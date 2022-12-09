CIS VALORANT Challengers League postponed for 2023, leaving door open for region’s players to compete anywhere in EMEA

Riot Games partnered with Beyond the Summit for the Teamfight Tactics Summit: Monster’s Attack!, featuring Set Eight gameplay, top content creators, devs, and so much more. Over four days, from Dec. 8 to 11, the TFT Summit showcased 24 content creators gathering together for a casual LAN event. The Monster’s Attack! Summit could have been all about Set Eight gameplay and the event would have been a success. But individuals like Dan Frodan, BTS Zane Bhansali, product lead Chad Smeltz, and game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer helped turn the casual tournament into an epic event.

8 HOURS AGO