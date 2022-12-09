The NBA starts off the week with seven games on the schedule Monday. Luka Doncic (quadriceps), who did not play Saturday against the Bulls, is expected to return for a matchup against the Thunder. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving sat out for rest against the Pacers on Saturday, but both are expected to be back in action for a battle with the Wizards. As far as exciting matchups go, one of the best games on the slate figures to be the Clippers hosting the Celtics. Let’s dig into the entire slate and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

14 HOURS AGO