NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Dec. 12
The NBA starts off the week with seven games on the schedule Monday. Luka Doncic (quadriceps), who did not play Saturday against the Bulls, is expected to return for a matchup against the Thunder. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving sat out for rest against the Pacers on Saturday, but both are expected to be back in action for a battle with the Wizards. As far as exciting matchups go, one of the best games on the slate figures to be the Clippers hosting the Celtics. Let’s dig into the entire slate and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA
"Our Team Represented Ourselves Really Well" | Utah's Youngsters Continue To Answer The Call
In a league dominated by athletic wings and point guards who can shoot from 30 feet out, it may be an anomaly that Nikola Jokic is the reigning two-time MVP. He is a big man who, at 7 feet, can bend defenses to his will. Whether using his skillset to score from anywhere, his size and strength to rebound anything, or his elite vision to get his teammates open looks, Jokic has been nearly unguardable for the past couple of seasons.
NBA
Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Game Preview
ORLANDO – For the second straight game at home, the Orlando Magic will face the same opponent. They’ll also be hoping for the same result. The Magic will attempt to notch their first three-game winning streak of the season and second consecutive victory over the Toronto Raptors when the two teams go head-to-head on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET at Amway Center.
NBA
Recap: Short-handed Wizards lose 112-100 to Nets in D.C.
The Wizards came into Monday night's game in D.C. looking to snap out of a tough stretch. Unfortunately, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were able to propel the Nets past the Wizards by a final score of 112-100. The Wizards have now lost seven straight games and 10 of their last 11.
NBA
Recap: Thunder at Mavericks
The Thunder ran through the finish line of its 5,000-mile, five-cities-in-ten-days road trip through a handful of playoff-caliber teams, putting itself in the fray night after night. The trip concluded in Dallas against a hungry Mavericks team, who burst out of the gates on a 12-0 run. Responding with resolve,...
NBA
Wolves Lose To Blazers, 133-112
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard tied his own franchise record by making 11 3-pointers and finished with 38 points, leading the Portland Trail Blazers over the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-112 on Monday night. Lillard shot 11 for 17 from long range and didn’t play in the fourth quarter. The...
NBA
Bradley Beal Injury Update
Washington, D.C. – Wizards guard Bradley Beal has been cleared to resume all on-court basketball activities following a re-evaluation of his right hamstring strain. He will be out for tonight’s game vs. Brooklyn and his status moving forward will be determined by his clinical evolution.
NBA
Hawks' Trae Young fined $25K for throwing ball into the stands
NEW YORK – Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has been fined $25,000 for throwing the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Hawks’ 123-122 overtime win against the...
NBA
Lillard Ties One Franchise Record And Closes In On Another In Win Versus Minnesota
PORTLAND -- It’s been a matter of "if, not when" for some time now with regard to Damian Lillard setting the Trail Blazers’ all-time franchise scoring record. And if he keeps tying his own franchise records, as he did Monday night, that "when" will be a lot sooner than later.
NBA
5 takeaways from Warriors-Celtics Finals rematch
SAN FRANCISCO — On the same night a blockbuster storm off the Pacific slammed much of California, a force of similar magnitude from the Atlantic made its way to Chase Center on Saturday night. The Boston Celtics brought the NBA’s best record (21-5) and highest scoring offense (120.8 points...
NBA
Boston’s Grant Williams Fined
NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 – Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has been fined $20,000 for hitting the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Williams was assessed a technical foul and...
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Battling Inconsistencies
The Cavaliers split a back-to-back with Sacramento and Oklahoma City, and head on a Texas trip to square off with the Spurs and Dallas. Justin and Carter weigh in on the team's recent play, discuss the current standings in the East, the team's recent clutch woes and much more. Please...
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls at Hawks (12.11.2022)
The Bulls (11-14) visit Atlanta to take on the Hawks (13-13) in the first of four get-togethers. The teams will meet a second time in North Central Georgia 10 days from now on December 21st. The series will wrap up with two more games at the United Center on January 23rd, and April 4th. Last season, the Bulls and Hawks squared off four times as well, with Chicago earning bragging rights by winning three.
NBA
Roundball Roundup: The Ringer's Michael Pina on Utah's offseason reinvention
When the Jazz traded for Kelly Olynyk, the world should’ve known. “That trade right there was really telling in what they wanted to try to do this year because Kelly makes everyone around him better,” Michael Pina of The Ringer said. “He has for his entire career.”
NBA
Defensive-Minded Magic Beat Raptors Again to Extend Winning Streak to Three
Franz Wagner tallied 23 points, Paolo Banchero scored 20 and Mo Bamba had 18, as the Orlando Magic defeated the Toronto Raptors 111-99 on Sunday at Amway Center in a defensive-minded affair to notch their first three-game winning streak since February 2021. Clutch Moments. Wagner drilled all three of his...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 12, 2022
New Orleans (18-8) won its seventh straight game, moved 10 games over .500 for the first time since 2018 and heard raucous MVP chants for its rising star forward from a sellout crowd. Yes, it was a full Sunday afternoon for the Pelicans, who finished off a two-game weekend sweep over Phoenix (16-11) by a 129-124 margin in overtime.
NBA
LeBron and AD Carry Lakers to Close Out Pistons
The Lakers got superstar performances from LeBron and AD and a big shot down the stretch from Austin Reaves to hold off the Pistons 124-117, snapping their three-game losing streak and getting back to 3-3 in the final game of their road trip. After a rough shooting game against the...
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers vs Heat
Monday, Dec. 12 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Coming off perhaps their most disappointing loss of the season, the Indiana Pacers (14-13) aim to bounce back against the Miami Heat (12-15) on Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Blue & Gold fell to the Brooklyn Nets – which sat...
NBA
Behind the Numbers: Suns at Pelicans (12/11/2022)
A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s game in the Smoothie King Center between Phoenix and New Orleans (2:30 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. 909-898:Total score between Phoenix and New Orleans over the Western Conference teams’ last eight head-to-head meetings, dating back to Game 1 of the NBA playoffs in April. The Suns hold an aggregate 11-point advantage (+9 in West quarterfinals, +2 this regular season) over the Pelicans, which translates to an average margin of plus-1.4 points per game. Maybe not everyone considers New Orleans vs. Phoenix a full-fledged “rivalry” yet, but the recent overall results have been extremely competitive. Both teams have notched multiple double-digit home victories during that span, but the Pelicans own the lone road triumph by 10-plus points (won Game 2 of the playoffs in Footprint Center by 11). The Suns’ pair of wins in the Smoothie King Center were by three- and six-point margins in what was an intense postseason series.
NBA
Cavs at Spurs | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
The Cavs travel to the state of Texas for the first time this season, taking on the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. The Spurs have had a tough go of things this season, amassing just an 8-18 record and recently coming off of an 11 game losing streak. The Spurs come to Cleveland in mid-February.
