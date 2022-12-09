ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Blackrock says calls for increased overweight in inflation-linked bonds

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Asset manager Blackrock on Wednesday said that a new regime of greater macroeconomic and market volatility means that investors should demand more compensation for taking the same levels of risk and should increase their strategic allocations in inflation-linked bonds, high yield and investment grade credit.
Reuters

Blackstone's credit fund reaches withdrawal limit

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc (BX.N) said redemptions from its $50 billion non-traded business development company reached its pre-set limit for the first time but investors were still allowed to cash out on their investments.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Mortgage Credit Availability Increased In November

The Mortgage Credit Availability Index increased, indicating loosening credit. The Mortgage Credit Availability Index (MCAI) rose by 1.4% to 103.4 in November. Mortgage credit availability increased in November according to the Mortgage Credit Availability Index (MCAI), a report from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) that analyzes data from ICE Mortgage Technology.
Benzinga

Porsche To Join Germany's Blue-Chip Index - What's On The Cards?

Porsche Automobile Holdings POAHY is slated to enter into Germany’s blue-chip index over three months after its market debut. The index lists the 40 largest German stocks in terms of market capitalisation and revenue on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The decisive criterion for the fast...
Woonsocket Call

LOS ANGELES, CA
Woonsocket Call

NASDAQ

Morgan Stanley Doubles Carvana Stake as Debt Restructuring Likliehood Rises

Morgan Stanley filed a 13G/A form with the SEC on Wednesday, revealing it doubled its Carvana Co (CVNA) stake to 13.1 million shares or 12.4% as the stock tumbled more than 40%. Shares hit a new low on Wednesday, trading down 43% at $3.85 a share. The shares have lost...

