoot also indulges in an all-“Core Black” finish, harkening back to Y-3 collections of the past, while still falling in-line with a lot of what the renowned Japanese designer is currently working on. “Y-3” branding reprises its standard placements, appearing on the spine and outsole.

9 HOURS AGO