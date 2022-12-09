Read full article on original website
Nikki Lane brings a rock ’n’ roll edge to country with the help of Josh Homme
The Nashville singer will perform at Detroit’s El Club
Shane McAnally Teaching Online Songwriting Class
Shane McAnally is passing along his knowledge to fellow songwriters in a special class. One of Nashville’s most revered and accomplished songwriters, McAnally has created a 10-week class designed for songwriters, producers and artists. The course will teach the “Nashville approach to songwriting,” which uses “lyricism, wordplay, rhyme and melody to tell compelling stories through song,” he describes in a video that shows him working in the studio.
The Wood Brothers, Allison Russell + More Dazzle at Florida's Orange Blossom Revue
Big festivals are nice, but the truly magical events are often the smaller ones taking place and keeping proceeds within their respective local communities. Such was the case at this past weekend's Orange Blossom Revue in Central Florida. Co-curated this year by The Wood Brothers and Midwood Entertainment, the revue...
Premiere: The Dryes Set Fire to Duke Spirits’ ‘The Masters Music Series’ with ‘House on Fire’
The Dryes are setting “fire” to a special performance as part of Duke Spirits The Masters Music Series. The husband-and-wife duo of Katelyn and Derek Dryes, who were contestants on season 22 of The Voice as part of Blake Shelton’s team, are the latest act to take the intimate stage as part of the live performance video series presented by Duke Spirits, a new spirit branded co-founded by John Wayne’s son, Ethan Wayne, and Chris Radomski.
Loretta Lynn Explained Why Johnny Cash Was Patsy Cline’s Favorite Kind of Country Music Star
Loretta Lynn said Johnny Cash was just the kind of country music star Patsy Cline liked, partly because of his attitude toward life and his treatment of the “Crazy” singer.
NME
Haim “at a loss for words” after Stevie Nicks dedicates ‘Hallelujah’ to Christine McVie
Haim have said they are “at a loss for words” after Fleetwood Mac‘s Stevie Nicks dedicated their song ‘Hallelujah‘ to Christine McVie who died yesterday (November 30). The track featured on Haim’s 2020 album ‘Women In Music Pt. III‘, which Alana Haim wrote in memory...
Willie Nelson’s Longtime Harmonica Player Mickey Raphael Says New ‘Live At Budokan’ Album Is The Perfect Introduction To Willie
Incase ya haven’t heard, Willie Nelson released a live album this past Friday, titled Willie Nelson: Live At Budokan. The performance occurred at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan back on February 23, 1984. Originally built to host the 1964 Olympic Games, it had been the site of a number of live albums, including Bob Dylan at Budokan, Cheap Trick at Budokan, and Eric Clapton’s live from Budokan album, Just One Night.
Hear David Gilmour Guest on New Donovan Song ‘Rock Me’
Donovan's upcoming album, Gaelia: The Sulan Sessions, features a variety of guest artists, including David Gilmour. The Pink Floyd icon's contribution can be heard on the track "Rock Me" below; he also added elements to closing song "Lover O' Lover" and a clip can be heard on Donovan's site. A...
Bush Announce 2023 Tour With Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox + More on Select Dates
Bush have spent a fair share of time on the road in 2022 supporting their new album, The Art of Survival, and they'll be back on tour in the U.S. and Canada in early 2023 as well. "You know we couldn't stay away for long," stated the group via their...
Best Rock + Metal Debut Albums of 2022
We hear everyone loud and clear — support more new bands! Well, welcome to our list of the Best Rock + Metal Debut Albums of 2022, where you can catch up on the most exciting up-and-comers of the last year and hopefully discover something new to fall in love with along the way.
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox, and Silversun Pickups team up for 2023 tour: See the dates
British rockers Bush have finalized their plans to hit the road in 2023, taking along their friends Candlebox, Silversun Pickups, and Alice In Chains founding guitarist Jerry Cantrell on a number of dates as openers.
Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin Host First Live ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ Performance
Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl launched the “Hanukkah Sessions” during the pandemic. The celebration saw a series of covers recorded in Grammy-winning producer Greg Kurstin’s home studio. Each of Hanukkah’s eight nights was scored by a cover from a well-known artist. Now, for their third installment...
