Pawleys Island, SC

abcnews4.com

2 charged with operating illegal taxis in Georgetown city limits

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been charged for operating illegal taxis in Georgetown city limits. Police said an investigation was started and several individuals were identified. Shawn M. Martin and Kia Shane Washington were charged with operating taxis without a business license and failing to register with...
GEORGETOWN, SC
abcnews4.com

House fire in Awendaw leaves two pets dead

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday morning, tragedy struck in Awendaw. Fire crews responded to a mobile home fire at 8504 Doar Road. Two dogs were removed from the home, and one was transported to the hospital, according to authorities. A cat and bird were found by firefighters and...
AWENDAW, SC
abcnews4.com

CCPL to close the West Ashley Library this Saturday for renovations

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. ( WCIV) — This Saturday, the Charleston County Public Library is closing its West Ashley location at 45 Windermere Blvd, to undergo renovations. Once construction begins the renovations are expected to take several months to complete. Some changes coming to the library are a new coat of paint in the interior, carpet, and furniture.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Striped Pig Distillery makes $10 million investment in Charleston County

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Today, Striped Pig Distillery, a family-operated distillery announced plans to expand in Charleston County. The company will invest $10 million in its current facility and create more than fifty jobs. The distillery is Charleston's first since Prohibition and specializes in Southern-style spirits including bourbon...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Former BCSD Superintendent Deon Jackson files lawsuit against district, board members

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Former superintendent of Berkeley County School District Dr. Deon Jackson filed a lawsuit against the district and members of its board on Monday afternoon. Jackson, who was terminated as superintendent during a board meeting on Nov. 15, 2022, alleges the following against BCSD Chairman...
abcnews4.com

Early voting for City of Georgetown special election begins Dec.12

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — Voting for the City of Georgetown's special election began this morning at 8:30 a.m. The election is being held to fill the seat vacated City Councilmember Al Joseph. The two candidates that have filed are Kelley Ray Johnson (Republican) and Tamika Williams Obeng (Democratic). Voters...
GEORGETOWN, SC

