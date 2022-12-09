Read full article on original website
Norfolk State takes down Bowling Green.
Norfolk State snapped Bowling Green's two-game win streak on Wednesday night, handing them a loss at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall The post Norfolk State takes down Bowling Green. appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
No. 16 UCLA pulls away early, routs No. 20 Maryland 87-60
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — UCLA at Maryland is the type of game people point to when they talk about how unwieldy Big Ten geography will be after the next round of expansion. On this night, however, Bruins coach Mick Cronin felt the schedule actually favored his team. It certainly looked that way. Jaylen Clark scored 19 points, and No. 16 UCLA raced out to a 30-point lead in the first half before cruising to an 87-60 victory over No. 20 Maryland on Wednesday night. “Obviously, we’re not that much better than Maryland,” Cronin said. “We had played four of our last five at home ... and they’re coming off three straight bloodbaths.”
Mitchell leads Cavs to 105-90 win over 2022 playoff foe Mavs
DALLAS (AP) — Donovan Mitchell said he was thankful, in a strange way, for the playoff loss to Dallas last season because it helped send him to Cleveland. The smile said there might have been a bit more adrenaline flowing for the first meeting since then. Mitchell scored 34 points facing Luka Doncic and the Mavericks for the first time since his final game with Utah last April, and the Cavaliers rolled to a 105-90 victory Wednesday night. The Jazz lost to Dallas 98-96 at home in Game 6 of the first round in the Western Conference, then Mitchell switched to the East as the centerpiece of a blockbuster offseason trade that vaulted the Cavaliers into the conversation of title contenders.
