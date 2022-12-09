Spun out semi truck, vehicles cause delays near I-39/90/94 interchange

MADISON, Wis. — A jack-knifed semi and at least two other vehicles blocked a ramp at the I-39/90/94 interchange for around two hours.

Footage from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 traffic cameras showed one semi partly off the road on the ramp from I-39/90 to Highway 30.

A car could also be seen on the roadway sitting perpendicular to the direction of travel. Another semi was stuck directly behind the car with at least one more semi queued up behind the scene.

﻿

It wasn’t immediately clear how long the vehicles would be stuck for; traffic was at a standstill on the ramp as of 11 a.m.

Snowy conditions along Highway 30 just west of the interchange also caused at least two vehicles to spin out alongside the roadway. Another disabled vehicle was also blocking the right shoulder of the ramp from I-94 to I-39/90 north as of 11 a.m.

All but one of those vehicles had been cleared from their respective scenes by 12:15 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information is made available. Click or tap here for the latest traffic updates.

Download the First Warn Weather app to stay up-to-date on current weather conditions and the latest forecast.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.