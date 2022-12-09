Under normal circumstances, I’d be spending a paragraph gushing about yesterday’s chaos. Instead, we’re in shock over the sudden passing of Grant Wahl while he was covering the Netherlands-Argentina match yesterday. Wahl was one of the first journalists in the United States to dedicate himself to soccer journalism, especially when he joined Sports Illustrated in the late 90s. He covered MLS when it was struggling in its early years and the USMNT during multiple World Cup cycles. His loss will be felt for a long time in the entire soccer community, but especially in the USA. Our hearts go out to his family and friends.

2 DAYS AGO