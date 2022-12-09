Booker, Phoenix set for matchup with New Orleans

Phoenix Suns (16-9, second in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (16-8, first in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Pelicans -1.5

BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns face the New Orleans Pelicans. Booker is ninth in the NBA scoring 27.9 points per game.

The Pelicans are 10-5 in Western Conference games. New Orleans is sixth in the Western Conference with 14.7 fast break points per game led by Trey Murphy III averaging 2.8.

The Suns are 13-5 in Western Conference play. Phoenix is sixth in the Western Conference scoring 115.8 points per game and is shooting 47.6%.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Suns won 124-111 in the last matchup on Oct. 29.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murphy is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Pelicans, while averaging 13.5 points. Zion Williamson is averaging 19.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

Booker averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Suns, scoring 27.9 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Mikal Bridges is averaging 15.6 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 8-2, averaging 117.4 points, 45.6 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points per game.

Suns: 7-3, averaging 116.9 points, 46.3 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Herbert Jones: out (ankle), E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Brandon Ingram: out (toe), Jose Alvarado: day to day (ribs).

Suns: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Duane Washington Jr.: out (hip).

