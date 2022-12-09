Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What is the Least Expensive 5-Star Hotel in Florida? What is the Most Expensive? What is the Most Popular?L. CaneFlorida State
Duluth Trading Cure Bowl on 12/16Adrian HolmanOrlando, FL
My Favorite Orlando RestaurantsNick DaviesOrlando, FL
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenOrlando, FL
Publix Opened a New Store in Florida This WeekBryan DijkhuizenOrlando, FL
Related
CBS Sports
Giannis Antetokounmpo hit with two 10-second violations vs. Warriors, but officials need to be more consistent
Giannis Antetokounmpo has reverted back to his paint-drying free-throw routine this season, and it cost him two more 10-second violations against the Warriors on Tuesday. Both came in the third quarter with Milwaukee in the midst of opening up a big lead. You can count for yourself along with that...
CBS Sports
Week 15 NFL picks, odds, 2022 best bets from advanced model: This 5-way football parlay pays out 25-1
The Houston Texans will have another opportunity to pull off an upset when they face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Houston nearly sprung the shocker of the season last week, losing to Dallas by four as a 17-point underdog. The Texans are 14-point home underdogs against Kansas City during the Week 15 NFL schedule. Kansas City has won six of its last seven games, so should you include the Chiefs in your Week 15 NFL predictions? Another big favorite on the NFL odds board is Philadelphia, which is a nine-point favorite against Chicago, one of the largest NFL spreads of the week. The Eagles have only lost one game this season and are coming off a 48-22 blowout win over the Giants. Which Week 15 NFL lines should you target with your Week 15 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 15 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
Stephen Curry heads to locker room with shoulder injury vs Pacers
Fresh off winning the NBA Finals last year, the Golden State Warriors haven’t been able to find the same consistency
CBS Sports
Brittney Griner has first basketball workout in 10 months, dunks in her return to the practice court
Brittney Griner was released from a Russian penal colony last week after being held in custody for the past 10 month. Over the weekend, Griner participated in a light workout in which she dunked a basketball, according to ESPN's T.J. Quinn. Griner has been at Fort Sam Houston in San...
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Draymond Green: Dealing with ankle sprain
Green is probable for Tuesday's matchup against the Bucks due to a left ankle sprain, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Green presumably picked up the ankle injury during Saturday's win over Boston, in which he totaled 11 points, four rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes, but the issue doesn't appear to be significant and shouldn't sideline him for the first half of a back-to-back set. Across his past eight appearances, the defensive-minded forward has averaged 10.3 points, 6.9 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 33.5 minutes per game.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Malik Beasley: Back to bench Wednesday
Beasley will come off the bench Wednesday against New Orleans, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. After starting the past three games, Beasley will return to his normal bench role with Lauri Markkanen (illness) returning. Beasley has averaged 13.4 points and 3.9 rebounds in 24 appearances off the bench this year.
CBS Sports
Suns' Dario Saric: Returns to bench Tuesday
Saric isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Rockets. Landry Shamet will replace Dario Saric in the starting five Tuesday. Saric posted five points, three rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes during his third start of the season Sunday.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Disappointing night in blowout loss
McCollum ended with 14 points (6-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 121-100 loss to Utah. Coming off of a 29-point effort against Phoenix on Sunday, McCollum struggled from the field Tuesday as the Pelicans essentially no-showed on the road. Since missing four games at the end of November due to COVID-19 protocols, McCollum is shooting just 37.8 percent from the field and 23.1 percent from three (6-26 3Pt).
CBS Sports
Celtics' Marcus Smart reveals he left court to vomit during game vs. Lakers
Boston Celtics point guard and reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart revealed that he left Tuesday night's overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in order to vomit. Smart, who scored 18 points and was 7-of-17 shooting including a critical 3-pointer in the closing minutes of regulation, has been battling an illness.
CBS Sports
How the Lakers blew a 13-point, fourth-quarter lead to the Celtics in less than four minutes
The Los Angeles Lakers did the improbable against the visiting Boston Celtics Tuesday night amid a set of circumstances that were nearly impossible -- all before walking away with an outcome that felt, well, inevitable. Trailing 81-61 in the third quarter against, not only their hated arch-rivals, but the best...
Comments / 0