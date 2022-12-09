Read full article on original website
Related
Blackrock says calls for increased overweight in inflation-linked bonds
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Asset manager Blackrock on Wednesday said that a new regime of greater macroeconomic and market volatility means that investors should demand more compensation for taking the same levels of risk and should increase their strategic allocations in inflation-linked bonds, high yield and investment grade credit.
Blackstone's credit fund reaches withdrawal limit
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc (BX.N) said redemptions from its $50 billion non-traded business development company reached its pre-set limit for the first time but investors were still allowed to cash out on their investments.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Mortgage Credit Availability Increased In November
The Mortgage Credit Availability Index increased, indicating loosening credit. The Mortgage Credit Availability Index (MCAI) rose by 1.4% to 103.4 in November. Mortgage credit availability increased in November according to the Mortgage Credit Availability Index (MCAI), a report from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) that analyzes data from ICE Mortgage Technology.
Benzinga
Porsche To Join Germany's Blue-Chip Index - What's On The Cards?
Porsche Automobile Holdings POAHY is slated to enter into Germany’s blue-chip index over three months after its market debut. The index lists the 40 largest German stocks in terms of market capitalisation and revenue on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The decisive criterion for the fast...
8 Biggest Risks of Fixed-Income Investing
Bonds are often considered to be a conservative investment, especially when compared with stocks. However, bonds are not always a "set-it-and-forget-it" type of investment. Take a Look Back: 2022...
State Stimulus Checks 2022: See if Payments Are Coming Your Way Before the Year Ends
Nearly 20 states approved stimulus payments in one form or another in 2022, and residents in a dozen of them are still waiting for their money. If you live in one of the following 12 states and you...
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson predicts a double-digit percentage drop to hit stocks in early 2023
Wall Street's top strategist Mike Wilson predicts the S&P 500 will shed a quarter of its value in early 2023.
From Bank of America to Morgan Stanley, Wall Street giants are expecting stocks to crash more than 20% next year. Here's what they've been saying.
Three major Wall Street banks expect the S&P 500 to tank over 20% at some point next year. US stocks face a recession, cuts to earnings outlooks and liquidity risks as the Fed hikes rates. Here's what Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Deutsche Bank say about what could drag...
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
JP Morgan asset managers buck the doomsayers of Wall Street, predicting a better 2023 for stocks and bonds
JP Morgan Asset Management sees a better 2023 for stocks, even as big Wall Street banks warn of sharp falls. "The worst of the market volatility is behind us and both stocks and bonds look increasingly attractive," JP Morgan Asset said. More interest-rate rises look limited, bringing some cheer for...
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
Woonsocket Call
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Investors in FTX Tokens
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in FTX Tokens (FTT) against FTX Trading Ltd. (“FTX”) for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or...
Wall Street’s top stock strategist says there’s a hidden story to inflation—and investors could get a rude awakening
Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson says "inflation is what drove profits higher," and warns that as it falls, corporate margins and stocks will go with it.
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says stocks are set for a big rally in 2023 as productivity rises and interest rates fall
Jeremy Siegel expects a rising stock market in 2023 as interest rates finally reverse part of their 2022 gains. Additionally, he expects economic productivity to increase as companies get more efficient. "Productivity is going to go up, that improves margins and that's good for profits," Siegel said. US stocks are...
Woonsocket Call
The Worldwide Electronic Resistors Industry is Projected to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Electronic Resistors: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Electronic Resistors estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Carvana stock slides on bankruptcy risk
Carvana investors are fleeing as speculation swirls over the used car retailer's survival. Shares fell more than 30% during Wednesday's trading session.
Woonsocket Call
ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages NeoGenomics, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - NEO
If you purchased NeoGenomics securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the NeoGenomics class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=4888 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at...
S&P 500 sees 5th straight decline as recession fears weigh on US stocks
The S&P 500 notched its fifth consecutive losing session, and the Nasdaq Composite marked a fourth straight loss. Major banks are sounding the alarm on recession worries and potentially sharp losses in 2023. A slump in Chinese trade in November underscored global recession fears. US stocks largely finished in the...
Woonsocket Call
Budget Hotel Global Market Insights 2022: Analysis and Forecast to 2017-2021 & 2022-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Budget Hotel Global Market Insights 2022, Analysis and Forecast to 2027, by Market Participants, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report describes the global market size of Budget Hotel from 2017 to 2021 and its CAGR from 2017 to 2021, and also...
NASDAQ
Morgan Stanley Doubles Carvana Stake as Debt Restructuring Likliehood Rises
Morgan Stanley filed a 13G/A form with the SEC on Wednesday, revealing it doubled its Carvana Co (CVNA) stake to 13.1 million shares or 12.4% as the stock tumbled more than 40%. Shares hit a new low on Wednesday, trading down 43% at $3.85 a share. The shares have lost...
Comments / 0