The adidas AlphaBOOST V1 Launches With Lucid Fuchsia And Blue Dawn Accents
Combining five silhouettes into one may have proven a daunting task, but with over 73 years of design language pushing the German brand forward, the adidas AlphaBOOST V1 has ushered adidas’ running silhouettes into a new era of creation. Now exploring a stark contrast to its near all-white build,...
adidas Is Bringing Back The Y-3 Qasa High In “Triple Black”
Last seen in the mid-2010s, the adidas Y-3 Qasa High is set to return soon in its iconic “Triple Black” look. Unlike past editions of Yohji Yamamoto’s proposition under the Three Stripes umbrella, the upcoming retro forgoes most leather panels across the upper (save for reinforcement at the tip of the toe and arounh the heel), favoring a mix of textile a fabric instead. A pitch-dark ensemble covers the entirety of the upper. The exaggerated, concave sole unit underfoot also indulges in an all-“Core Black” finish, harkening back to Y-3 collections of the past, while still falling in-line with a lot of what the renowned Japanese designer is currently working on. “Y-3” branding reprises its standard placements, appearing on the spine and outsole.
The Air Jordan 2 “Black Cement” Is Expected September 2023
The Air Jordan 2 has had a stellar 2022, in particular when taking into account its lack of retros since 1986 relative to some of its other Jordan Brand counterparts. The model’s slew of retros is reportedly set to continue into the next year. Recently, a “Black Cement” mock-up...
First Look At The Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” Releasing In 2023
With official images of Jordan Brand’s 2023 roster being revealed in droves, one iconic proposition has remained out of the equation, instead being revealed in-hand from reputable sneaker leaker zsneakerheadz; the Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs”. Celebrating its 25th anniversary after being introduced by Jordan during the 1998...
Retro Nike Logos Stamp This Multi-Textured Dunk Low CO.JP
We’ve already caught wind of several upcoming Dunk Lows, from tributes to the “Year of the Rabbit” to collaborations with the likes of Born X Raised and Supreme. But little did we know that the silhouette would be helping expand upon the footwear brand’s much-beloved CO.JP line-up.
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 SE Craft “Photon Dust”
Over the last year, the Air Jordan 4 has enjoyed an influx of new fandom thanks to high-profile co-signs, rumored Nike SB versions, and new retros. Ahead of 2023, Tinker Hatfield’s second design by Tinker Hatfield for Michael Jordan has emerged in a Craft edition via official images. The upcoming retro indulges in a number of muted tones, with “Photon Dust” playing the titular role across the leather and suede upper. Hits of grey and off-white enter the mix in supporting roles, with the former color covering the Jumpman-branded component at the spine. Midsole cushioning favors a slightly “aged” aesthetic that complements all Jumpman logos throughout the Air Jordan sneaker well, allowing for grey to also play a part in the sole unit’s arrangement.
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey”
Although the Air Jordan 6‘s heyday might be in the past, the silhouette continues to form an important part of Michael Jordan’s sneaker legacy. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s fourth design for #23 emerged in a “Cool Grey” ensemble. Clad in “White” and “Medium Grey” as well,...
Removable Pouches Accessorize The Fur-Lined Nike Air Max 95 N7
Having debuted in 2009, Nike N7 certainly needs no introduction. This is especially true following the last few installments, which have delivered new takes on beloved classics the likes of the Air Force 1 and Dunk Low. For 2023, yet another icon, the Air Max 95, is being reimagined, upgraded with faux fur lining and removable pouches.
The adidas AlphaBOOST V1 Surfaces In A “Triple Black” Colorway
Though they no longer have ties to Ye, adidas is heading into 2023 with their heads high, as the brand has spent the better part of the past year introducing offerings both new and notable. The AlphaBOOST V1 is but one of many — and following the debut of its “Lucid Fuchsia” colorway, the silhouette has surfaced in “Triple Black.”
“Bred” And “Sail” Collect For A Women’s-Exclusive Air Jordan 1 Low
For the better part of 2022, women’s-exclusive propositions surrounding the Air Jordan 1 frequently enlarged its midsole construction for a fashion-forward aesthetic. Heading into the new year however, the silhouette will be returning back to its typically grounded sole unit while enacting a tried-and-true Bred combination. Mirroring the pair’s...
