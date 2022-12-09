Read full article on original website
Jürgen Klopp Provides Injury Update On Harvey Elliott and Luis Diaz
It has not been a fun season (on the injury front) for Liverpool this year. Key players throughout the team have been forced to the sidelines for multiple games this season, especially in the midfield and attacking bands. As the Reds headed off to their winter training camp in Dubai,...
Fans all say same thing as footage emerges showing Dutch players trying to put off Argentina in dramatic shootout loss
ARGENTINA'S World Cup win over Holland descended into chaos during the penalty shootout - after threatening to boil over throughout. Footage has emerged of the Dutch players trying to put off the Argentina stars before they took their penalties. After Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis missed Holland's first two...
Watch: Harry Kane Scores Penalty As England Draw Level Against France - Qatar 2022 World Cup
Harry Kane levels things up from the spot as England equalise after France took the lead through Aurelien Tchouameni.
Virgil van Dijk Will Not Be Watching The World Cup
Yesterday was another entry into the storied rivalry between the Netherlands and Argentina. Virgil van Dijk and the Dutch were knocked out on penalties after an amazing match that saw Wout Weghorst equalize for the Netherlands in the 10th minute of stoppage time. Following the match, in which van Dijk missed a penalty in the shootout, the Netherlands captain was not too happy.
Liverpool 1, Lyon 3 - Match Recap: Reds Fall To Lyon In Dubai Friendly
Liverpool start with essentially the best lineup they can field of the players available here in Dubai. The most notable of the XI is probably Stefan Bajcetic starting in midfield rather than Naby Keïta or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The Reds have a huge squad available with quite a bit of...
Liverpool FC Women Draw Chelsea in Women’s FA Cup
Liverpool FC Women have drawn Chelsea — who they beat on the opening day of this WSL season — away in the fourth round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup. The Reds will travel to London to face one of the strongest sides in the competition and current holders of the Women’s FA Cup.
Report: Chelsea Interested In Signing Yann Sommer
Chelsea are interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer.
Honours Even As Manchester City Held by United
A second-half header from Laura Coombs gave Manchester City a share of the spoils as the blues came from behind to earn a point against United at the Etihad Stadium. Leah Galton had given the reds a first-half lead, which was cancelled by the in-form City midfielder as the 100% record for City’s home and United’s away matches both went at the same time.
How the relationship between the USMNT coach and one of its star players publicly exploded
Just when you thought the USMNT was an afterthought at the 2022 World Cup, one of the biggest storylines of their tournament run hit an unexpected climax after their elimination. World Cup rooting guide. We know that most of you already have a rooting interest in the World Cup. But...
Coventry City sign new CBS Arena rental deal until end of season
Coventry City have signed a new rental deal to carry on playing at the CBS Arena until the end of the season. The Sky Blues were given an eviction notice 10 days ago by the stadium's new owners, Mike Ashley's Frasers Group - meaning a new licence had to be agreed.
Manchester City 1-1 Manchester United: Shared points in thrilling Manchester Derby
Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, despite rather impressive performance by the Reds’ attack. United have never beaten City in the WSL since their inception and Sunday’s outing presented a golden chance, as the Reds came into the game on the back of wins over Arsenal, Aston Villa and Everton in the Conti Cup. City had also won their last three games, but United were higher up in the table.
Opposition Lowdown: Mark Robins’ Coventry City
Coventry finished in 12th place in the Championship last season, in their second season back in the Championship, bettering their 16th place finish in 2020/21. They currently sit in 12th position in the league, but have played two games fewer than the majority of other teams after a number of fixture postponements because of the state of the pitch at The Coventry Building Society Arena.
Jurgen Klopp Extremely Smug About Beating Mohamed Salah at Padel
WIkipedia describes padel as “a racket sport typically played in doubles on an enclosed court slightly smaller than a doubles tennis court”. So it’s not tennis but looks just like it. Now that we’ve got that out of the way (mostly for me), Liverpool coach a.k.a. our...
Koeman’s next in Dutch bench after World Cup exit
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Now it’s Ronald Koeman’s turn to hop on the Netherlands’ coaching merry-go-round. A day after Louis Van Gaal’s third stint as Oranje coach ended with a penalty shootout defeat to Argentina in the World Cup quarterfinals, Koeman’s second term began Saturday.
Potter praises ‘spirited’ performance, concerned for ‘awkward’ Broja injury
It was billed as a (midseason) pre-season friendly, one meant to get the blood pumping in rested legs ahead of the resumption of the Premier League season in a couple weeks, but Chelsea’s matchday squad against Aston Villa yesterday included just three first-team regulars (Jorginho, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Marc Cucurella) and a couple fringe players (Armando Broja, Marcus Bettinelli) alongside a whole host of Academy stars. And as much as the kids excelled, we’re unlikely to see too many of them the rest of the season.
Return Dates Set for Liverpool’s World Cup Stars
With every Liverpool player bar French centre half Ibrahima Konaté out of the World Cup before the semi-final stage, the focus for Reds fans is almost wholly back on club football ahead of a December 22nd return to action against Manchester City in the League Cup. However, only Uruguay’s...
Tottenham’s World Cup stars beginning to return to training
Tottenham Hotspur still have three players in the World Cup semifinals — Ivan Perisic, Hugo Lloris, and Cuti Romero — but the rest of their international stars have exited the tournament along with their national teams. That means that we should expect a number of players to return to London to start training ahead of Spurs’ upcoming match against Brentford on December 26.
Everton Women vs Brighton & Hove Albion: FA WSL Match Preview
Everton Women will go in search of a first WSL win in three this weekend as they travel to Brighton, and will be boosted by the return of a number of key players. Katrine Veje is available after almost six weeks on the sidelines, while Izzy Christiansen and Clare Wheeler are also back in contention.
World Cup Quarterfinal Open Thread - Day Two
Under normal circumstances, I’d be spending a paragraph gushing about yesterday’s chaos. Instead, we’re in shock over the sudden passing of Grant Wahl while he was covering the Netherlands-Argentina match yesterday. Wahl was one of the first journalists in the United States to dedicate himself to soccer journalism, especially when he joined Sports Illustrated in the late 90s. He covered MLS when it was struggling in its early years and the USMNT during multiple World Cup cycles. His loss will be felt for a long time in the entire soccer community, but especially in the USA. Our hearts go out to his family and friends.
Quarterfinals and bust: Olivier Giroud wins it for France against England
France have reached the final four of the World Cup for the fourth time in the last seven editions, and will look to win it for the third time during that span as they take on Morocco in the semifinals on Wednesday and then potentially the winners of Argentina vs. Croatia next weekend — the rematch of the 2018 final well on the cards!
