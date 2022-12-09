ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimberling City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bransontrilakesnews.com

Christmas decorations vandalized in downtown Hollister

Someone’s getting a lump of coal in their Christmas stocking this year. During the night time hours of Wednesday, Dec. 7 or early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 8, Christmas decorations in downtown Hollister were vandalized. According to Deputy City Administrator Denise Olmstead, the actions taken against the decorations...
HOLLISTER, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Community welcomes ice skating rink back to Branson

The Holidays on Ice was welcomed back to Branson by the community on Thursday, Dec. 1, as they hosted the official grand opening of their third season at The Track Family Fun Parks. Located next to The Branson Ferris Wheel, the 7,200 square-foot ice rink is the same size of...
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Several areas around the Ozarks to experience lane closures this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - From highway work to lane closures in downtown Springfield, several areas around the Ozarks will be seeing lane closures starting this week. First, MoDOT will work more on U.S. 65 between Ozark and Branson from December 12-16. This week the north and southbound lanes of U.S. 65 will close between Christian County Route EE north of Saddlebrooke and Missouri Route 76 north of Branson.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Cars wait in long line to try new Whataburger

REPUBLIC, Mo. – Cars were lined up along Highway 60 in Republic for the opening of the new Whataburger. The first location, which is one of many planned in the Ozarks, officially opened at 11 a.m. on Monday. However, the first person got in line at 11 p.m. on Sunday. “It’s a fairly common thing for there […]
REPUBLIC, MO
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Next cold front still on the way for Tuesday

Several areas around the Ozarks to experience lane closures this week. From highway work to lane closers in downtown Springfield, several areas around the Ozarks will be seeing lane closures starting this week. Three men in the Ozarks to appear in court this week on different charges. Updated: 14 hours...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Whataburger to open first location in the Ozarks on Monday

REPUBLIC, Mo. — The area’s first Whataburger location will officially open its doors on Monday, Dec. 12, in Republic. According to a press release from the company, the location off Highway 60 in Republic will open at 11 a.m. on Monday morning. It is the first of five locations planned in the Ozarks. The restaurant […]
REPUBLIC, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic Heer's Department Store building of 1915 was saved and repurposed into loft apartments

Heer's building in 2010 before the renovation, Springfield, Missouri.Photo byAbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2002, when the Heer's Department Store building was nominated to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP), the building was vacant. The building was constructed in 1915. and the architectural firm was Opel & Torbitt. It was the largest commercial building in this area.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KHBS

Rain, strong storms possible beginning early Tuesday morning

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas remains out of the severe threat zone according to the National Weather Center's Severe Weather Outlook with most of the River Valley in the Marginal Risk, which is the lowest severe threat level. The heart of the severe weather threat has moved to southern...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KYTV

SPS celebrates opening of newest storm shelter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools celebrated opening a new storm shelter at Field Elementary School. The district cut the ribbon on the 10,000-square-foot building. It also serves as a gymnasium, music room, and more. Voters approved the project in the passage of a bigger bond issue. The Field...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Paul Adler goes back to the 80s in charity lip-sync battle

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In case you’re wondering why Paul Adler was not at the anchor desk Friday night, he was lip-syncing... for a good cause. The Community Partnership of the Ozarks held a lip-sync battle featuring many familiar faces in Springfield raising money for the organization. Volunteers took...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
outsidemagazine

A Man Fell to His Death on a Group Hike in Arkansas. The Tour Guide Was Found Guilty.

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A Missouri man who led a 31-person hike on Arkansas’ Buffalo National River where one participant died in a fall will face criminal penalties for acting as a guide without a permit, a federal judge ruled last week.
HARRISON, AR
KYTV

Local utility offers incentive for furnace tune-ups

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With colder air on the way next week and the winter months approaching, now is a great time to make sure your furnace or heating system is running properly and ready to go. To help customers out, Joel Alexander, media manager for City Utilities of Springfield,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Pea Ridge, Ark. woman dies after car runs her over while checking the mail

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KY3) - An elderly woman from Pea Ridge, Arkansas has died after her car ran her over. According to the Arkansas State Police, 79-year-old Karlyce Pestello had exited her SUV to check the mail. The car then started to roll backward, authorities say for an unknown reason, then entrapping and dragging Pestello.
PEA RIDGE, AR
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Springfield, Missouri

While there’s no doubt about it, Springfield is a prominent city in Missouri. So you need to see classic representations of this city, like the state capitol building, the James River, or even Drury University. Fortunately for you, there are plenty of things to do in Springfield, Missouri. Wonders...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

6 rural northern Arkansas law enforcement agencies receiving grants

GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Department of Public Safety (ADPS) awarded several law enforcement agencies grants. The state legislature and Governor Asa Hutchinson established the Public Safety Equipment Grant program in 2021. The local agencies in northern Arkansas that have received funding in 2023 include:. Bull Shoals Police...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy