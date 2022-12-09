HBO Max to Develop Murder Trial Dramedy From Todd Berger With Bill Lawrence, Jennifer Levin, Sherri Cooper Landsman Producing (EXCLUSIVE)

HBO Max is developing a dramedy about a murder trial that boasts Bill Lawrence among its executive producers, Variety has learned exclusively.

Titled “12 Rocks in a Box,” the series centers on Suzannah Weaver, who is described as “a self-described ‘Murderista’ obsessed with true crime.”

Per the official logline, Suzannah is “thrilled to find herself on a jury for a high-profile Las Vegas murder trial. But Suzannah soon begins to suspect that not all is as it seems with this case, and a DIY investigation leads her to believe that the killer may indeed be in the courtroom every day…and it isn’t the man on trial.”

Todd Berger will write and executive produce the project, with Sherri Cooper Landsman and Jennifer Levin also executive producing. Bill Lawrence, Jeff Ingold, and Liza Katzer of Doozer Productions will also executive produce. Warner Bros. Television will produce, with Doozer currently under an overall deal at the studio.

Berger most recently wrote “The Curse of Bridge Hollow” for Netflix as well as “The Happytime Murders” for STX. He is best known for writing and directing the feature “It’s a Disaster” starring Julia Stiles, David Cross, and America Ferrera. He is currently developing a sequel to that film and is also developing a “Where’s Waldo” film for MGM. He is repped by The Kohner Agency and Kapplan/Perrone Entertainment.

Cooper Landsman and Levin previously developed “Beauty & the Beast” at The CW, with the show running for four seasons. They were also consulting producers on “Unforgettable” at CBS and “Brothers & Sisters” at ABC. Cooper Landsman has also worked on shows like “Everwood” and “American Dreams,” while Levin’s other credits include “Without a Trace” and “Felicity.” They are repped by CAA and Mosaic.

Doozer currently produces the hit Apple comedy series “Ted Lasso,” with Lawrence having co-created the series while also serving as showrunner. The company is also prepping the Apple series “Shrinking,” which was created by Lawrence, Jason Segel (who also stars), and “Ted Lasso” star Brett Goldstein. It was reported in February the Lawrence and Doozer had signed a new five-year overall deal with WBTV , which will take effect when the company’s current deal expires in 2023.

Lawrence and Doozer are repped by CAA, attorney Jared Levine, and Mortimer PR.

(Pictured: Bill Lawrence, Todd Berger, Sherri Cooper Landsman, Jennifer Levin)