Clinton Daily News

Frankie Stewart

Funeral services for Frankie Stewart, 93, of Clinton, OK will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel, officiated by Doyle Kinney. Burial will follow in the Chapel Hill Cemetery, east of Clinton. Frankie Lea (Wallace) Stewart was born September 5, 1929, to Myrtle...
CLINTON, OK
Joe Bingenheimer

Funeral Services for Joe Bingenheimer, 94, former Clinton educator/ superintendent, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in the First Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Doyle Kinney. Burial will follow in the Clinton Cemetery under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Joe Bingenheimer was born September...
CLINTON, OK

