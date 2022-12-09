Read full article on original website
Zion Williamson's thunderous 360 windmill dunk in waning seconds irritates Suns in Pelicans' win
Unwritten rules. Sports can't live with them, and they can't live without them. As confusing as it may be to keep track of all the things that athletes are and are not allowed to do in order to avoid "showing up" the opponent or "disrespecting the game," these unspoken agreements have existed since the advent of sport to help keep highly competitive, athletically superior human beings from tearing each other limb from limb.
Heat might be wise to trade Jimmy Butler and start over, but we would also be wise to stop counting them out
The Miami Heat just wrapped up a rough week in what has, so far, been a rough season, losing to the Detroit Pistons, the Memphis Grizzlies -- who were without a Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. -- and finally the Spurs on Saturday night to fall to 12-15 overall. If the postseason stared today, Miami would squeak into the last play-in spot.
Warriors' Draymond Green: Dealing with ankle sprain
Green is probable for Tuesday's matchup against the Bucks due to a left ankle sprain, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Green presumably picked up the ankle injury during Saturday's win over Boston, in which he totaled 11 points, four rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes, but the issue doesn't appear to be significant and shouldn't sideline him for the first half of a back-to-back set. Across his past eight appearances, the defensive-minded forward has averaged 10.3 points, 6.9 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 33.5 minutes per game.
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Not on injury report
Markkanen (illness) isn't on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans. Markkanen sat out Utah's past three games due to a non-COVID illness, but he fully participated in practice Monday and will be able to return to game action Tuesday. Before his absence, he averaged 13.0 points and 9.4 rebounds across his previous five appearances.
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Questionable Monday
Adams is questionable for Monday's game against Atlanta due to right ankle soreness. Adams appeared in the last three matchups and averaged 8.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 24.0 minutes per game during that time. If he's unavailable Monday, Brandon Clarke will likely see increased run.
Brittney Griner has first basketball workout in 10 months, dunks in her return to the practice court
Brittney Griner was released from a Russian penal colony last week after being held in custody for the past 10 month. Over the weekend, Griner participated in a light workout in which she dunked a basketball, according to ESPN's T.J. Quinn. Griner has been at Fort Sam Houston in San...
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: May return for road trip
Head coach Willie Green said that he's "extremely hopeful" that Ingram (toe) will be able to return for the Pelicans' upcoming three-game road trip that begins Tuesday in Utah, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. Ingram and Herbert Jones (ankle) will miss their seventh and fifth consecutive games,...
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Disappears against Texans
Lamb recorded five receptions on six targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Texans. The Cowboys came into the game as heavy favorites and operated as such, focusing on establishing the rushing attack. However, the Texans hung around and held a small lead for the majority of the game, which forced Dallas to open up its offense. Even so, Lamb couldn't get going and had to settle for a 13-yard reception as his longest gain of the game. Lamb's yardage total was his second lowest of the season and worst output since Week 1.
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Jaw-dropping numbers in loss
Jefferson secured 11 of 15 targets for 223 yards in the Vikings' 34-23 loss to the Lions on Sunday. Jefferson comfortably led the Vikings in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon, with the fact Minnesota had to go pass-heavy as the game went on naturally benefitting the star receiver. He logged a team-long 47-yard catch along the way, and he's now just one grab away from his second straight 100-yard reception campaign. Jefferson's first opportunity to build on his season-best yardage tally comes in a Saturday afternoon home matchup against the Colts in Week 15.
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Limited success in loss
Cook rushed 15 times for 23 yards and a touchdown and secured one of two targets for 13 yards in the Vikings' 34-23 loss to the Lions on Sunday. He also lost a fumble. Cook appeared to be on his way to a productive day when he capped off a 10-play, 75-yard march late in the first quarter with a one-yard touchdown rush, but the rest of his afternoon, which included a lost fumble deep in Lions territory near the end of the first half, was a study in frustration. He found running room at a premium against a quietly improving Detroit rush defense, leaving him with his second-lowest yardage tally of the season. The talented back will aim to make up for the lackluster day and get into the end zone for a third straight game in a Saturday afternoon home matchup versus the Colts in Week 15.
Lakers rumors: L.A. interested in Bojan Bogdanovic, but Pistons reluctant to trade veteran, per report
Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic had his best game of the season on Sunday night, dropping 38 points in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. His shooting display, which included six made 3-pointers, was so impressive that the Lakers are now apparently interested in trading for him. As the...
