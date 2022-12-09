Allegedly assaulting her boyfriend with a broom handle has led to an Iowa City woman’s arrest…although she reportedly told police the two are not romantically involved. Iowa City Police were called to a domestic disturbance on Huntington Drive just before 12:45 Saturday morning. The alleged victim told police that 32-year-old Martika Murphy had woken him up and began arguing with him. He added that Murphy asked him to leave the residence, then hit him repeatedly with a broom handle around his head and neck. Police say the side of the man’s neck was red and swollen.

