ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Shane McAnally Teaching Online Songwriting Class

Shane McAnally is passing along his knowledge to fellow songwriters in a special class. One of Nashville’s most revered and accomplished songwriters, McAnally has created a 10-week class designed for songwriters, producers and artists. The course will teach the “Nashville approach to songwriting,” which uses “lyricism, wordplay, rhyme and melody to tell compelling stories through song,” he describes in a video that shows him working in the studio.
NASHVILLE, TN
American Songwriter

Premiere: The Dryes Set Fire to Duke Spirits’ ‘The Masters Music Series’ with ‘House on Fire’

The Dryes are setting “fire” to a special performance as part of Duke Spirits The Masters Music Series. The husband-and-wife duo of Katelyn and Derek Dryes, who were contestants on season 22 of The Voice as part of Blake Shelton’s team, are the latest act to take the intimate stage as part of the live performance video series presented by Duke Spirits, a new spirit branded co-founded by John Wayne’s son, Ethan Wayne, and Chris Radomski.
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson’s Longtime Harmonica Player Mickey Raphael Says New ‘Live At Budokan’ Album Is The Perfect Introduction To Willie

Incase ya haven’t heard, Willie Nelson released a live album this past Friday, titled Willie Nelson: Live At Budokan. The performance occurred at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan back on February 23, 1984. Originally built to host the 1964 Olympic Games, it had been the site of a number of live albums, including Bob Dylan at Budokan, Cheap Trick at Budokan, and Eric Clapton’s live from Budokan album, Just One Night.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Hear David Gilmour Guest on New Donovan Song ‘Rock Me’

Donovan's upcoming album, Gaelia: The Sulan Sessions, features a variety of guest artists, including David Gilmour. The Pink Floyd icon's contribution can be heard on the track "Rock Me" below; he also added elements to closing song "Lover O' Lover" and a clip can be heard on Donovan's site. A...
Loudwire

Best Rock + Metal Debut Albums of 2022

We hear everyone loud and clear — support more new bands! Well, welcome to our list of the Best Rock + Metal Debut Albums of 2022, where you can catch up on the most exciting up-and-comers of the last year and hopefully discover something new to fall in love with along the way.

Comments / 0

Community Policy