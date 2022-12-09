Tina Turner's Son Ronnie Dies Four Years After Firstborn Took His Own Life

Mega

Tina Turner has lost another child. The 83-year-old singer's son, Ronnie , died after suffering an unexpected medical emergency, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The sad news comes just four years after Tina's firstborn child, Craig Raymond Turner , took his own life.

Law enforcement told TMZ a 911 call was placed on Thursday morning by someone who said that Ronnie was outside of their San Fernando Valley home and he was having trouble breathing.

Moments later, Tina's son stopped breathing altogether.

When paramedics arrived at the residence, passersby were attempting to give him CPR. Sadly, it didn't work. Ronnie was pronounced dead at the scene.

He had struggled with health issues in the past, including a bout with cancer; however, it's unclear what lead to his death. Ronnie was 62 years old.

Back in the '90s, Ronnie was an actor. He even had a role in the 1993 film, What's Love Got to Do With It , an homage to his mother's life as she hit stardom, in which Angela Bassett played Tina Turner and Laurence Fishburne was Ike Turner .

In 2018, Tina lost another son by suicide. Craig was her first child, who she gave birth to before marrying Ike. The Private Dancer singer had Craig when she was just 18. His biological dad was a saxophonist named Raymond Hill, who played in Ike's band. After she wed Ike, he adopted Craig.

Craig died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was found at his home in Studio City, CA.

Tina released a statement about Ronnie's death hours after the news broke. Sharing a photo of herself with her eyes shut, the hitmaker wrote, "Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.

It took her months to open up about Craig's passing, revealing she was still in shock.

“I still don’t know what took him to the edge,” Turner told the BBC, saying she was confused by the news because he had started a new job and was in love.

“He was bringing her to meet me [for] his birthday in August. He had decorated his apartment, that I bought him years ago. He had gotten a new job with a prominent real estate company in California, [which] he was very happy with,” she said.

“I have no idea what pulled him down, except something that followed him with loneliness,” Tina stated again. “I think it was something with being alone."