Global Conductive Inks Market Analysis Report 2022: Market is Valued at $2.5+ Billion Annually and will Grow to Around $5 Billion by 2033 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Budget Hotel Global Market Insights 2022: Analysis and Forecast to 2017-2021 & 2022-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Budget Hotel Global Market Insights 2022, Analysis and Forecast to 2027, by Market Participants, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report describes the global market size of Budget Hotel from 2017 to 2021 and its CAGR from 2017 to 2021, and also...
Woonsocket Call
Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2022: An $11+ Billion Market by 2028 Featuring Key Players - Akulaku, Atome, Pinelabs, Fundiin, & Paylater - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Market Share, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q3 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. BNPL payments are expected to grow by...
Woonsocket Call
The Worldwide Vascular Patches Industry is Projected to Reach $517 Million by 2027 - Rising Incidence of CVD is Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Vascular Patches Market by Material (Biologic, Synthetic), Application (Open Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm, Congenital Heart Disease, Carotid Endarterectomy), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global vascular patches market is valued at an estimated USD 353...
Woonsocket Call
ESGBreaks – Tingo Inc. (TMNA) Partners with DMCC to Unveil Global Commodity Platform and Export Business
Tingo (OTC: TMNA), a leading agri-fintech business in Africa and a wholly owned subsidiary of MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT), has partnered with the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre to launch a global commodity platform and export business. According to the announcement, Tingo Mobile’s strong relationships and trade deals with numerous Nigerian and Ghanian farming cooperatives and associations provides the group with access to substantial quantities of agricultural produce for export; that produce includes wheat, millet, cassava, ginger, cashew nuts, cocoa and cotton. A leading center of international trade and the world’s No. 1 Free Trade Zone, the DMCC reported more than 21,000 member companies and $475 billion of commodity derivatives traded in 2021, making it an ideal partner for the project. “After more than two decades of building our unique position in Africa, we are very excited about today’s launch of our commodity trading and export business,” said Tingo Mobile founder and CEO Dozy Mmobuosi in the press release. “I have long believed that Africa can become the food basket of the world and play a leading role in tackling the global food security crisis, and we are now in a position to make this a reality. We are tremendously proud of the fact we are able to open up the lucrative export market to our members, building on the demonstrable success of our Nwassa platform and other agri-fintech products to enrich farmers’ lives and make a meaningful difference to their financial position. The decision to partner with the DMCC on the launch of our commodity trading and export business was an obvious one, due to both its advantageous strategic location and its unrivaled incentives and infrastructure, and we wish to thank the esteemed Chairman of the DMCC and his colleagues for the support they have given us.”
Companies Can Improve Sustainability by Finding Carbon Emissions Hot Spots Across Their Supply Chains, Accenture Report Shows
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Companies need full visibility across their supplier base in order to make significant progress on net zero targets by 2050. However, that visibility is challenged by the fact that nearly two-thirds of upstream Scope 3 [1] emissions in supply chains come from suppliers that companies don’t deal with directly, according to a new report by Accenture (NYSE: ACN). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005008/en/ Companies need full visibility across their supplier base in order to make significant progress on net zero targets by 2050, says Accenture. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Woonsocket Call
Industrial Outdoor Storage Platform, Catalyst Investment Partners, Closes $100 Million Acquisition Credit Facility with U.S. Based Bank
The facility will provide significant capital for Catalyst to continue growing its Industrial Outdoor Storage (“IOS”) portfolio. Catalyst Investment Partners has closed on a $100 million acquisition credit facility with a large U.S.-based bank. The facility will provide the company with significant capital to continue growing its portfolio of IOS properties in core, infill markets across major MSA’s in the United States. Catalyst has made 23 separate acquisitions in 2022 and recently grew its team with the addition of Eric Silver, VP of Finance, and Scott Barrie, Regional Director of Acquisitions.
Woonsocket Call
ReelStar Partners with GDA International for Global Distribution, Platform Expansion and Rollout of REELT Utility Token
12/12/2022, Adelaide, Australia // PRODIGY: Feature Story //. ReelStar, a decentralized Web3 multi-blockchain platform that integrates live streaming, video sharing, peer-to-peer chat, audio/video calling, NFT minting, and an NFT marketplace with a unique Digital Wallet, has partnered with GDA International (formerly known as Assets International), a vertically integrated financial technology and digital asset capital market advisory company, to take the strategy lead for the global rollout of the ReelStar platform and to bring RealStar’s wide range of Web3 offerings and functionalities to users around the world.
