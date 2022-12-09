Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift Flaunts Cleavage In Daring Bodysuit And See-Through Bejeweled Skirt At MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift shut down the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in a fierce dress in Düsseldorf, Germany. Swift, who hasn't attended the awards show since 2012 when she performed We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together in a circus-themed presentation, returned with another show stopper and all we can say is that dress is the bomb.
Taylor Swift says it 'really pisses me off' that her fans 'feel like they went through several bear attacks' trying to get Eras Tour tickets from Ticketmaster
On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that the general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour would be canceled after they oversold presale tickets.
Taylor Swift Breaks the Internet in Bejeweled Dresses at the MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift keeps finding new and creative ways to promote her latest album, Midnights. She arrived at the MTV EMAs 2022 on Nov. 13 wearing a dazzling bejeweled ensemble — a subtle reference to one of the album’s big favorites, “Bejeweled,” perhaps?. The sheer skirt overlaid...
Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show
EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
We Still Can’t Believe Kendall Jenner Wore This Plunging Halter Top To Her Ex Harry Styles’ Concert
Sometimes the stars align—literally. Fans are saying that—at least when it comes to newly single Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles. The supermodel recently attended her ex’s LA concert, and when we saw the plunging halter top she wore, we weren’t surprised Harry allegedly blew her a kiss while performing on stage.
Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner Are Reportedly “Leaning on Each Other” Following Their Recent Breakups
It’s been nearly two weeks since it was revealed that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are “taking a break” after two years of dating. Now, following news of the split, it’s been reported that Harry has turned to an ex-girlfriend for comfort and support. The ex in question? Kendall Jenner.
Meet a Taylor Swift fan who regrets paying $5,500 for resale tickets: 'I'm embarrassed I did it, I regret it, and I kind of just wish I had a nosebleed ticket'
Paige, a Swiftie for 15 years, was excited to see Taylor Swift live for the first time. Now she feels like it's a "dirty ticket."
Ariana Grande shares new photos with husband Dalton Gomez
Ariana Grande is giving fans a life update in photos. The singer and star of the upcoming "Wicked" film shared a rare look at her life as of late, posting photos of her dog and her husband Dalton Gomez on Instagram. The first photo in the carousel shows Grande smiling...
Harry Styles’ Girlfriend: Who The Star Is Dating Now, Plus His Full Relationship Timeline
Harry Styles has been making girls swoon with his handsome looks, irresistible charm, and musical talent ever since he stepped onto The X Factor stage for a televised audition of Stevie Wonder‘s “Isn’t She Lovely” in 2010. So, it’s no wonder he’s led a steady romantic life over the years. Although the contestant-turned-superstar has many admirers from all over the world, only a few ladies have been lucky enough to be a part of his love life since he broke onto the music scene with his band One Direction and later started a successful solo career. From the late English television presenter, Caroline Flack, to his most recent ex, actress and director Olivia Wilde, we’re taking a look at all of the gals who’ve been romantically linked to the British superstar.
Carrie Underwood Flies Into AMAs Performance After Sparkling Down The Red Carpet In Plunging Gown
Carrie Underwood has “Blown Away” the competition at the 2022 American Music Awards, from the carpet to her energetic performance! The stunning 39-year-old country singer shimmered and shined her way down the red carpet on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Los Angeles in a gorgeous pastel pink dress that featured pastel-colored tinsel throughout by designer Tony Ward. The dress offered a low neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a super high slit on the right side that showed off her famously toned leg.
Travis Barker Only Agreed to Film His Proposal to Kourtney Kardashian If He Couldn't 'See One Camera'
Travis Barker is opening up about his decision to film his beachfront proposal to wife Kourtney Kardashian. The Blink-182 drummer, 47, popped the question in October 2021, just months after he and Kardashian, 43, went public as a couple after years of friendship. The proposal took place on the beach...
Taylor Swift’s Net Worth Is ‘Crazier’ Than We Imagined: How Does the Singer Make Her Money?
Taylor Swift began her music career with romantic country ballads, such as “Love Story” and “Tim McGraw,” but her switch to pop music led to her monumental net worth. Keep reading to learn about her fortune. What Is Taylor Swift’s Net Worth?. Once Taylor established...
Kris Jenner Gives Dramatic Ruffled Look Edgy Details With Latex Gloves & Pointy Boots at People’s Choice Awards 2022 for ‘Kardashians’ Reality Show Award
Kris Jenner gave her monochromatic style an upgrade at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., tonight. The momager and matriarch of Kardashian-Jenner family appeared onstage at the Barker Hangar with her daughter Khloe Kardashian to accept The Reality Show of 2022 award for their hit Hulu series “The Kardashians.” The television personality wore a blazer with coordinating pleated trousers. Jenner’s overcoat fell delicately off one shoulder and included dramatic ruffled detailing along the bust line. The garment also had side slant pockets and buttons at the center. To further elevate the moment, Jenner accessorized with black latex gloves and oversized...
Alicia Keys debuts her first holiday album and says she'd love to collaborate with Mariah Carey
Alicia Keys is giving you the holiday classics with a twist. The 15-time Grammy winner spoke with CNN about recording her first holiday album, "Santa Baby," and the importance of debuting it on her own record imprint. Keys parted ways with Sony Music last year after spending more than two decades at the label, joining a growing number of artists who are gaining more ownership and creative control of their music.
Taylor Swift to Direct Her First Movie
Taylor Swift is set to direct her first feature-length movie. Variety reports that the multi-hyphenate will handle a project for Searchlight Pictures. Unfortunately for fans, there aren't many other cast or production details at the moment. One particularly interesting nugget is that the script is being written by Swift herself. That will probably get the legion of her fans into the seats be it on streaming or in theaters. (Let's hope they can actually get tickets to this one!) On the directing resume for Swift are a couple of her music videos and All Too Well: The Short Film. At the 2022 Tribecca Film Festival, she talked to filmmaker Mike Mills about the experience and hinted that she could attempt this kind of project.
Some Taylor Swift fans could have a second chance at snagging tour tickets, Ticketmaster says
Millions of angered Taylor Swift fans didn't receive tickets to the artist's latest tour after a widely scrutinized debacle over bungled ticket sales. But ticketing giant Ticketmaster announced Monday that a select group of fans might be able to receive tickets after all. The lucky group is among those fans...
Taylor Swift Wins People's Choice Awards
Taylor Swift received three People's Choice Awards Tuesday evening in Santa Monica, while Elizabeth Olsen won for top female movie star and Chris Hemsworth for top male movie star.
Sam Bankman-Fried is reportedly such a huge Taylor Swift fan that he pushed for FTX to sponsor her tour in a $100 million deal that almost happened
FTX employees told the Financial Times that senior executives and several marketing team staffers opposed the deal and thought it was too expensive.
James Cameron to skip premiere for 'Avatar 2' due to Covid-19
It's a sequel 13 years in the making, but James Cameron will have to sit the premiere out. The "Avatar: The Way of Water" director will not be in attendance at Monday's premiere for the film in Los Angeles after testing positive for Covid-19, according to a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.
