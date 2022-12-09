CannabisNewsBreaks – Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Announces $5M Registered Direct Offering

Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
ESGBreaks – Tingo Inc. (TMNA) Partners with DMCC to Unveil Global Commodity Platform and Export Business
Tingo (OTC: TMNA), a leading agri-fintech business in Africa and a wholly owned subsidiary of MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT), has partnered with the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre to launch a global commodity platform and export business. According to the announcement, Tingo Mobile’s strong relationships and trade deals with numerous Nigerian and Ghanian farming cooperatives and associations provides the group with access to substantial quantities of agricultural produce for export; that produce includes wheat, millet, cassava, ginger, cashew nuts, cocoa and cotton. A leading center of international trade and the world’s No. 1 Free Trade Zone, the DMCC reported more than 21,000 member companies and $475 billion of commodity derivatives traded in 2021, making it an ideal partner for the project. “After more than two decades of building our unique position in Africa, we are very excited about today’s launch of our commodity trading and export business,” said Tingo Mobile founder and CEO Dozy Mmobuosi in the press release. “I have long believed that Africa can become the food basket of the world and play a leading role in tackling the global food security crisis, and we are now in a position to make this a reality. We are tremendously proud of the fact we are able to open up the lucrative export market to our members, building on the demonstrable success of our Nwassa platform and other agri-fintech products to enrich farmers’ lives and make a meaningful difference to their financial position. The decision to partner with the DMCC on the launch of our commodity trading and export business was an obvious one, due to both its advantageous strategic location and its unrivaled incentives and infrastructure, and we wish to thank the esteemed Chairman of the DMCC and his colleagues for the support they have given us.”
Benzinga
Cannabis Testing Labs From East And West Coast Markets Unify Brands As BelCosta Labs
BelCosta Labs, a California third-party cannabis testing lab, announced the company is expanding its operations beyond California. BelCosta is combining businesses with independent testing labs US Cannalytics and Pinnacle CT Labs. USC currently services Florida, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, and PCT services Maryland. All laboratories will be rebranded and operate as BelCosta Labs.
Woonsocket Call
Maverick Lifestyle Inc. Cannabinoid Convenience Revolution Maverick Lifestyle Inc. Establishes Plans to Expand Its Services
North Carolina-based 100% hemp-based products manufacturer, Maverick Lifestyle Inc., announces plans to open retail investment opportunity in its unique business model. The Maverick Lifestyle Inc. team looks set to promote the “Alternative Cannabinoid Lifestyle” across the USA. The North Carolina-based company with widespread retail availability, eCommerce channels, and wholesale distribution nationwide recently announced its Reg A+ investment opportunity via its website www.investmvrk.com. Maverick Lifestyle Inc. has grown leaps and bounds in a relatively short while, becoming a sought-after 100% hemp cigarette, cigarillo, preroll, and blunt manufacturer with brands in over 20,000 retail locations nationwide.
Woonsocket Call
IREN EQUITY NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Iris Energy Ltd. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - IREN
If you purchased Iris Energy securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Iris Energy class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=10232 or call Phillip Kim, Esq....
Woonsocket Call
Industrial Outdoor Storage Platform, Catalyst Investment Partners, Closes $100 Million Acquisition Credit Facility with U.S. Based Bank
The facility will provide significant capital for Catalyst to continue growing its Industrial Outdoor Storage (“IOS”) portfolio. Catalyst Investment Partners has closed on a $100 million acquisition credit facility with a large U.S.-based bank. The facility will provide the company with significant capital to continue growing its portfolio of IOS properties in core, infill markets across major MSA’s in the United States. Catalyst has made 23 separate acquisitions in 2022 and recently grew its team with the addition of Eric Silver, VP of Finance, and Scott Barrie, Regional Director of Acquisitions.
Woonsocket Call
Momentum Real Estate Group Reshapes the Landscape of Texas Real Estate One Property at a Time
This company is revitalizing the market to help Texans with their complex real estate challenges. Purchasing a real estate property is a big decision to make. Before, people bought properties so they could build their houses on them. Many were successful in choosing a place that best suits their needs. But as time went on, real estate properties became more than just pieces of land awaiting to be developed into homes. People started to learn that real estate is also a good investment that can help them start growing their wealth.
Woonsocket Call
ReelStar Partners with GDA International for Global Distribution, Platform Expansion and Rollout of REELT Utility Token
12/12/2022, Adelaide, Australia // PRODIGY: Feature Story //. ReelStar, a decentralized Web3 multi-blockchain platform that integrates live streaming, video sharing, peer-to-peer chat, audio/video calling, NFT minting, and an NFT marketplace with a unique Digital Wallet, has partnered with GDA International (formerly known as Assets International), a vertically integrated financial technology and digital asset capital market advisory company, to take the strategy lead for the global rollout of the ReelStar platform and to bring RealStar’s wide range of Web3 offerings and functionalities to users around the world.
TechCrunch
With $3M new funding, Egyptian startup OneOrder sets out on growth drive
Launched in March this year, OneOrder makes it possible for restaurants to order food supplies through its online platform, solving the fragmented supply chain challenges that lead to erratic prices, waste, quality issues and storage cost. By using its platform, restaurants no longer have to deal with tens of suppliers,...
