Jeff Hummell
3d ago
sounds like she is a very lucky woman, this Lopez is from bigger city in Missouri and seems to be a good enough shot that he could've had a few far worse ways he could've ended this event, she is lucky to be breathing air and not be 6feet under....
ottumwaradio.com
Police: Ottumwa Man Participated in Armed Robbery
An Ottumwa man was arrested for taking part in an alleged armed robbery last month. 20-year-old Dakota Derby has been charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony. Court records say on November 22nd, Derby and multiple co-conspirators planned a meeting with the victims. According to authorities, Derby and an...
KWQC
Indiana man charged with stealing semi arrested in Henry Co., Iowa
HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - An Indiana man was arrested in Henry County after deputies say he stole a semi. Jerad Dean Peach, 33, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony, operating while under the influence second offense, an Aggravated Misdemeanor, and driving under a suspension, a Simple Misdemeanor.
Daily Iowan
Gunman shoots self in Iowa City Court Street parking ramp incident
Content warning: This article references gun violence and suicide. A man is in stable condition after a shooting incident in the Court Street parking ramp just south of downtown Iowa City Monday afternoon. Law enforcement surrounded the area of the ramp quickly, establishing a one-block perimeter and ordering nearby locations,...
KCJJ
IC Police: Public Intox suspect ran from wheelchair to avoid incarceration
Iowa City Police say a public intoxication suspect jumped out of his wheelchair and tried to flee from them on foot. Officers initially came into contact with 26-year-old Jarrod Awe of Mason City just before 5pm Wednesday after receiving a report of two men fighting near the corner of Dubuque and Burlington Streets, with one subject fleeing into a nearby daycare. Investigators later learned that Awe had been kicked off a bus just ten minutes earlier after falling asleep and fighting with other passengers.
KCJJ
IC woman accused of assaulting her boyfriend with a broom handle
Allegedly assaulting her boyfriend with a broom handle has led to an Iowa City woman’s arrest…although she reportedly told police the two are not romantically involved. Iowa City Police were called to a domestic disturbance on Huntington Drive just before 12:45 Saturday morning. The alleged victim told police that 32-year-old Martika Murphy had woken him up and began arguing with him. He added that Murphy asked him to leave the residence, then hit him repeatedly with a broom handle around his head and neck. Police say the side of the man’s neck was red and swollen.
KCJJ
West Liberty man pulled over by ICPD while on a “munchie” run arrested after 16-year-olds and marijuana found inside his car
A West Liberty man pulled over by Iowa City Police early Sunday morning while on a self-proclaimed “munchie” run has been arrested after several teenagers and marijuana were reportedly found inside his vehicle. Officers say they observed a 2008 Chevy Equinox heading the wrong way on Market Street...
KCJJ
North Liberty woman accused of forging thousands of dollars in checks she allegedly took from her father
A North Liberty woman is accused of forging thousands of dollars in checks she allegedly took from her father. 20-year-old Haley Grahlman Matheny of Sugar Creek Lane was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 4:15 Friday morning. North Liberty Police say earlier this year Grahlman Matheny took 20 checks from her father and wrote them out to herself. She allegedly cashed $7,290 in checks at the Hills Bank Forevergreen Road location before the reported scheme was discovered by her father.
KWQC
Former Rock Island County correctional officer pleads guilty in battery case
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. We'll go from cloudy and quiet weather overnight, to widespread rain for your Tuesday. Nelly Cheboi named CNN Hero of the Year. Updated: 8...
KCJJ
Transient accused of harassing City of Iowa City employee
A transient faces charges that he’s been harassing an employee of the City of Iowa City. According to arrest records, just after 3:15pm on December 1st 52-year-old Joseph Purdy was seen outside the Rec Center on South Gilbert Street yelling at windows to offices used by city staffers. When...
KCJJ
Northeast Iowa man with empty Natty Light cans in his pickup truck allegedly tells State Patrol he was rushing to UIHC due to girlfriend’s surgery
A northeast Iowa man who authorities say had a 12-pack of beer and empty beer cans in his truck allegedly claimed he was rushing to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics because his girlfriend was having surgery. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 41-year-old Jacob Eitel of Hawkeye was...
