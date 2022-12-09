Read full article on original website
Woman Shares the Grim Reality of Americans Dining in Restaurants in Italy
We really need to have some more patience.
I spent a week in Europe traveling by myself. Here are 10 things I learned about solo travel in other countries.
Traveling solo to Europe means learning to communicate across language barriers and push through uncomfortable moments.
Woman Shares Ultimate Guide to Exploring Europe's Christmas Markets
Now this is the way to experience Christmas cheer in Europe!
From 1% tips to smuggling children into theme parks: travellers share their ‘money-saving’ holiday hacks
Few holidaymakers are as parsimonious as Simon Calder, travel correspondent of The Independent. But even he was shocked by the response when he asked readers for their tales of acts of miserliness while on the road.Free child places“When the kids were little we used to holiday in the Lake District, and we would always spend a day at Lowther Park. I would pull up just before entering and one of the kids would go in the boot to avoid the entrance fee. They loved it and would fight for who went in there.”Tim Coxon“Does bribing your five-year-old to tell the...
This Underrated Greek Gem Has Waterfalls, Vineyards, and Very Few Tourists
This is the latest for our series on underrated destinations, It's Still a Big World.If it seems like everyone you know spent time in Mykonos and Santorini in 2022, it’s because they did. A whopping 33 million people visited Greece in 2019 and this year’s count is expected to exceed pre-pandemic numbers. That bright blue Mediterranean water and whitewashed Cycladic architecture would stir up FOMO in the best of us, me included. I’ve never been to the Greek islands so I can’t tell you what you’ll miss if you opt out, but I can tell you I just spent some...
New ‘No’ travel list gives 10 destinations to avoid due to overtourism
Travel publication Fodor’s has published a “No” list featuring 10 destinations tourists should avoid in 2023.Run alongside a “Go” list, the “No” list aims to highlight “destinations to reconsider visiting in 2023”, say the editors.Barcelona, Paris and Dubrovnik are all namechecked in a section called “suffering cultural hotspots”, while Venice and the Amalfi Coast are on the list as two of Italy’s most tourist-flooded areas.Cornwall also makes 2023’s list due the mass influx of tourists each summer that has put a strain on local residents, the roads and environment in recent years. “The infrastructure simply doesn’t exist to support the...
Need a vacation? These were the most popular travel destinations in 2022
If you are trying to figure out where to book your next vacation, ForwardKeys has announced the top visited global destinations of 2022. The travel data company analyzed destinations, based not on the total number of passengers, but on the amount tourism has grown since 2019 — prior to the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when tourism was at similar levels.
U.S. Destinations Almost as Captivating as New Zealand
Although lots of locations throughout the world are stunning, no place embodies natural wonder quite as well as New Zealand. One of the more stunning and unique hideaways in New Zealand can be found at The Shack, nestled within the Cloudy Bay Vineyards estate in the Wairau Valley in Marlborough. While most people know Cloudy Bay for its world-famous Sauvignon Blanc, its land is also home to this four-bedroom oasis. Surrounded by vineyards, and luxuriously furnished with pieces designed by local artisans to reflect the surrounding beauty of the region, The Shack offers a chance to relax, reset, and enjoy the wonders of NZ nature. While an escape to this exact location would be a dream, there are some stateside locations that will help satisfy your wanderlust until you’re able to make it around the world. We’ve highlighted some natural wonders that can be found across the United States: From a desert oasis in Palm Beach to an architectural masterpiece in Telluride, there are amazing options that feature architecture almost as impressive as their natural backdrops.
Travel Expert Secrets: 9 Trips That Cost Less Than You Think
While it might seem like a luxury vacation is an unattainable goal, it's likely much more affordable than you think. With a little bit of budgeting and some expert insight on the best places to go and...
Italy’s best new hotels and jewelry destinations for 2022
If you’re feeling a little geloso (that’s jealous) after watching the glamorous resort featured in “The White Lotus,” here are a few new sparkling luxury hotels (with plenty of jewelry shopping nearby) that should inspire you to book your own trip, pronto. North Hop over to Milan on the new all-biz direct flight from Newark run by La Compagnie, the canny French airline that’s been offering cut-price premium red-eyes to the City of Light for eight years; its new service to Malpensa Airport starts at just over $2,000 round trip. From there, it’s off to Piedmont, the region’s de facto jewelry hub, with...
Traveler Shares 8 Warmest Places To Visit in December
Perfect for those who could use a break from the winter chill!
Bali’s water crisis threatens local culture, UNESCO sites
JATILUWIH, Indonesia (AP) — Far from Bali’s beaches and hotels, farmer I Ketut Jata stands on a mountainside, staring at terraced land that is too dry to grow the rice his family has long relied on for food and income. “It is no longer possible to work in...
"Away From The Tourist Traps, The Food Was Just Off The Charts": Gordon Ramsay Shared His Favorite 3 Countries To Visit For The Best Food
"I get to challenge my palate by traveling all over the world and finding the best locations."
Video Tour of Cozy Cabin on 'Viking River Cruise' Is Too Cute
The balcony is the best part of the room.
Inside Tel Aviv’s Newest Luxury Hotel, a Bauhaus Ode to the City’s History
Tel Aviv’s luxury hotel scene is booming, and R48 Hotel and Garden is the newest ultra-cool stay on the block. Located on Rothschild Boulevard, the beating heart of the hip Israeli city, the 11-suite hotel feels more like you’re staying in your stylish friend’s home. The intimate...
All-Inclusive Resorts Are Having a Moment
It began in 1950, in a small fishing village on the Balearic island of Mallorca. World War II was in the recent past, the sun was shining, and entrepreneur Gérard Blitz decided to set up a village of tents for vacationers. The idea was for people to disconnect from the outside world and reconnect with each other. Guests came in droves, the village’s population swelling to nearly 2,000, with everyone pitching in to work and enjoy a bounty of outdoor activities, food, and drink. This was the first modern all-inclusive resort, a harbinger of piña coladas to come: The original Club Med.
Promthep Cape, Phuket Island, Thailand (with Map & Photos)
Promthep Cape (Phuket Island, Thailand) is the southernmost point of Phuket with a popular viewing platform where tourists and locals come to admire the surroundings from a bird's eye view and watch sunsets. From the top of the hill there are views of the bays of Nai Harn, Rawai, Yanui and Ao San, the islands of Man and Racha.
Switzerland’s brilliant new train route: direct from Montreux to Interlaken
As the train winds up the hillside above Lac Léman’s north shore, leaving Montreux behind, I know exactly where we’re heading because I’ve done this journey before. The bustle of the so-called Swiss Riviera will give way to the tranquil farming country of the Pays d’Enhaut, followed by the upmarket resort of Gstaad, before a gentle descent to Interlaken, between the twin lakes of Thun and Brienz in the Bernese Oberland. This 70-mile route, which crosses the röstigraben (the French-Swiss German language border) and links some of Switzerland’s most famous tourist centres, has existed for more than 100 years. But there’s one big difference today: thanks to a world first in rail technology, I don’t have to change trains halfway through.
Luxury living, peace and tranquility in Pattaya? – A Luxury Travel Blog
International travel has resumed and restriction free borders have become a reality, so it’s time for us all to start planning, booking and getting excited about our next travel adventures. For some, that will be returning to a favourite destination, to re-live and re-kindle those holiday vibes, for others that may be looking for a ‘new’ destination to explore, enjoy and add to that list of favourite places.
