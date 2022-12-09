WEST ASHLEY, S.C. ( WCIV) — This Saturday, the Charleston County Public Library is closing its West Ashley location at 45 Windermere Blvd, to undergo renovations. Once construction begins the renovations are expected to take several months to complete. Some changes coming to the library are a new coat of paint in the interior, carpet, and furniture.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 17 HOURS AGO