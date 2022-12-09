Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas Sculpture Garden in South Carolina this YearTravel MavenMurrells Inlet, SC
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Has Been Named the Best in South CarolinaTravel MavenMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMurrells Inlet, SC
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersMyrtle Beach, SC
A Major Publication Dubbed Myrtle Beach a “Foodie Destination” - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
abcnews4.com
Motorcyclist attempting to flee from deputies crashes into SUV: CCSO
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies were at the scene of a crash resulting from a pursuit of a motorcyclist on College Park Road near Wimberly Drive on Sunday, Dec 11. CCSO said deputies attempted to stop the motorcyclist for reckless driving near Highway 78...
abcnews4.com
2 charged with operating illegal taxis in Georgetown city limits
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been charged for operating illegal taxis in Georgetown city limits. Police said an investigation was started and several individuals were identified. Shawn M. Martin and Kia Shane Washington were charged with operating taxis without a business license and failing to register with...
abcnews4.com
House fire in Awendaw leaves two pets dead
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday morning, tragedy struck in Awendaw. Fire crews responded to a mobile home fire at 8504 Doar Road. Two dogs were removed from the home, and one was transported to the hospital, according to authorities. A cat and bird were found by firefighters and...
abcnews4.com
EXCLUSIVE: Former BCSD superintendent Deon Jackson discusses firing, lawsuit
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — “I worked in Berkeley County School District for 21 years. Made my home in Berkeley County. My kids attend school in Berkeley County,” said Deon Jackson, former superintendent of BCSD. Deon Jackson said the last month has been devastating. It started the...
abcnews4.com
CCPL Book Drive for County Detention Center Library
The Charleston County Public Library and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office have teamed up to bring a library to the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center. A book drive is underway to help expand the collection.
abcnews4.com
CCPL to close the West Ashley Library this Saturday for renovations
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. ( WCIV) — This Saturday, the Charleston County Public Library is closing its West Ashley location at 45 Windermere Blvd, to undergo renovations. Once construction begins the renovations are expected to take several months to complete. Some changes coming to the library are a new coat of paint in the interior, carpet, and furniture.
abcnews4.com
Striped Pig Distillery makes $10 million investment in Charleston County
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Today, Striped Pig Distillery, a family-operated distillery announced plans to expand in Charleston County. The company will invest $10 million in its current facility and create more than fifty jobs. The distillery is Charleston's first since Prohibition and specializes in Southern-style spirits including bourbon...
abcnews4.com
Former BCSD Superintendent Deon Jackson files lawsuit against district, board members
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Former superintendent of Berkeley County School District Dr. Deon Jackson filed a lawsuit against the district and members of its board on Monday afternoon. Jackson, who was terminated as superintendent during a board meeting on Nov. 15, 2022, alleges the following against BCSD Chairman...
abcnews4.com
Early voting for City of Georgetown special election begins Dec.12
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — Voting for the City of Georgetown's special election began this morning at 8:30 a.m. The election is being held to fill the seat vacated City Councilmember Al Joseph. The two candidates that have filed are Kelley Ray Johnson (Republican) and Tamika Williams Obeng (Democratic). Voters...
Comments / 0