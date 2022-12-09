Read full article on original website
Related
Clinton Daily News
Here are the headlines for the Tuesday edition
- Obituaries for Joe Bingenheimer, Frankie Stewart. Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online, at www.Clintondailynews.com or download the app.
Clinton Daily News
Here are the headlines for the Wednesday paper
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
Clinton Daily News
Frankie Stewart
Funeral services for Frankie Stewart, 93, of Clinton, OK will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel, officiated by Doyle Kinney. Burial will follow in the Chapel Hill Cemetery, east of Clinton. Frankie Lea (Wallace) Stewart was born September 5, 1929, to Myrtle...
Clinton Daily News
Joe Bingenheimer
Funeral Services for Joe Bingenheimer, 94, former Clinton educator/ superintendent, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in the First Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Doyle Kinney. Burial will follow in the Clinton Cemetery under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Joe Bingenheimer was born September...
Comments / 0