wchstv.com
Cabell deputies: Person in custody after running from traffic stop, jumping in river
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — One person was taken into custody Monday after running from a vehicle during a traffic stop and jumping in a river, Cabell County deputies said. The incident started during a traffic stop near the intersection of Roby Road and U.S. 60, deputies said. A...
WVNT-TV
Meadow Bridge man dies in fatal Route 60 accident
RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — One man from the Meadow Bridge area of Fayette County died as a result of a fatal car accident on Route 60 in Greenbrier County. According to Sheriff Bruce Sloan with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, deputies received calls of an accident on Route 60 near Rainelle around 6 PM on Sunday evening, December 11, 2022.
wchstv.com
Crews respond to house fire in Cabell County early Monday
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews responded to a house fire Monday morning in Cabell County. The fire was reported about 5:15 a.m. in the 8000 block of Barker Ridge Road, according to Cabell County dispatchers. People were inside the residence at the time of the fire, but were...
WSAZ
Structure fire shuts down road
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A structure fire has shut down Main Street in both directions in Mount Hope. Fayette County 911 dispatchers say they got the call just before 3:45 Monday morning. The fire is between North Michigan Avenue and North Mosley Avenue. Dispatchers say multiple agencies are on...
Man dies after being hit by train in West Virginia
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man died after being hit by a train early on Friday. West Virginia State Police say they were dispatched to the Seth area of Boone County after a call regarding a pedestrian being hit by a train. The call came in around 12:30 a.m. They say 35-year-old Everett Adkins, of Comfort, […]
wchstv.com
Fayette deputies say runaway juvenile being sought
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fayette County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway juvenile. Takya J. Johnson, 17, was reported missing at about 9 p.m. Sunday after she left her home on Monroe Street in Mount Hope, according to a post on the Fayette County’s Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
PHOTOS: Structure fire closes Main Street in Fayette County
UPDATE: 12/12/22 8:00 A.M. — 59News has learned more details after an early morning structure fire. Tyrone Powell with the Mount Hope Fire Department said they evacuated one lady from a neighboring building, after receiving a call for a structure fire on Main Street, at 3:40 A.M. on Monday, December 12, 2022. The fire was […]
West Virginia man sentenced for driving into police cruiser, destroying gates at CAMC
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who was found guilty on charges stemming from an incident during which he hit a police cruiser was sentenced on Monday in Kanawha County court. 46-year-old Larry Hamrick, of Charleston, will serve three to ten years in prison, and he will get credit for time served. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s […]
wwnrradio.com
Massive Fire Mossy Friday evening
Mossey, WV- 9 separate fire crews responded to a massive fire at the T & C Motel in the Fayette County town of Mossy. According to dispatcher reports say the call came in just after 5:30 p.m. No injuries are being reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Name released of man who died after fire in Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE (Dec. 12, 2022, at 2:35 p.m.): Officials released the name of the man who died after a home fire on Madison Street in Charleston Sunday. The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) says they removed Brandon Lee Morehead, 29, of Charleston, from the burned residence and took him to Charleston Area Medical Center. He later died […]
I64W traffic changes cause delays for West Virginia drivers
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Traffic changes to I-64 West in Kanawha County will cause some major traffic congestion on the interstate tonight. According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, crews will close the two right westbound lanes of I-64 tonight, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 between mile markers 46.5 and 44.45 near the Nitro […]
Deputies: West Virginia man in hospital after accidentally shooting himself
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Authorities say a Fayette County man was sent to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself while possibly intoxicated in Oak Hill, West Virginia, on Friday night. Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Hill N Dale Mobile Home Park just before midnight and found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot […]
WSAZ
One dead after house fire
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Firefighters battled flames at a home. Charleston Fire Department tells WSAZ.com one person has died following a house fire. Dispatchers said the fire was reported just after midnight in the 1100 block of Madison Street. Firefighters believe the property to be abandoned, but a neighbor told them...
WDTV
Death of elderly inmate at Southern Regional Jail under investigation
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - An investigation is underway after the death of an elderly inmate at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) in October. According to the man’s wife, Linda Cunningham, Douglas Cunningham of Sophia, died in the jail on October 29, 2022, at the age of 79. She said Cunningham, who was booked on a Capias warrant, was found unresponsive in the morning hours. At that time, she was told by jail personnel it may be 2-3 months before his remains are examined by the State Medical Examiner.
wchstv.com
Nitro bridge losing a lane until construction is complete
Those who travel from Charleston to Huntington in the morning might need to add a little extra commute time for the foreseeable future as big changes are set to impact traffic patterns. Two of the three lanes near the new bridge in Nitro closed Monday at 8 p.m. When they...
wchstv.com
Traffic delays expected with new traffic pattern at westbound Nitro exit of I-64
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Drivers will likely be facing delays as a new traffic pattern goes into effect at the westbound Nitro exit of Interstate 64. Starting the evening of Monday, Dec. 12, the right two westbound lanes of I-64 will be closed between mile markers 46.5 and 44.5 in the area of the Nitro exit, according to a news release from the state Department of Transportation.
Metro News
Fire death under investigation in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man died in a fire Sunday morning in Charleston. The blaze occurred in a residence in the 1100 block of Madison Street. The fire was reported at about 12:30 a.m. The Charleston fire marshal is investigating. The man was pronounced dead at a Charleston hospital....
Deputies chase driver on Interstate 77 in Jackson County, West Virginia
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Jackson County 911 says there was a law enforcement pursuit on Interstate 77 in West Virginia on Saturday. Deputies responded around 4:30 p.m., dispatchers say. The chase did not cross over into neighboring counties, and it is not currently active, according to dispatchers. Dispatchers were not able to confirm what […]
UPDATE: Both lanes of Route 60 reopen
UPDATE 10:45 P.M. SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2022 – RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — Both lanes of Route 60 are now open. ORIGINAL – 10:18 P.M. SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2022 — Both lanes of U.S. Route 60 closed after a multi-vehicle accident. At 5:56 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, 2022, multiple crews responded to a two-car collision […]
lootpress.com
Man arrested after charging towards woman with brush axe and cutting her
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A previous domestic assault offender is back in trouble after he allegedly cut a woman with a knife. According to State Police, on December 6, 2022, troopers responded to a call from a female victim stating that she had been cut with a knife. When police arrived, the victim said Robert William Phillips charged at her with a brush axe. The victim said she grabbed the axe with her hands, then Phillips got on top of her and began smothering her. Phillips then got a pocket knife out and started cutting her with a knife.
