HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show

EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
ABC News

Ariana Grande shares new photos with husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande is giving fans a life update in photos. The singer and star of the upcoming "Wicked" film shared a rare look at her life as of late, posting photos of her dog and her husband Dalton Gomez on Instagram. The first photo in the carousel shows Grande smiling...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Harry Styles’ Girlfriend: Who The Star Is Dating Now, Plus His Full Relationship Timeline

Harry Styles has been making girls swoon with his handsome looks, irresistible charm, and musical talent ever since he stepped onto The X Factor stage for a televised audition of Stevie Wonder‘s “Isn’t She Lovely” in 2010. So, it’s no wonder he’s led a steady romantic life over the years. Although the contestant-turned-superstar has many admirers from all over the world, only a few ladies have been lucky enough to be a part of his love life since he broke onto the music scene with his band One Direction and later started a successful solo career. From the late English television presenter, Caroline Flack, to his most recent ex, actress and director Olivia Wilde, we’re taking a look at all of the gals who’ve been romantically linked to the British superstar.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Carrie Underwood Flies Into AMAs Performance After Sparkling Down The Red Carpet In Plunging Gown

Carrie Underwood has “Blown Away” the competition at the 2022 American Music Awards, from the carpet to her energetic performance! The stunning 39-year-old country singer shimmered and shined her way down the red carpet on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Los Angeles in a gorgeous pastel pink dress that featured pastel-colored tinsel throughout by designer Tony Ward. The dress offered a low neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a super high slit on the right side that showed off her famously toned leg.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kris Jenner Gives Dramatic Ruffled Look Edgy Details With Latex Gloves & Pointy Boots at People’s Choice Awards 2022 for ‘Kardashians’ Reality Show Award

Kris Jenner gave her monochromatic style an upgrade at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., tonight. The momager and matriarch of Kardashian-Jenner family appeared onstage at the Barker Hangar with her daughter Khloe Kardashian to accept The Reality Show of 2022 award for their hit Hulu series “The Kardashians.” The television personality wore a blazer with coordinating pleated trousers. Jenner’s overcoat fell delicately off one shoulder and included dramatic ruffled detailing along the bust line. The garment also had side slant pockets and buttons at the center. To further elevate the moment, Jenner accessorized with black latex gloves and oversized...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Albany Herald

Alicia Keys debuts her first holiday album and says she'd love to collaborate with Mariah Carey

Alicia Keys is giving you the holiday classics with a twist. The 15-time Grammy winner spoke with CNN about recording her first holiday album, "Santa Baby," and the importance of debuting it on her own record imprint. Keys parted ways with Sony Music last year after spending more than two decades at the label, joining a growing number of artists who are gaining more ownership and creative control of their music.
ComicBook

Taylor Swift to Direct Her First Movie

Taylor Swift is set to direct her first feature-length movie. Variety reports that the multi-hyphenate will handle a project for Searchlight Pictures. Unfortunately for fans, there aren't many other cast or production details at the moment. One particularly interesting nugget is that the script is being written by Swift herself. That will probably get the legion of her fans into the seats be it on streaming or in theaters. (Let's hope they can actually get tickets to this one!) On the directing resume for Swift are a couple of her music videos and All Too Well: The Short Film. At the 2022 Tribecca Film Festival, she talked to filmmaker Mike Mills about the experience and hinted that she could attempt this kind of project.
Albany Herald

James Cameron to skip premiere for 'Avatar 2' due to Covid-19

It's a sequel 13 years in the making, but James Cameron will have to sit the premiere out. The "Avatar: The Way of Water" director will not be in attendance at Monday's premiere for the film in Los Angeles after testing positive for Covid-19, according to a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.
LOS ANGELES, CA

