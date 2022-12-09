ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Jelly Roll Fires Major Shot at Travis Tritt Over His Take on Mixing ‘Country With Rap’

Jelly Roll and Travis Tritt have an artistic difference of opinion, and Jelly Roll isn’t scared to call Tritt out on it. Earlier this week, ’90s country legend Tritt took to Twitter to air his frustrations with the current trend where artists are blending country music and rap. According to him, we should “always remember” that when you mix the two, “you get crap.”
GEORGIA STATE
Us Weekly

Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’

What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Distractify

'George and Tammy' Dives Into the Lives of Country Music Stars Tammy Wynette and George Jones

In terms of country music power couples, few have had the longstanding impact on the scope of the genre that Tammy Wynette and George Jones did. Despite the fact that they were only married for six short years, the music that they made during that time serenaded a generation and catapulted them both to stardom in ways that they couldn't have conceived as solo acts.
FLORIDA STATE
Country Thang Daily

Here Are Facts About Hank Williams III, The Country Music Royalty

Being the son of country star Hank Williams Jr. and grandson of country legend Hank Williams, Hank Williams III was a country music royalty way before he started learning to sing. Still, he has spent his teendom bucking his legacy until he made a name for himself. Songs by Hank Williams III that helped him rise to fame are “Country Heroes,” “Crazed Country Rebel,” “Mississippi Bud,” and “Not Everybody Likes Us.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Waylon Jennings Once Said The Most Outlaw Thing Willie Nelson Ever Did Was “Double-Park On Music Row”

Willie Nelson has some pretty wild stories to his name from his younger years out on the road, many of which are almost too unbelievable to make up. From his (alleged) 9-hour sex marathon, to the true story of how he got his nickname “Shotgun Willie,” to the time his ex-wife tied him up and beat him with a broom, he’s lived a true outlaw life that you usually only read about in books.
KENTUCKY STATE
iheart.com

Eric Church Reveals Sneak Peek Of His Soon-To-Open Nashville Bar

Eric Church shared a sneak peek of his soon-to-open bar on Lower Broadway in Nashville, Tennessee. The “Drink In My Hand” artist posted two new digital renderings of his upcoming venue, Chief’s, which is set to open in 2023. “(Chief’s) will feature a ticketed music venue plus...
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Ruth Madoc, Legendary Sitcom Actor, Dead at 79

Actress Ruth Madoc, who is known for her roles in Fiddler on the Roof and Hi-de-Hi!, died on Friday, Dec. 9. She was 79. The actress reportedly passed after undergoing surgery because of a fall she suffered earlier this week, according to Belfield & Ward talent agent Phil Belfield. “It...
Whiskey Riff

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s First Time Reuniting After The 1977 Plane Crash Was This Epic 13-Minute Instrumental Performance Of “Free Bird” With Charlie Daniels In 1979

There aren’t many songs that are more iconic than “Free Bird.”. Written by Allen Collins and Ronnie Van Zant, both founding members of the legendary southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, the song was included on Skynyrd’s debut album, (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd), and quickly helped the band cement their place as one of the most iconic southern rock bands of all time.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy