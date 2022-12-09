ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Booker, Phoenix set for matchup with New Orleans

Phoenix Independent
Phoenix Independent
 5 days ago

Phoenix Suns (16-9, second in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (16-8, first in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Pelicans -1.5

BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns face the New Orleans Pelicans. Booker is ninth in the NBA scoring 27.9 points per game.

The Pelicans are 10-5 in Western Conference games. New Orleans is sixth in the Western Conference with 14.7 fast break points per game led by Trey Murphy III averaging 2.8.

The Suns are 13-5 in Western Conference play. Phoenix is sixth in the Western Conference scoring 115.8 points per game and is shooting 47.6%.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Suns won 124-111 in the last matchup on Oct. 29.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murphy is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Pelicans, while averaging 13.5 points. Zion Williamson is averaging 19.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

Booker averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Suns, scoring 27.9 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Mikal Bridges is averaging 15.6 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 8-2, averaging 117.4 points, 45.6 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points per game.

Suns: 7-3, averaging 116.9 points, 46.3 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Herbert Jones: out (ankle), E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Brandon Ingram: out (toe), Jose Alvarado: day to day (ribs).

Suns: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Duane Washington Jr.: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Burks, Pistons spoil Ball's return to floor with OT win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Alec Burks scored a season-high 27 points off the bench, Killian Hayes added 25 and the Detroit Pistons spoiled LaMelo Ball’s return to the floor with a 141-134 overtime victory against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic had 24 points and Isaiah Stewart chipped in with 19 points and 11 rebounds for Detroit (8-22). Jalen Duren grabbed 18 rebounds as the Pistons snapped a three-game losing streak. Burks had five points in overtime, including his fourth 3-pointer of the game with 1:47 left to put the Pistons up for good. “We know what he is going to do,” Hayes said of Burks, now in his 12th NBA season. “He has been through these situations and he definitely gave us a lift in overtime.”
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Associated Press

No. 16 UCLA pulls away early, routs No. 20 Maryland 87-60

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jaylen Clark scored 19 points, and No. 16 UCLA raced out to a 30-point lead in the first half before cruising to an 87-60 victory over No. 20 Maryland on Wednesday night. On the same day the University of California Board of Regents voted to affirm UCLA’s move to the Big Ten, the Bruins (9-2) had a chance to size up a future conference foe. It wasn’t much of a contest. Maryland (8-3) committed the game’s first six turnovers while falling behind 19-5, and a 3-pointer by David Singleton made it 26-7. The Terps used three of their timeouts in the first 15 minutes, and nothing seemed to help. After going 2 for 24 from 3-point range in a loss to Tennessee last weekend, Maryland missed its first eight shots from the field and nine of its first 10 from beyond the arc.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Phoenix Independent

Phoenix Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to covering Phoenix, the fifth-largest city in the U.S. Focused on the people, places and events that make the city and the region among the top growth spots in the country.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/phoenix-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy