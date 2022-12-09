CIS VALORANT Challengers League postponed for 2023, leaving door open for region’s players to compete anywhere in EMEA

Read full article on original website
New region, who this? Evil Geniuses reverse sweep TSM to win Dota BTS Pro Series 13
It’s almost the 2023 DPC season, and the North American Dota 2 scene is going through turnover it has never seen before. With organizations and legends leaving the scene, the newest names in the Americas region got to test their mettle in the BTS Pro Series Season 13. Almost...
Riot to build a new Berlin home for EMEA VALORANT for 2023 VCT season
The next era of VALORANT esports for teams and players from Europe, Turkey, and CIS officially has a new home for the 2023 season. When the VCT EMEA league officially kicks off in March 2023, following the conclusion of the São Paulo Kickoff event featuring all 30 global partnered teams, the 10 teams competing in EMEA will do battle at a new studio at the Messe Berlin Charlottenburg.
G2 Esports signs former Sentinels stars to complete VALORANT roster
European organization G2 Esports has signed five new VALORANT players to compete in the North American Challengers league next year, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Former Sentinels stars Michael “dapr” Gulino and Shahzeb “ShahZam” Khan headline the roster. They will be joined by other big names from NA’s last year of VALORANT Champions Tour play, including former Version1 players Erik Penny and Maxim “wippie” Shepelev. Former Dark Ratio player “Oxy” is set to complete the team, according to sources.
MoonMeander’s TSM stint as a Dota 2 pro was never intended to happen
A new era is afoot at TSM as one of the last remaining organizations in the North American Dota 2 region. For the 2023 DPC season, former captain David “MoonMeander” Tan stepped into the coaching role as TSM welcomed new members to its ranks. While TSM fans were...
Team Heretics’ 2023 LEC roster features an iconic EU jungler, veteran Japanese top laner
As the newest team to join the LEC, there’s a considerable amount of pressure on Team Heretics’ new League of Legends team to succeed. Finding your stride in the best league in Europe can be a daunting task, but luckily for the former LVP organization, they’ll be jumping into the fray with a couple of experienced leaders at the helm for 2023.
Valve, where’s SA’s money?: Organizers allegedly haven’t paid SA Dota teams for the 2022 DPC season
The 2023 Dota Pro Circuit is officially underway, as rosters are now locked. Though the new season technically started already, South American teams have been reporting that they haven’t been paid for the last DPC tour in the summer of 2022. While the initial reports came in early November,...
TNC Predator pulls out of Dota 2 after failing to sign a competitive roster for 2023 DPC season
The roster shuffling season for the Dota 2 world has ended, and Southeast Asia emerged as one of the more competitive regions with multiple new organizations stepping into the scene. As fresh challengers arrive, old ones, like TNC Predator today, step down to make room. TNC has been a staple...
League’s Mid-Season Invitational reportedly heading to London in 2023
One of League of Legends’ biggest events is reportedly coming to London. The Mid-Season Invitational is reportedly scheduled to take place in the capital of England next year, according to a report from Esports News today. The report states that the decision hasn’t yet been made but “several trusted sources told Esports News UK it’s likely.”
3 takeaways from TFT Summit: Monster’s Attack!
Riot Games partnered with Beyond the Summit for the Teamfight Tactics Summit: Monster’s Attack!, featuring Set Eight gameplay, top content creators, devs, and so much more. Over four days, from Dec. 8 to 11, the TFT Summit showcased 24 content creators gathering together for a casual LAN event. The Monster’s Attack! Summit could have been all about Set Eight gameplay and the event would have been a success. But individuals like Dan Frodan, BTS Zane Bhansali, product lead Chad Smeltz, and game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer helped turn the casual tournament into an epic event.
