Funeral Services for Joe Bingenheimer, 94, former Clinton educator/ superintendent, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in the First Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Doyle Kinney. Burial will follow in the Clinton Cemetery under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Joe Bingenheimer was born September...