South2 West8 Applies CORDURA® Fabric To Its Next Reebok Zig Kinetica 2.5 Edge
Although a new collaborator within Reebok‘s roster of partners, South2 West8 seems poised to build out a healthy catalog of joint-efforts with the Massachusetts-based brand. Before the year ends, the Nepenthes-housed label will deliver another take on the outdoors-ready Zig Kinetica 2.5 Edge. Unlike its fly fishing-inspired concept from...
Melon Tint And Wild Berry Add Colorful Accents To The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT
The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT has begun appearing in many of its 2023 colorways, from the “Year of the Rabbit” to the “University Blue.” And in further preparation for the upcoming year, Jordan Brand is dressing the silhouette up with “Melon Tint” and “Wild Berry.”
KITH Debuts Three Collaborative Colorways Of The Salomon XT-6 GTX
The Salomon XT-6 exploded in popularity this past year, garnering attention from gorpcore heads and brands alike. And following collaborations with and wander, Palace, and quite a few others, the silhouette is now being reimagined by none other than KITH. Further prepped to brace the elements (or the SoHo streets),...
Better Gift Shop Crafts Their Own Take On The Salomon XA Pro 3D Mid
Better Gift Shop certainly lives up to their namesake, stocking a wide range of brands the likes of AOI Industry, Cav Empt, and COMME des GARCONS. And since their founding in 2017, the Avi Gold-founded outpost has amassed countless collaborations, from an apparel capsule with DADA to footwear with Vans. More is surely on the way for next year — but before they officially say goodbye to 2022, the Toronto-based storefront is ushering in their very own Salomon XA Pro 3D Mid.
The Air Jordan 1 Low Prepares Its Own “Panda” Colorway For 2023
The Dunk Low “Panda” is certainly nothing revolutionary, though its popularity would suggest otherwise. And due heavily in part to the pair’s ubiquity, most quickly associate black-on-white color blocking with the bamboo-eating animal. Comparisons are sure to be made with this upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low, whose colorway could easily be mistaken for its Peter Moore-designed counterpart.
Nike Flips Classic College Colors For Next Wave Of Dunk High Retros
The Nike Dunk High continues to be a popular silhouette, despite flooding the market with several ubiquitous styles. As the late Peter Moore’s design heads into 2023, it’s emerged in a white and green color combination seemingly flipping classic college-inspired ensembles. The more understated of the two aforementioned...
A Bone And Red Pairing Outfits The Nike Dunk Low
Thanks to the timely return of its “Be True to Your School” collection, the Nike Dunk has enjoyed an extended run amongst the hierarchy of the Beaverton brand’s propositions, welcoming a constant stream of restocks for their University-centric offerings. Mirroring the hues of the latter with a darkened twist, “Bone” and crimson now pair for the latest continued dominance exuded by the Dunk Low.
Yale Daily News
Shervin Dehmoubed ’25 deemed Forbes 30 Under 30
Shervin Dehmoubed ‘25 was on an early flight to New York when he got an email notification with a subject that he recognized, but did not immediately process. Dozens of text messages from both friends and lost connections later, it finally sunk in that he was among this year’s Forbes 30 Under 30 members, recognized for his sustainability packing company, EcoPackables.
Another “Bred Toe” Execution Appears On The Air Jordan 1 Low
Despite boasting countless experimental takes, the Air Jordan 1 Low continues to revisit heritage-driven color combinations and themes. Case in point?: A newly-surfaced “Bred Toe” option. Seen across various trims of the original Air Jordan silhouette, the “Black” and “University Red” color scheme has reappeared on the shortest...
Lenzing Ecovero Hits Production Milestone, Doubles Capacity
Lenzing Group celebrated the key milestone of production of 300,000 tons of Lenzing Ecovero branded viscose fibers since the brand’s inception in 2017 and said it plans to double production capacity in 2023 to meet the rising demand from leading brands across the world. “As we celebrate our milestone of over 300,000 tons produced, we look forward to achieving even higher capacity in 2023 with the addition of a new site for Lenzing Ecovero fiber production,” said Caroline Ledl, head of product management textiles at Lenzing. “With the increase in Lenzing Ecovero capacity, our value chain partners and brands can benefit...