Woonsocket Call
Yaral Pharma Launches in the US
US Subsidiary of IBSA to Commercialize Generic Portfolio. Yaral Pharma Inc., the US generics subsidiary of IBSA, a long-standing, multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, launched today with the mission of providing access to high quality, affordable, authorized generics (AG) and complex generic medicines to enhance healthcare outcomes. Led...
Woonsocket Call
FedEx to Launch Expanded Consolidated Returns Solution in 2023
Offering provides low-price option to merchants looking for no-box, no-label returns. FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) announced the launch of FedEx Consolidated Returns in the U.S., a solution that offers a low-priced, easy e-commerce returns option that merchants can pass on to shoppers. The expanded solution will launch in early 2023.
How Express Plans to Transform Its Business Through New ‘Large-Scale Partnership’ With WHP Global
After a tough third quarter, Express is launching a “large-scale transformation” through a new partnership with WHP Global. According to Express, the two-part deal will see WHP Global invest a total of $260 million into the fashion retail chain to form an intellectual property joint venture and a “mutually transformative” strategic partnership to launch a new omnichannel platform. The multi-layered deal includes a $235 million investment from WHP Global for a 60% stake in an intellectual property joint venture. Express will retain a 40% stake and said the deal will allow it to scale internationally and into non-core categories by way of...
Woonsocket Call
Mondelēz International Expands Partnership With HCLTech to Supercharge Digital Workplace Transformation
HCL Technologies (HCLTech), a leading global technology company, announced an expanded multi-year contract with Mondelēz International, to enhance Mondelēz International’s cybersecurity and transform digital workplace services globally. To support its hybrid workplace model, Mondelēz International deployed HCLTech’s top rated BigFix platform to automate the discovery and remediation...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Solar Power World editors pick the Top Solar Products of 2022
The editorial team at Solar Power World had the great opportunity to mingle with 27,000 friends at this year’s RE+ tradeshow in Anaheim, California. Besides stopping by happy hours and food truck lunches, we filled our time visiting as many booths as possible to check out the newest products on display.
Woonsocket Call
Zarif Haque on Why Gig Economy Companies Should Treat Workers Like Customers
OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2022 / Investing in best-in-class customer experiences is important for any business, of any size. While it has always been important to inspire loyalty and productivity, in today's digital culture, workers can share their experiences immediately, and much more broadly, which can have a significant impact on company performance. Zarif Haque, entrepreneur, vehicle transport expert and CEO of Draiver, a leading auto transport technology company, states that a business's approach to engagement in the gig economy space can either grow - or slow - the bottom line.
helihub.com
Lilium releases Q3 Business Update
Lilium N.V. (Nasdaq: LILM) (“Lilium” or the “Company”), developer of the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) jet, has released its Third Quarter Business Update. Lilium will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the update today at 8:00 a.m. ET. The details for the webcast, in addition to the Third Quarter Shareholder Letter, can be accessed on the Lilium investor relations website.
Fresh Del Monte to Offer Del Monte Zero™, Certified Sustainably Grown, Carbon Neutral Certified Pineapples from Costa Rican Farms to North American and European Markets
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, has announced today the upcoming launch of the Del Monte Zero™ pineapple, its first carbon neutral certified pineapple, which factors in the entire supply chain from farm to table in its North American and select European markets. Using a limited percentage of the company’s total pineapple volumes, the Del Monte Zero pineapple is a new product line extension from the Del Monte Gold®, HoneyGlow®, and Del Monte “The Original” pineapple varieties, grown...
Woonsocket Call
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Investors in FTX Tokens
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in FTX Tokens (FTT) against FTX Trading Ltd. (“FTX”) for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or...
TechCrunch
Japan’s health tech Ubie wants to fuel its US expansion with $19M Series C extension
The extension round consists of 90% equity and 10% debt financing, according to the co-founder and CEO of Ubie Kota Kubo. With this round, Ubie has raised a total of $76 million since its inception in 2017. The startup declined to comment on its company valuation, but a source familiar...
Woonsocket Call
MaaT Pharma Presents Compelling Consolidated MaaT013 Clinical Data at the 64th ASH Annual Meeting
Oral presentation at 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting includes promising results from 81 patients with steroid-resistant, gastrointestinal acute Graft-versus-Host Disease (GI-aGvHD) treated with MaaT013 as part of compassionate use program (Early Access Program or EAP) in France. Results showed a GI-Overall Response Rate (ORR) of 56% including 30...
BioConsortia Unveils Broadened Nematicide Seed Treatment Pipeline
DAVIS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- BioConsortia Inc. announced today its 2022 field trial results for the company’s nematicide seed treatment products. This advances two new nematicides leads into the development pipeline, bringing the number of products in mid- to late-stage development as nematicides applied as seed treatments to five. The data demonstrate BioConsortia’s R&D platform consistently delivers a robust group of microbial product leads that increase yields in a variety of crops including vegetables, wheat, corn and soybeans. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005623/en/ BioConsortia, Inc. introduces five new microbial-based nematicides for seed treatments. Photo shows testing of new microbial products in various soil samples at BioConsortia headquarters in Davis, California. (Photo: BioConsortia, Inc.)
