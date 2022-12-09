Read full article on original website
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Jelly Roll Fires Major Shot at Travis Tritt Over His Take on Mixing ‘Country With Rap’
Jelly Roll and Travis Tritt have an artistic difference of opinion, and Jelly Roll isn’t scared to call Tritt out on it. Earlier this week, ’90s country legend Tritt took to Twitter to air his frustrations with the current trend where artists are blending country music and rap. According to him, we should “always remember” that when you mix the two, “you get crap.”
Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’
What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
19-Year-Old Dolly Parton Was Originally Pitched As A Bubblegum Pop Singer, But Wrote Her Way Into Country
A world without country queen, Dolly Parton, is not a world I’d ever want to live in. A world without “Jolene,” 9:5 The Musical, the 99 track Dolly Box Set, or Dollywood seems outrageous to even consider. Her talent and kindness has touched millions and made our world a better place.
'George and Tammy' Dives Into the Lives of Country Music Stars Tammy Wynette and George Jones
In terms of country music power couples, few have had the longstanding impact on the scope of the genre that Tammy Wynette and George Jones did. Despite the fact that they were only married for six short years, the music that they made during that time serenaded a generation and catapulted them both to stardom in ways that they couldn't have conceived as solo acts.
Here Are Facts About Hank Williams III, The Country Music Royalty
Being the son of country star Hank Williams Jr. and grandson of country legend Hank Williams, Hank Williams III was a country music royalty way before he started learning to sing. Still, he has spent his teendom bucking his legacy until he made a name for himself. Songs by Hank Williams III that helped him rise to fame are “Country Heroes,” “Crazed Country Rebel,” “Mississippi Bud,” and “Not Everybody Likes Us.”
The Story Behind Why Dolly Parton Refused to Let Elvis Presley Record “I Will Always Love You”
Now 30 years after the release of the musical drama The Bodyguard, the film that shot Dolly Parton’s 1974 song “I Will Always Love You” into the stratosphere of hits with Whitney Houston‘s epic rendition, the country legend said she doesn’t regret turning down Elvis Presley, who wanted to cover her ballad in the 1970s.
Waylon Jennings Once Said The Most Outlaw Thing Willie Nelson Ever Did Was “Double-Park On Music Row”
Willie Nelson has some pretty wild stories to his name from his younger years out on the road, many of which are almost too unbelievable to make up. From his (alleged) 9-hour sex marathon, to the true story of how he got his nickname “Shotgun Willie,” to the time his ex-wife tied him up and beat him with a broom, he’s lived a true outlaw life that you usually only read about in books.
Country Stars Ashley and Wynonna Judd are Grieving Mom Naomi Judd Differently: ‘The Show Must Go On’
Backstage at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry, Ashley and Wynonna Judd came together in a warm embrace. Wynonna was there to perform as part of CMT’s tribute to Loretta Lynn, but the sisters’ sweet reunion made it impossible not to think of their mother, Naomi Judd. Six months...
Dolly Parton Reveals 3 Rock Legends Who Made Her Starstruck: ‘It’s Just Such a Thrill’
While Dolly Parton is a country music legend, she still was starstruck when speaking with three rock legends for her upcoming album
Morgan Myles Closes ‘The Voice’ with Tearful Cover of Lady Gaga’s “Remember Us This Way”
Introducing the song she would sing as one of the final eight contestants on The Voice, country singer Morgan Myles said she chose Lady Gaga’s A Star is Born hit, “Remember Us This Way,” as a tribute to her grandfather and cousin, who both died from glioblastoma.
Reba McEntire Calls Boyfriend Rex Linn 'The Love of My Life' in Sweet Post
Rex Linn celebrated his 66th birthday on Sunday, Nov. 13, and Reba McEntire shared a sweet tribute to the actor, whom she has been dating since 2020, to celebrate the special day. The post included a photo of the two of them from the recent CMA Awards, and she called Linn the love of her life.
Watch Patty Loveless & George Jones Grace The Stage Together On ‘The George Jones Show’
Man, I wish we still lived in a time when there were good country music TV shows. The Johnny Cash Show, The Dolly Parton Show, The George Jones Show…things were different back then. One of my favorite clips from this era was when George Jones took the stage during...
On This Date: Randy Travis Was Topping The Country Charts With His Iconic Duets Album, ‘Heroes & Friends’
Randy Travis gave us some of the greatest country albums of all time. And on this date in 1990, he was topping the country albums chart with his sixth studio album, Heroes & Friends. Aside from the title track, every single one of the 14 songs on the tracklist is...
The Monkees’ Mike Nesmith Squashed the Idea He Was a ‘Pioneer’ of Country Rock Music
The Monkees guitarist Mike Nesmith squashed the idea that he was a pioneer of country rock music in a 2007 interivew.
Evanescence's Amy Lee Opens Up About Female Relationships In The Rock World
She also gave an update on what's next for Evanescence.
Brantley Gilbert on Jelly Roll and a Wave of New Country Outlaws [Exclusive Interview]
Brantley Gilbert has two words for anyone who wants to tell him that, in 2022, there's not room for rock or rap in country music. They're not the two words you might be thinking of. A decade ago, when the "Heaven by Then" singer was just beginning his mainstream country...
Eric Church Reveals Sneak Peek Of His Soon-To-Open Nashville Bar
Eric Church shared a sneak peek of his soon-to-open bar on Lower Broadway in Nashville, Tennessee. The “Drink In My Hand” artist posted two new digital renderings of his upcoming venue, Chief’s, which is set to open in 2023. “(Chief’s) will feature a ticketed music venue plus...
Ruth Madoc, Legendary Sitcom Actor, Dead at 79
Actress Ruth Madoc, who is known for her roles in Fiddler on the Roof and Hi-de-Hi!, died on Friday, Dec. 9. She was 79. The actress reportedly passed after undergoing surgery because of a fall she suffered earlier this week, according to Belfield & Ward talent agent Phil Belfield. “It...
Lynyrd Skynyrd’s First Time Reuniting After The 1977 Plane Crash Was This Epic 13-Minute Instrumental Performance Of “Free Bird” With Charlie Daniels In 1979
There aren’t many songs that are more iconic than “Free Bird.”. Written by Allen Collins and Ronnie Van Zant, both founding members of the legendary southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, the song was included on Skynyrd’s debut album, (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd), and quickly helped the band cement their place as one of the most iconic southern rock bands of all time.
Watch Claire Rehfuss and Derek Xiao Seemingly Take the Lead in ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 Finale: ‘The Pressure Is So High’
It's all led up to this moment. The Amazing Race season 34 might be coming to an end — but the final leg from Iceland to the U.S. comes with plenty of challenges. "If you're looking for the perfect 360-degree view of downtown Nashville then this might be it. 300 feet above the Cumberland River," […]
