Global Defense & Aerospace Companies Briefing Report 2022: Activities of Approximately 40 Selected Companies and Federally Funded Research and Development Centers - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Magellan Aerospace Signs Agreement With BAE Systems for F-35 Aircraft Assemblies
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Magellan Aerospace Corporation (“Magellan”) announced today that it will continue producing F-35 Lightning II (“F-35”) horizontal tail assemblies under an agreement with BAE Systems. This significant, multi-year agreement is the continuation of contract awards made to Magellan by BAE Systems and will further Magellan’s participation on the global program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005089/en/ The horizontal tail assemblies produced by Magellan are used on the Conventional Takeoff and Landing variant of the F-35. Photo Credit: Lockheed Martin
The Worldwide Electronic Resistors Industry is Projected to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Electronic Resistors: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Electronic Resistors estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Global Anti-Snoring Devices Market Report 2022 to 2027: Players Include Apnea Science, ResMed, Koninklijke Philips, Fisher & Paykel and Tomed - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Anti-Snoring Devices Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The growth of the anti-snoring devices market is attributed to key factors such as a high prevalence of snoring, OSA, increasing awareness of adverse effects of snoring, technological advancements in anti-snoring devices, and an increasingly aging population.
ReelStar Partners with GDA International for Global Distribution, Platform Expansion and Rollout of REELT Utility Token
12/12/2022, Adelaide, Australia // PRODIGY: Feature Story //. ReelStar, a decentralized Web3 multi-blockchain platform that integrates live streaming, video sharing, peer-to-peer chat, audio/video calling, NFT minting, and an NFT marketplace with a unique Digital Wallet, has partnered with GDA International (formerly known as Assets International), a vertically integrated financial technology and digital asset capital market advisory company, to take the strategy lead for the global rollout of the ReelStar platform and to bring RealStar’s wide range of Web3 offerings and functionalities to users around the world.
Industrial Outdoor Storage Platform, Catalyst Investment Partners, Closes $100 Million Acquisition Credit Facility with U.S. Based Bank
The facility will provide significant capital for Catalyst to continue growing its Industrial Outdoor Storage (“IOS”) portfolio. Catalyst Investment Partners has closed on a $100 million acquisition credit facility with a large U.S.-based bank. The facility will provide the company with significant capital to continue growing its portfolio of IOS properties in core, infill markets across major MSA’s in the United States. Catalyst has made 23 separate acquisitions in 2022 and recently grew its team with the addition of Eric Silver, VP of Finance, and Scott Barrie, Regional Director of Acquisitions.
US Army receives first prototype of new weapon that can fire missiles up to 1,725 miles in major milestone
THE U.S. Army has received a wild weapon prototype that can fire missiles up to 1,725 miles. Aerospace company Lockheed Martin just delivered a Typhon weapon system - a brand new technology that's designed to blast huge explosives across great distances. Also called the Mid-Range Capability (MRC), Typhon consists of...
Japanese destroyers intercept ballistic missiles in tests with US Navy
MELBOURNE, Australia – Japan successfully carried out ballistic intercepts near Hawaii using missiles launched from destroyers, validating the ships’ defense capabilities in the process. The U.S. Missile Defense Agency said Nov. 21 that two live-fire events were conducted over a two-week period involving Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers...
BAE Systems' new drone-hunting missiles can take down unmanned aerial systems
BAE Systems has tested its latest drone hunting missiles machine by conducting ground-to-air test firings, according to a press release by the company published on Tuesday. The experiments were done to prove the effectiveness of 70mm rockets guided by APKWS guidance kits against Class-2 unmanned aerial systems (UAS) that weigh roughly 25-50 pounds and can travel at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.
The US Air Force just broke cover on its first new bomber in decades. See photos of the new B-21 Raider.
The B-21 Raider is a sixth-generation aircraft meant to serve as the "backbone" of America's fleet amid rocky-relations with China and Russia.
Air Force unveils newest stealth bomber aircraft
PALMDALE, Cal. (CNN) -- The Air Force on Friday unveiled its newest stealth bomber aircraft, the B-21 Raider, in Palmdale, California. Built by Northrop Grumman, the bomber was named in honor of the "courageous spirit" of airmen who carried out the surprise World War II Doolittle Raid. The sixth-generation aircraft...
U.S. Army awards Black Hawk replacement contract to Textron's Bell
WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Army on Monday awarded the contract for its next-generation helicopter to Textron Inc's (TXT.N) Bell unit, ending a years-long competition for the technology that will replace the Black Hawk utility helicopter.
Armadillo awarded a place on the Global RegTech100 listing for 2023
Armadillo is pleased to announce that they are on the prestigious Global RegTech100 list for 2023. This is the third year running the company has been awarded a place and the company is one of 12 specially featured, also for the third year running. The Global RegTech100 is an annual list of 100 of the world’s most innovative RegTech companies by the specialist research firm and journal, RegTech Analyst. Founder & CEO of Armadillo Emmanuel Cohen says “We’re really honoured to have been included in the Global Regtech100 for the third year in a row. This is after a challenging year for the industry and global economy. To have been recognised globally, for our constant innovation is a great accolade for our team at Armadillo and recognition of our creativity and hard work.”
U.S. State Department approves potential sale of Chinook helicopters to South Korea - Pentagon
Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of Chinook helicopters and related equipment to South Korea in a deal valued at an estimated $1.5 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
Maverick Lifestyle Inc. Cannabinoid Convenience Revolution Maverick Lifestyle Inc. Establishes Plans to Expand Its Services
North Carolina-based 100% hemp-based products manufacturer, Maverick Lifestyle Inc., announces plans to open retail investment opportunity in its unique business model. The Maverick Lifestyle Inc. team looks set to promote the “Alternative Cannabinoid Lifestyle” across the USA. The North Carolina-based company with widespread retail availability, eCommerce channels, and wholesale distribution nationwide recently announced its Reg A+ investment opportunity via its website www.investmvrk.com. Maverick Lifestyle Inc. has grown leaps and bounds in a relatively short while, becoming a sought-after 100% hemp cigarette, cigarillo, preroll, and blunt manufacturer with brands in over 20,000 retail locations nationwide.
ESGBreaks – Tingo Inc. (TMNA) Partners with DMCC to Unveil Global Commodity Platform and Export Business
Tingo (OTC: TMNA), a leading agri-fintech business in Africa and a wholly owned subsidiary of MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT), has partnered with the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre to launch a global commodity platform and export business. According to the announcement, Tingo Mobile’s strong relationships and trade deals with numerous Nigerian and Ghanian farming cooperatives and associations provides the group with access to substantial quantities of agricultural produce for export; that produce includes wheat, millet, cassava, ginger, cashew nuts, cocoa and cotton. A leading center of international trade and the world’s No. 1 Free Trade Zone, the DMCC reported more than 21,000 member companies and $475 billion of commodity derivatives traded in 2021, making it an ideal partner for the project. “After more than two decades of building our unique position in Africa, we are very excited about today’s launch of our commodity trading and export business,” said Tingo Mobile founder and CEO Dozy Mmobuosi in the press release. “I have long believed that Africa can become the food basket of the world and play a leading role in tackling the global food security crisis, and we are now in a position to make this a reality. We are tremendously proud of the fact we are able to open up the lucrative export market to our members, building on the demonstrable success of our Nwassa platform and other agri-fintech products to enrich farmers’ lives and make a meaningful difference to their financial position. The decision to partner with the DMCC on the launch of our commodity trading and export business was an obvious one, due to both its advantageous strategic location and its unrivaled incentives and infrastructure, and we wish to thank the esteemed Chairman of the DMCC and his colleagues for the support they have given us.”
Budget Hotel Global Market Insights 2022: Analysis and Forecast to 2017-2021 & 2022-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Budget Hotel Global Market Insights 2022, Analysis and Forecast to 2027, by Market Participants, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report describes the global market size of Budget Hotel from 2017 to 2021 and its CAGR from 2017 to 2021, and also...
Mondelēz International Expands Partnership With HCLTech to Supercharge Digital Workplace Transformation
HCL Technologies (HCLTech), a leading global technology company, announced an expanded multi-year contract with Mondelēz International, to enhance Mondelēz International’s cybersecurity and transform digital workplace services globally. To support its hybrid workplace model, Mondelēz International deployed HCLTech’s top rated BigFix platform to automate the discovery and remediation...
NTT supports HEINEKEN with the implementation of its new digital office in Kraków, Poland
London, UK - 12th December, 2022 - NTT Ltd., a leading infrastructure and services company, today announced the deployment of a new digital office in the Krakow headquarters of the HEINEKEN Shared Services Center. Thanks to this implementation, nearly 1,500 employees can experience a hybrid workplace model. HEINEKEN Global Shared...
MaaT Pharma Presents Compelling Consolidated MaaT013 Clinical Data at the 64th ASH Annual Meeting
Oral presentation at 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting includes promising results from 81 patients with steroid-resistant, gastrointestinal acute Graft-versus-Host Disease (GI-aGvHD) treated with MaaT013 as part of compassionate use program (Early Access Program or EAP) in France. Results showed a GI-Overall Response Rate (ORR) of 56% including 30...
Incyte Announces Data from Two LIMBER Studies Evaluating Combination Treatments in Patients with Myelofibrosis (MF) Presented at ASH 2022
- Phase 2 data demonstrate that the addition of parsaclisib to ruxolitinib (Jakafi®) resulted in spleen volume reduction and improvement in symptom burden in patients with myelofibrosis (MF) - Initial results of a Phase 1/2 study evaluating the safety and tolerability of INCB00928, an ALK2 inhibitor, show INCB00928 improves...
