Global Defense & Aerospace Companies Briefing Report 2022: Activities of Approximately 40 Selected Companies and Federally Funded Research and Development Centers - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Tingo (OTC: TMNA), a leading agri-fintech business in Africa and a wholly owned subsidiary of MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT), has partnered with the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre to launch a global commodity platform and export business. According to the announcement, Tingo Mobile’s strong relationships and trade deals with numerous Nigerian and Ghanian farming cooperatives and associations provides the group with access to substantial quantities of agricultural produce for export; that produce includes wheat, millet, cassava, ginger, cashew nuts, cocoa and cotton. A leading center of international trade and the world’s No. 1 Free Trade Zone, the DMCC reported more than 21,000 member companies and $475 billion of commodity derivatives traded in 2021, making it an ideal partner for the project. “After more than two decades of building our unique position in Africa, we are very excited about today’s launch of our commodity trading and export business,” said Tingo Mobile founder and CEO Dozy Mmobuosi in the press release. “I have long believed that Africa can become the food basket of the world and play a leading role in tackling the global food security crisis, and we are now in a position to make this a reality. We are tremendously proud of the fact we are able to open up the lucrative export market to our members, building on the demonstrable success of our Nwassa platform and other agri-fintech products to enrich farmers’ lives and make a meaningful difference to their financial position. The decision to partner with the DMCC on the launch of our commodity trading and export business was an obvious one, due to both its advantageous strategic location and its unrivaled incentives and infrastructure, and we wish to thank the esteemed Chairman of the DMCC and his colleagues for the support they have given us.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO