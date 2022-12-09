ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., Paris Johnson Named First-Team All-Americans By Football Writers Association Of America

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QUs7c_0jdDdmax00

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and offensive tackle Paris Johnson were named first-team All-Americans by the Football Writers Association of America on Friday afternoon.

A sophomore from Philadelphia, Harrison led the Buckeyes with 72 catches for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was named the Big Ten’s receiver of the year and was one of three finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which was presented to Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt on Thursday.

Johnson, meanwhile, allowed just one sack this season in 757 offensive snaps in his first season as Ohio State’s starting left tackle. The junior from Cincinnati helped keep quarterback C.J. Stroud clean while the offense averaged 44.5 points and 492.7 yards per game.

Lastly, redshirt junior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg earned second-team honors after recording a team-high 112 tackles – including 72 solo stops, which was tied for third nationally – 12 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one interception that he returned for a touchdown.

Harrison and Johnson were named first-team All-Americans on Thursday by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, so they’ll already have a tree planted in Buckeye Grove in their honor. But this means they’re now on the cusp of becoming consensus All-Americans.

The other selectors that determine consensus (three) and unanimous (five) All-Americans are the Associated Press, which will announce their All-American teams on Monday, Sporting News (Tuesday) and the American Football Coaches Association (Wednesday).

-----

-----

-----

