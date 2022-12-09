Read full article on original website
bransontrilakesnews.com
Christmas decorations vandalized in downtown Hollister
Someone’s getting a lump of coal in their Christmas stocking this year. During the night time hours of Wednesday, Dec. 7 or early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 8, Christmas decorations in downtown Hollister were vandalized. According to Deputy City Administrator Denise Olmstead, the actions taken against the decorations...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Community welcomes ice skating rink back to Branson
The Holidays on Ice was welcomed back to Branson by the community on Thursday, Dec. 1, as they hosted the official grand opening of their third season at The Track Family Fun Parks. Located next to The Branson Ferris Wheel, the 7,200 square-foot ice rink is the same size of...
Heavy traffic expected as Whataburger serves first customers in Republic
REPUBLIC, Mo. — The new Whataburger built on Highway 60 in Republic is set to take its first orders with its drive-thru services only today. In the coming weeks, plans to roll out additional service options, including dining room access, ordering via the Whataburger app and whataburger.com, curbside pickups, and delivery will be offered. However, […]
KYTV
Several areas around the Ozarks to experience lane closures this week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - From highway work to lane closures in downtown Springfield, several areas around the Ozarks will be seeing lane closures starting this week. First, MoDOT will work more on U.S. 65 between Ozark and Branson from December 12-16. This week the north and southbound lanes of U.S. 65 will close between Christian County Route EE north of Saddlebrooke and Missouri Route 76 north of Branson.
Cars wait in long line to try new Whataburger
REPUBLIC, Mo. – Cars were lined up along Highway 60 in Republic for the opening of the new Whataburger. The first location, which is one of many planned in the Ozarks, officially opened at 11 a.m. on Monday. However, the first person got in line at 11 p.m. on Sunday. “It’s a fairly common thing for there […]
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Next cold front still on the way for Tuesday
Whataburger to open first location in the Ozarks on Monday
REPUBLIC, Mo. — The area’s first Whataburger location will officially open its doors on Monday, Dec. 12, in Republic. According to a press release from the company, the location off Highway 60 in Republic will open at 11 a.m. on Monday morning. It is the first of five locations planned in the Ozarks. The restaurant […]
The historic Heer's Department Store building of 1915 was saved and repurposed into loft apartments
Heer's building in 2010 before the renovation, Springfield, Missouri.Photo byAbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2002, when the Heer's Department Store building was nominated to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP), the building was vacant. The building was constructed in 1915. and the architectural firm was Opel & Torbitt. It was the largest commercial building in this area.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson, Missouri in the 1940’s and 50’s - Part 1: The Hills and Hollers
This is the third in a series of stories written by Guy Howard Jr. about his time growing up in the Branson, Missouri area and his experiences as the son of the Walkin’ Preacher of the Ozarks, Guy Howard. It will be divided into two parts. Try not to...
KHBS
Rain, strong storms possible beginning early Tuesday morning
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas remains out of the severe threat zone according to the National Weather Center's Severe Weather Outlook with most of the River Valley in the Marginal Risk, which is the lowest severe threat level. The heart of the severe weather threat has moved to southern...
KYTV
Ozark city leaders explain how McCracken Road project will connect the city
Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking chilly temperatures as we head into early next week. Plus, a strong cold front with storm chances on Tuesday will bring much colder air in here for the rest of next week. Runners participated in the 4th annual Santa Run and were given a five-piece...
KYTV
SPS celebrates opening of newest storm shelter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools celebrated opening a new storm shelter at Field Elementary School. The district cut the ribbon on the 10,000-square-foot building. It also serves as a gymnasium, music room, and more. Voters approved the project in the passage of a bigger bond issue. The Field...
KYTV
Paul Adler goes back to the 80s in charity lip-sync battle
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In case you’re wondering why Paul Adler was not at the anchor desk Friday night, he was lip-syncing... for a good cause. The Community Partnership of the Ozarks held a lip-sync battle featuring many familiar faces in Springfield raising money for the organization. Volunteers took...
A Man Fell to His Death on a Group Hike in Arkansas. The Tour Guide Was Found Guilty.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A Missouri man who led a 31-person hike on Arkansas’ Buffalo National River where one participant died in a fall will face criminal penalties for acting as a guide without a permit, a federal judge ruled last week.
KYTV
Local utility offers incentive for furnace tune-ups
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With colder air on the way next week and the winter months approaching, now is a great time to make sure your furnace or heating system is running properly and ready to go. To help customers out, Joel Alexander, media manager for City Utilities of Springfield,...
Missing cat returns home 5 years later
Bobby the cat was reunited with his mom in Arkansas more than 5 years after he went missing in Pennsylvania.
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: $1000 reward to find a 98 year old woman’s missing dog
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s leigh’s Lost and Found, we’re looking for an elderly woman’s constant companion. It’s been more than a week since Prince got away from his home in the 1200 block of north Hillcrest in Springfield. An A-T-and-T crew was working in the yard at the time and left the gate open.
KYTV
Pea Ridge, Ark. woman dies after car runs her over while checking the mail
PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KY3) - An elderly woman from Pea Ridge, Arkansas has died after her car ran her over. According to the Arkansas State Police, 79-year-old Karlyce Pestello had exited her SUV to check the mail. The car then started to roll backward, authorities say for an unknown reason, then entrapping and dragging Pestello.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Springfield, Missouri
While there’s no doubt about it, Springfield is a prominent city in Missouri. So you need to see classic representations of this city, like the state capitol building, the James River, or even Drury University. Fortunately for you, there are plenty of things to do in Springfield, Missouri. Wonders...
KYTV
6 rural northern Arkansas law enforcement agencies receiving grants
GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Department of Public Safety (ADPS) awarded several law enforcement agencies grants. The state legislature and Governor Asa Hutchinson established the Public Safety Equipment Grant program in 2021. The local agencies in northern Arkansas that have received funding in 2023 include:. Bull Shoals Police...