Woonsocket Call
Indonesia NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Report 2022: Startups are Using Emerging Blockchain 5.0 Technology to Launch the NFT Marketplace in Indonesia - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Indonesia NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on NFT Investments by Key Assets, Currency, Sales Channels - Q2 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. NFT industry in Indonesia is expected to grow by 50.8% on an annual basis to reach US$2367.6 million...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Portable off-grid solar and battery kit from Canada
SEI Logistics’ portable, folding solar panels and battery solution are designed for use by the oil and gas industry, where off-grid power is needed in remote and extremely cold locations. The portable panels come with a battery housed in a case, specially designed for cold and harsh environments. The technology was recently awarded nearly $40,000 in tax incentives from the government of Canada.
takeitcool.com
Global Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 15% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
The ‘Global Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market Size, Share, Trends, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global healthcare big data analytics market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like analytics type, component, delivery model, application, end use, and major regions.
aiexpress.io
Global Employment Screening Services Market Regional Growth Analysis With Industry Players Data By 2030 – PRIZM News
New Jersey, United States – Verified Market Analysis has not too long ago printed a analysis report titled, “International Employment Screening Companies Market Perception, Forecast To 2028” assessing varied elements impacting its trajectory. The International Employment Screening Companies market report presents a high-quality, correct, and complete analysis research to equip gamers with precious insights for making strategic enterprise selections. The analysis analysts have offered deep segmental evaluation of the International Employment Screening Companies market on the premise of sort, software, and geography. The seller panorama can be shed gentle upon to tell readers about future modifications available in the market competitors. As a part of aggressive evaluation, the report contains detailed firm profiling of prime gamers of the International Employment Screening Companies market. Gamers may use the worth chain evaluation and Porter’s 5 Forces evaluation provided within the report for strengthening their place within the International Employment Screening Companies market.
Woonsocket Call
Armadillo awarded a place on the Global RegTech100 listing for 2023
Armadillo is pleased to announce that they are on the prestigious Global RegTech100 list for 2023. This is the third year running the company has been awarded a place and the company is one of 12 specially featured, also for the third year running. The Global RegTech100 is an annual list of 100 of the world’s most innovative RegTech companies by the specialist research firm and journal, RegTech Analyst. Founder & CEO of Armadillo Emmanuel Cohen says “We’re really honoured to have been included in the Global Regtech100 for the third year in a row. This is after a challenging year for the industry and global economy. To have been recognised globally, for our constant innovation is a great accolade for our team at Armadillo and recognition of our creativity and hard work.”
3DPrint.com
Generator Leader Generac Invests in 3D Printed Fuel Cell Stack Startup
WATT Fuel Cell, a Pennsylvania-based maker of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) stacks produced with additive manufacturing (AM), announced that the company received an investment from Generac Power Systems, a $2 billion American manufacturer of residential backup generator systems. Along with the investment, a Generac executive will join WATT’s board of directors.
Woonsocket Call
Maverick Lifestyle Inc. Cannabinoid Convenience Revolution Maverick Lifestyle Inc. Establishes Plans to Expand Its Services
North Carolina-based 100% hemp-based products manufacturer, Maverick Lifestyle Inc., announces plans to open retail investment opportunity in its unique business model. The Maverick Lifestyle Inc. team looks set to promote the “Alternative Cannabinoid Lifestyle” across the USA. The North Carolina-based company with widespread retail availability, eCommerce channels, and wholesale distribution nationwide recently announced its Reg A+ investment opportunity via its website www.investmvrk.com. Maverick Lifestyle Inc. has grown leaps and bounds in a relatively short while, becoming a sought-after 100% hemp cigarette, cigarillo, preroll, and blunt manufacturer with brands in over 20,000 retail locations nationwide.
Woonsocket Call
Orca Bio Presents Data Demonstrating its Lead Investigational High-Precision Cell Therapy Orca-T Significantly Improved Relapse-Free Survival at 64th ASH Annual Meeting
– Updated data from Phase 1b/2 trials include 151 patients with acute myeloid leukemia, acute lymphocytic leukemia, myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematological malignancies – – Relapse-free survival was 87% at one year in a group of 71 patients who received the preferred conditioning regimen being used in the Precision-T Phase...
Woonsocket Call
Mondelēz International Expands Partnership With HCLTech to Supercharge Digital Workplace Transformation
HCL Technologies (HCLTech), a leading global technology company, announced an expanded multi-year contract with Mondelēz International, to enhance Mondelēz International’s cybersecurity and transform digital workplace services globally. To support its hybrid workplace model, Mondelēz International deployed HCLTech’s top rated BigFix platform to automate the discovery and remediation...
takeitcool.com
Coal Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary and Key Process Information
The latest report titled “Coal Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Coal. Report Features Details. Product Name Coal. Process Included. Coal Production From Underground Mining. Coal Production From Surface Mining.
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
Woonsocket Call
PETRONAS, Emerson to Collaborate on Digital Transformation and Decarbonization Initiatives
PETRONAS has recently inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with global technology and software company Emerson (NYSE:EMR) to drive digital transformation and decarbonization initiatives. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005694/en/. The two companies are building on their decades-long relationship to develop advanced automation solutions. Over...
Woonsocket Call
Zarif Haque on Why Gig Economy Companies Should Treat Workers Like Customers
OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2022 / Investing in best-in-class customer experiences is important for any business, of any size. While it has always been important to inspire loyalty and productivity, in today's digital culture, workers can share their experiences immediately, and much more broadly, which can have a significant impact on company performance. Zarif Haque, entrepreneur, vehicle transport expert and CEO of Draiver, a leading auto transport technology company, states that a business's approach to engagement in the gig economy space can either grow - or slow - the bottom line.
Comments / 0