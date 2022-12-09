A New Hypothesis to Unify the Big Bang Theory with the Evolutionary Theory, An Important Step in Addressing the Most Fundamental Issue – a Theory of Everything

Read full article on original website
Related
Wormhole is created inside a quantum computer that 'teleported' a message from one side to the other - and this could help scientists observe the theorized passages in real space
The first-ever wormhole, a theoretical passage that creates shortcuts in space-time, has been created inside of a quantum computer in a breakthrough that could lead to the first observation of one in space. While this tunnel is not through actual space, scientists made it by simulating two black holes in...
We might be alone in the universe and a new NASA theory explains why
Alien civilizations may have slowly wiped themselves out due to climate catastrophes on their home planets. In a new paper published in the pre-print server ArXiv, a group of NASA scientists analyzed the 'Great Filter' theory, which posits that ancient alien civilizations may have wiped themselves out before they had any chance of making contact with humanity.
dailygalaxy.com
Chinese Scientists Build an Atom-sized Quantum Engine to Our Planet’s Eight Billion People (Planet Earth Report)
Today’s stories include Why a Puzzling New Image Of Jupiter Could Help Us Find Life Beyond Earth to Scientists Test Einstein’s Relativity On A Cosmological Scale and Discover Something Strange, and much more. Why This Puzzling New Image Of Jupiter Could Help Us Find Life Beyond Earth, reports...
Scientists Gain Unprecedented Look at Infernal ‘Hell World’ In Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Let’s face it: Most planets are death traps. Of the thousands of worlds known to science, only a handful are considered potentially habitable to life. The remainder would kill any visitors in a variety of nightmarish ways. And yet even with this tough competition, the planet 55 Cancri e, also known as Janssen, has distinguished itself as one of the galaxy’s ultimate “hell planets.”
This is when the Sun and Earth will die, according to scientists
The Sun is one of the most important parts of our little circle of life. In fact, you could say that pretty much all known life on Earth relies on the Sun in some shape, form, or fashion. But the Sun won’t exist forever, and scientists now say they figured out when the Sun and Earth will die. Spoiler alert: It isn’t happening anytime soon.
Scientists were left in shock when a mysterious cloud killed over 1200 people in a small village
How would you react if you saw a mysterious cloud hovering over you?. A mystery cloud appeared in 1986 from this lake in Africa, and as it was heavier than air, it eventually descended on a nearby settlement. This village's residents and animals began to pass out, and hundreds of them died as a result. So what took place? Geologists still don't know what caused the release of the 300,000 tons of carbon dioxide that were contained in this enigmatic cloud.
Life on Mars? Scientists confirm that Mars' Jezero Crater was full of organic materials
NASA's Perseverance mission on Mars has performed several world firsts, including the first controlled flight on another planet and the first extraction of oxygen from the Martian atmosphere. The mission also confirmed once and for all last year that the Jezero Crater on Mars was once a massive lake. Now,...
Scientists Claim Dinosaur Visited The Moon Before Humans
Reports say dinosaurs could have beaten humans to the Moon by about 65 million years. The other explanation is that their bones went there before us. Science journalist Peter Brannen wrote about the theory in his 2017 book The End of the World. In it, geophysicist Mario Rebolledo theorized a giant asteroid wiped out the reptiles. The impact may have flung pieces of dinosaur bones into space and onto the Moon. (source)
A Huge Satellite Is Now One of the Brightest Objects In the Sky, Astronomers Warn
A huge new satellite, known as BlueWalker 3, has officially become one of the brightest objects in the sky—out-shining all but the brightest of stars—since it was launched into orbit by the space company AST SpaceMobile in September, astronomers say. The shiny glare of the 693-square-foot satellite, as...
Extreme gravity on Mars is tearing apart its moon and causing it to go into a death spiral
Artist conception of stars spiraling close to each otherCredit: Tod Strohmayer (GSFC), CXC, NASA - Illustration: Dana Berry (CXC); Public Domain Image. The planet Mars has two moons called Phobos and Deimos.
a-z-animals.com
5 Facts About The Oldest Life Forms on Earth
As a species, humans are infants. While some of the oldest humanoids date back to the Paleocene epoch roughly 50 million years ago, the modern shape of humans didn’t evolve until 300,000 years ago. This is nothing compared to some of the oldest life forms on earth, especially when you consider the fact that many of these life forms are billions of years old!
NASA's retired SOFIA aircraft is ready to engage a new generation of explores, engineers, and scientists
Once a remarkable piece of aerial science, NASA's retired Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) airplane is taking its next big journey. After being a huge part of space missions, SOFIA will find a permanent home in the Pima Air & Space Museum in Tucson, Arizona. As one of humanity's...
BlueWalker 3, an enormous and bright communications satellite, is genuinely alarming astronomers
The night sky is a shared wilderness. On a dark night, away from the city lights, you can see the stars in the same way as your ancestors did centuries ago. You can see the Milky Way and the constellations associated with stories of mythical hunters, sisters and journeys. But...
Planet-killing asteroids could be coming our way — here's why
If you surfed the web, you may have seen news of the latest existential threat to humanity: a “planet killer” asteroid named 2022 AP7. Luckily for us 2022 AP7 “has no chance to hit the Earth currently”, according to Scott Sheppard at the Carnegie Institution for Science. He and his international team of colleagues observed 2022 AP7 in a trio of “rather large” asteroids obscured by the Sun’s glare (the other two don’t pose a risk).
Megatsunami swept over Mars after massive asteroid hit the Red Planet
A Martian megatsunami may have raced across the Red Planet after a cosmic impact similar to the one that likely ended Earth's age of dinosaurs, a new study finds.
Woonsocket Call
AdCombo tips: how social networks can improve B2B relationships
(PRLeap.com) Social media has long ceased to be a means only for entertainment. Various companies are actively using social networks for their purposes. The B2C segment was the easiest and fastest to adapt. No one is surprised anymore by sales of goods and services via messengers and friendly communication between the brand and its audience.
Woonsocket Call
China-hifi-Audio Supplies Reisong And PSVANE Audiophile Tube Amplifier With Many Features To Help Improve Sound Quality
China-hifi-Audio supplies a top-of-the-line audiophile tube amplifier that comes with many features to help improve sound quality and performance. With years of experience in the industry, China-hifi-Audio has gained in-depth knowledge about the many different types of audiophile tube amplifiers available on the market, and this allows them to guide their customers into making the best buy that will be suitable for their needs. The shop on their website has many high-quality audiophile tube amplifiers for sale, and it is very easy for people to find the best ones for their needs. Not only does the team at China-hifi-Audio have experience in the industry, but they also have profound knowledge of audio products, which allows them to make sure that consumers don't experience any problems when they purchase audiophile tube amplifiers from them. Every audiophile tube amplifier they sell comes with a 1- year warranty, so there is nothing to worry about when they purchase the best audiophile tube amplifiers from this shop.
Physicists Report Warp Drive is Possible, and May Soon be Realized
Debates ensue elsewhere, however, whether the popular science fiction trope is indeed close to reality. U.S.S. Enterprise Publicity ImagePhoto by“Star Trek,” copyright 1966 Paramount Television.
Futurism
Astronomers Spot Volcano Erupting on a Distant Comet
An unusual volcanic comet has unexpectedly erupted in a massive cloud of gas and ice, Live Science reports, an offworldly spectacle that stunned astronomers. Scientists believe the dirty snowball, dubbed 29P/Schwassmann-Wachmann or 29P for short, is the most volcanically active comet in our solar system. It was first discovered in 1927 by German astronomers Arnold Schwassmann and Arno Arthur Wachmann, and orbits the Sun every 15 or so years. 29P is roughly 37 miles across and is thought to have originated from the Kuiper Belt, a massive ring of asteroids orbiting the very far reaches of the solar system.
techeblog.com
NASA’s NEO Surveyor Infrared Space Telescope Passes Key Decision Point C, Will Hunt for Killer Asteroids Near Earth
NASA’s DART mission was a success, and now, the agency’s NEO Surveyor infrared space telescope has just passed Key Decision Point C (KDP-C). This means that it’s confirmed to be on the next flight mission out of NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office (PDCO) and will hunt for killer asteroids near Earth.
Comments / 0