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine domestic disturbance ends in death
A Thursday night domestic disturbance in Muscatine ended with the death of a 65-year-old man from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. At approximately 6:24 p.m. Dec. 8, 2022, investigators from the Muscatine Police Department began looking into an allegation of a domestic disturbance between a male and female, whom had previously dated, according to police Friday. It was alleged that the male had been armed with a handgun during the incident and had made threats towards the female.
KWQC
Police: Muscatine man found dead after domestic disturbance Thursday
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine man is dead after an investigation into a domestic disturbance Thursday night, according to police. The Muscatine Police Department began investigating an allegation of a domestic disturbance between a man and woman, that had previously dated on Thursday about 6:24 p.m., according to a media release.
ourquadcities.com
QC police chief faces disorderly conduct charges
The police chief in Viola, Illinois, faces multiple misdemeanor charges after a set of disturbances the day before Thanksgiving. Documents filed in Mercer County Circuit Court show 28-year-old Troy Brock faces six counts of disorderly conduct after being involved in disturbances on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Mercer County State’s Attorney Grace Simpson and Mercer County Sheriff’s Detective Matthew Bruning signed off on those six charges, alleging they come from disturbances at Genesis Medical Center in Aledo and also at a private home.
iheart.com
Officer-Involved Shooting Under Investigation in Southeast Iowa
(Blakesburg, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Public Safety says one person suspected of armed robbery is recovering after being shot by law enforcement officers after a chase in rural Iowa. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says the shooting happened near Blakesburg, Iowa after officers chased a suspect accused...
KCRG.com
Wapello County armed robbery suspect injured in officer-involved shooting
We now know the identity of the body found near a burnt vehicle in southern Iowa. More than 5 years recommended for Iowan charged in January 6 Capitol riot. Federal prosecutors say the first Iowan convicted in the January 6 insurrection should spend over five years in jail. Real Christmas...
KCJJ
IC man accused of driving while intoxicated, then attacking police while his 13-year-old son was in the car
An Iowa City man faces charges that he drove drunk, then fought with police while his teenage son was in the car. Iowa City Police pulled over a 2004 Hyundai Elantra just after 8:45 Thursday night near the intersection of Gilbert Street and Highway 6. The vehicle reportedly had an unlit license plate, and the driver…identified as 43-year-old Jeffery Brown of The Quarters on Highway 6 East…was known to be barred from driving.
KWQC
Troopers: 1 dead, 1 injured in crash in Henry County, Iowa
A Rock Island man is facing additional charges in connection to the Sept. 18 homicide of 17-year-old Angel Lopez Jr. Luana Stoltenbeg wins Iowa State House bid in recount. According to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, Luana Stoltenberg defeated Democrat Craig Cooper 5,073 votes to 5,062 votes. Moline high...
ktvo.com
Wrong-way driver from Ottumwa arrested on 6 Macon County charges
BEVIER, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man was arrested on a half-dozen charges in northeast Missouri following a weekend report of a wrong-way driver in Macon County. It happened at approximately 12:45 a.m. Sunday on Highway 36 near Bevier. The suspect is identified as Randall Leigh Walker Junior, 32,...
ktvo.com
Semi drivers OK following T-bone collision near Ottumwa
NEAR OTTUMWA, Iowa — Two semi drivers escaped with only minor injuries following a late-night T-bone accident near Ottumwa. The collision between two semis was reported around 10 p.m. Wednesday along Highway 63 near the Chillicothe turnoff. The impact caused one of the trailers to split open. One of...
ottumwaradio.com
Jerry Langner
Jerry J. Langner age 67, of Fairfield, passed away December 10, 2022, at Parkview Care Center. A graveside service will be at Memorial Lawn Cemetery 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 19, 2022, with Pastor Heidi Williams officiating. Memorials can be made to Donnor’s Choice. Cards and memorials can be mailed to...
