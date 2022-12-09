ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Details on Warren’s Christmas parade, holiday event

By Jennifer Rodriguez
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QI7ik_0jdDdoMP00

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Warren is preparing for its Hometown Holidays event this weekend.

It will take place Saturday, Dec. 10, from 4 – 8 p.m. in downtown Warren and it is free and open to the public.

Holiday events in the Valley 2022

There will be a parade, tree lighting, food, activities, live entertainment, shopping and Santa Claus will be there. There will also be several restaurants on the square that will be open with special menus.

Several roads will be closed during the event.

  • High Street – from Mahoning Ave. to N. Park Avenue
  • Mahoning Ave. – from High St to West Market St.
  • West Market – from Main Avenue to N. Park Avenue
  • North Park Ave. – Inside lane closest to Courthouse Square only from West Market St. to High St. closed
  • North Park Ave. – Outside lane closest to downtown businesses will be closed at 5:00 p.m. and will reopen at the conclusion of the parade.

All of the above streets will be closed from 3 – 8 p.m. Saturday, unless noted otherwise. All parked cars on the streets mentioned above should be removed by 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The Hometown holidays is a project of the Fine Arts Council of Trumbull County and the Trumbull County Historical Society.

Anyone with questions can contact the Operations Maintenance Department at (330) 717-4125.

