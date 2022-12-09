Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 4 “Messy Room” Gets A Release Date
This Air Jordan 4 is for kids. One of Tinker Hatfield’s best creations is the Air Jordan 4. This just so happens to be the second sneaker that he produced for Michael Jordan. It came out back in 1989, and subsequently, it was given a whole plethora of colorways that remain iconic to this day.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” Officially Unveiled
The “Sail” colorway of DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 5 collab drops in a couple of weeks. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest figures in the music world. Whether you like him or not, he is someone who has figured out how to market himself. He is always coming through with new projects, and when it comes to the sneaker world, his collaborations are massive.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Revealed: Photos
The Air Jordan 7 continues to shine with some new offerings. This has proven to be a huge year for the Air Jordan 7 seeing as though it turned 30 years old in 2022. Whenever a shoe turns 30, Jordan Brand celebrates by bringing out a ton of retros and new colorways. For instance, the Air Jordan 8 will be heavily celebrated next year.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Legacy 312 “Year Of The Rabbit” Revealed
The Jordan Legacy 312 is coming back with a colorway for Chinese New Year. If you are a fan of hybrid Jumpman shoes, then the Jordan Legacy 312 has probably been your vibe. it contains elements of the Air Jordan 1 and the Air Jordan 3, which makes it a must-own of sorts. Over the last year specifically, this shoe seems to be incredibly popular.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 13 “Black-University Blue” Unveiled
The Air Jordan 13 is getting a cool new colorway this month. Over the years, the Air Jordan 13 has seen a nice big resurgence. This is a model that is always getting some new colorways, and there are also some retros included in this. Overall, fans have enjoyed these new offerings quite a bit. Thankfully, more is on the way.
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” Releasing In 2023
With official images of Jordan Brand’s 2023 roster being revealed in droves, one iconic proposition has remained out of the equation, instead being revealed in-hand from reputable sneaker leaker zsneakerheadz; the Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs”. Celebrating its 25th anniversary after being introduced by Jordan during the 1998...
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The Air Jordan 6 “Black/Chrome”
Jordan Brand is once again saving their best releases for the last few months of the year: the Air Jordan 1 “Lost & Found,” the Air Jordan 7 “Cardinal,” and the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry, to name a few. The Air Jordan 6 “Black/Metallic Silver” (also commonly referred to as the “Black Chrome”) is also on the calendar, expected to hit both Nike SNKRS as well as select retailers this Saturday, November 12th.
hypebeast.com
SoleFly's Air Jordan 13 Collaboration Is Inspired by Michael Jordan's Yacht
Art collectors, streetwear brands and cultural icons will be flocking down to Florida this week for Art Basel, and one imprint that is chiming in on all of the action with a special release is SoleFly. The Miami-based retailer is reprising its partnership with Jordan Brand, this time to fashion its own Air Jordan 13 rendition inspired by one of Michael Jordan‘s favorite pastimes — yachting.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 7 Retro SE “Black/Olive”
The Air Jordan 7, despite being among the championship-winning sneakers worn by Michael Jordan and designed by Tinker Hatfield, has never truly reached the levels of esteem of the Air Jordan 1, 3, 4, or the 11. Needless to say, the model’s 30th Anniversary celebration has a been a bit underwhelming, as several AJ7 releases have been gathering dust on the shelves.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM Comes Blinged-Out
When it comes time for The Swoosh to dip their lifestyle silhouettes in premium aesthetics, more often than not the silhouettes return from under the knife with gleaming golden jewelry and eye-catching detailing. The latter is now harkened once again onto the latest Air Force 1’s fashionable ensemble as the “Triple-White” aesthetic of the latest PLT.AF.ORM construct indulges in pristine embellishments.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Cardinal” Release Date Confirmed
The Air Jordan 7 “Cardinal” is back. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 7. It is a sneaker that came out back in 1992, and it immediately made an impact. Of course, Michael Jordan won his second title in this shoe. Additionally, he got to wear the silhouette while playing at the 1992 Olympics.
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 5 "Mars for Her" Is Styled With Fiery Midsole Spikes
Jordan Brand had another successful year of sneaker releases, and as 2022 winds down to a close, it’s already giving us a sneak peek into what shoes it’s got in store for 2023. In the pipeline for Michael Jordan’s sportswear company is the Air Jordan 5 “Mars for Her” for the ladies which has appeared by way of detailed imagery.
hypebeast.com
Yoon Ahn Teases AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low in Blue
Renowned Tokyo-based label AMBUSH will continue its partnership with with a slew of Air Force 1s that hold a similar design to the brand’s initial Dunk High collaboration. Founder Yoon Ahn has previously teased several colorways of the forthcoming model, now revealing a closer look at the anticipated blue colorway.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Huarache Craft Gets A Sleek “Black/White” Treatment
Celebrating its 30th anniversary last year, The Swoosh followed up the Air Huarache’s celebratory slate of offerings with a brand-new construction, debuting the Nike Air Huarache Craft just a few months ago. Having employed a seldom amount of propositions since then, a tried-and-true “Black/White” pairing is now entering the fold.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 13 “Wolf Grey” Drops Next Year: First Look
The Air Jordan 13 “Wolf Grey” drops next summer. Throughout the 90s, Michael Jordan and Tinker Hatfield came out with some amazing Jumpman models, including the Air Jordan 13. The Jordan 13 had a few great cameos in pop culture, and it was also a big fan favorite. Unfortunately, MJ never got to wear these while hosting a Larry O’Brien Trophy.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low “UNC” Coming Soon
This Air Jordan 11 variation is getting a new colorway. If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 11 Low, then you will probably also enjoy the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low. This is a sneaker that takes the AJ11 Low and changes it up a bit. The silhouette itself is quite unique, however, it definitely will not be for everybody.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low Receives “Valentine’s Day” Look
Nike is delivering yet another Valentine’s Day sneaker. If there is one shoe that Nike will always support, it’s going to be the Air Force 1 Low. This is a shoe that has survived five decades of sneaker culture, and it remains a fan favorite. At this point, the shoe will forever be a huge part of the Nike brand, and there’s no reason to change that.
sneakernews.com
Stüssy x Nike Air Penny 2 Confirmed To Release On December 16th
The streetwear pioneer, Stüssy, has been delivering compelling product since 1980, with the last 20 years including several fresh footwear collaborations with NIKE, Inc. As the label closes out yet another successful year, it’s delivering two styles of the Nike Air Penny 2 on December 16th. Akin to...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Stadium Green” Revealed: Photos
The Air Force 1 Low is always getting new colorways. One of the best shoes ever created is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. At this point, everyone knows how great this sneaker actually is. It turned 40 years old in 2022, and it has a place in not just sneaker culture, but pop culture as well. Additionally, it is just very easy to wear.
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'"
Following the drop of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Origin Story” alongside the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The sequel arriving June 2, 2023, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, will also be accompanied by a special Jordan Brand release. Rumored a few months back, we now...
Comments / 0