Quakes, Dec. 12
A 4.9-magnitude earthquake shook the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Friday, Dec. 9. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California. On Sunday, a 4.0-magnitude quake was recorded on the outer fault line off the South Oregon Coast and a 2.7-magnitue quake was also recorded northeast of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
The Mendocino Voice
Winter storm could impact travel, bringing high winds, snow, ice and rain
MENDOCINO Co., 12/8/22 — Winter weather bringing mountain snow, rain, ice, and high winds is forecast for Northern California starting today. The National Weather Service in Eureka (NWS Eureka) has issued a mix of weather advisories and warnings from the coast to inland areas, leading to the likelihood of challenging driving conditions for holiday travelers and possible power outages.
North Coast Journal
Snow, Rain, Wind Set to Start Hitting Humboldt
Enjoy the sun while it lasts. Up to 7 inches of snow is expected, mostly above 2,500 feet, in the interior areas of Humboldt County starting Thursday, prompting the Eureka office of the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory that will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - December 9, 2022
Even with the Northern Sierra snowpack measuring 147 percent of normal as of Dec. 8, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) is reminding the public of ongoing drought conditions throughout California. As the state enters its fourth year of drought, California Water Watch shows most of the state is still...
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Road Open]Downed Tree Blocks State Route 128 Between Boonville and Yorkville
Travelers beware: A tree has blocked State Route 128 between Yorkville and Boonville blocking both lanes. The tree is reportedly covering the entire roadway. Caltrans is estimating the roadway will be cleared in approximately one hour’s time. The California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page indicates lanes are blocked near the Meyers Family Cellars.
mendofever.com
Mendocino County Set to Recieve $41.2 Million for Road Repair and Improvement
The following is a press release issued by Caltrans:. The California Transportation Commission (CTC) this week approved $1 billion for 93 new walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities as part of the 2023 Active Transportation Program and allocated nearly $878 million for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. The allocation includes more than $209 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and more than $339 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
krcrtv.com
How Tehama and Glenn County residents in need can sign up for free water deliveries
TEHAMA CO, Calif. — — There is help in the form of free water deliveries for Tehama and Glenn County residents who have felt the direct impacts of the drought, thanks to a 5 million dollar grant. The North Valley Community Foundation (NVCF) received a $5,040,240 grant from...
kymkemp.com
HappyDay: The Fabulous Winter Feast Fundraiser and the Emerald Cup Harvest Ball
Casey O’Neill is a cannabis and food farmer in Mendocino County who has been writing newsletters about his efforts to provide sustainable produce and marijuana. We feature his column once a week. Note: Casey’s piece was written Friday before this weekend’s Emerald Cup. This is a big...
kymkemp.com
Citizens Protecting Humboldt Bay ‘Challenges’ Nordic Aquafarms
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
Millions Awarded to Emerald Triangle Transportation and Trails Projects
The California Transportation Commission (CTC) this week approved $1 billion for 93 new walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities as part of the 2023 Active Transportation Program and allocated nearly $878 million for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. The allocation includes more than $209 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and more than $339 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
actionnewsnow.com
Weaverville man dies in crash on Highway 3 in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 43-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in Trinity County Thursday afternoon, according to the CHP Trinity River. Officers said Fredrick Guidotti, of Weaverville, died after a crash on Highway 3 near China Gulch Road around 2:30 p.m. Officers said Guidotti’s 2009 Audi left the...
krcrtv.com
Sobriety checkpoint to be conducted by California Highway Patrol in Redding area
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Dec. 14, in the unincorporated area of Shasta County, Captain Kevin Alexander, Redding Area CHP Commander said. The checkpoint will be set up at about 6 p.m. and will be in operation from about 6:30...
actionnewsnow.com
Corning woman dies, man hospitalized Friday in crash
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A Corning woman died in a crash at the Tehama and Glenn County line on Friday afternoon, according to the CHP Red Bluff. At about 4:10 p.m., officers received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Malton Switch Road at County Road P. The CHP said...
kymkemp.com
Take a Tour with Friends of the Arcata Marsh on December 17
This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, December 17. Meet leader Katy Allen at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh plants, birds, and/or ecology. Masks are strongly recommended inside the building. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
kiem-tv.com
Christmas at the Acres is Here!
EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM) – Christmas celebrations at Redwood Acres kicked off today. Twenty-five vendors filled one of the fairground buildings. Arts, foods, crafts, and much more were on display at the event. There was a hot chocolate bar, as well as an actual bar for those of age. Santa...
kymkemp.com
City of Eureka Holding 3rd Annual ‘Home for the Holidays’ Decorating Contest
The City of Eureka presents the Mayor’s 3rd Annual Home for the Holidays Decorating Contest. Incoming-Mayor Bergel invites Eureka residents to decorate their homes with their best holiday décor. Community members are invited to drive the city and view the beautifully decorated homes. All manner of holiday décor...
mendofever.com
Behind the Scenes of Ukiah’s Hometown Holidays Bringing Parades, Trolleys, Ice Rinks, and More
If you missed the Parade of Lights and the tree lighting ceremony on December 3, there is still time to get in on other Hometown Holidays activities in Ukiah. City of Ukiah Parks and Recreation Department Leads the Hometown Holidays. The Hometown Holidays program was created in partnership with Greater...
The Mendocino Voice
Fort Bragg diver spots critically endangered sunflower sea star, “the natural predator we need”
FORT BRAGG, CA, 12/9/22 — On Tuesday, after harvesting some red urchin, commercial urchin diver Grant Downie swam along the seafloor to check out conditions at a spot a couple miles south of Noyo Harbor. The seafloor quickly turned to purple urchin barren, a typical sight in Mendocino’s starkly changed underwater habitat. But then Downie saw a creature he hadn’t come across in more than six years: a sunflower sea star.
mendofever.com
Mendocino County’s Code Enforcement Division to Host CACEO Training Module Academies in 2023
The following is a press release from the County of Mendocino:. The Department of Planning & Building Services is pleased to announce that the Code Enforcement Division has partnered with the California Association of Code Enforcement Officers (CACEO) to host three week-long training module academies in Ukiah next year (2023). Upon completion of the three training modules participants will become Certified Code Enforcement Officers.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Heavy rain & snow ahead this week!
Get ready for big impacts arriving in your forecast across northern California today. You'll want to bundle up and have your ice scraper handy before you head out the door Wednesday morning, and you'll also want to get your umbrella and tire chains handy as well. A trough of low pressure tracking southeast towards northern California from the Gulf of Alaska will bring cloudy skies, cooler temperature, gusty south winds, and rain & snow to northern California starting through today and lasting through at least Thursday. We have clouds increasing across northern California early Wednesday, and some scattered showers have already started to track inland into the Northern Mountains this morning. The best chance for wet weather will stay in the Northern Mountains and Shasta County through late morning, and then we'll have the potential for more widespread rain and snow showers from this afternoon into tonight. Winter Storm Warnings have been issued down to 2000' in areas of the Northern Mountains and Shasta County Mountains starting at 4pm Wednesday, and a Winter Storm Warning will go into effect down to 3000' in the Sierra at 10pm Wednesday night. Snow levels could dip to around 2000' to 2500' in areas of Trinity and Shasta Counties, and we'll have the potential for snow down into the 3000' to 3500' range in the Sierra Wednesday. That means the upper foothills could get some snowfall Wednesday night into early Thursday. The Winter Storm Warnings will expire through the day on Thursday in the Northern Mountains and Shasta County Mountains, while the Sierra has the Winter Storm Warning staying in effect through 10am Friday. Clouds have already started to increase for the start of your morning. Temperatures are starting out in the 20's to 30's in the valley and foothills, and our mountain zones are ranging from the teens to 30's early today. Winds will be out of the south to 15mph, and we'll have the potential for gusts up to 25mph in the afternoon. Stronger south winds will be possible tonight, with gusts up to 35mph in the valley. Gusts up to 60mph will be possible in our mountain areas tonight through early Thursday as the main band of moisture moves through. This could drive whiteout conditions and hazardous travel impacts in our higher elevations. High temperatures will top out in the upper 40's to upper 50's in the valley, upper 30's to upper 40's in the foothills, and mid 30's to mid 40's in our mountain zones Wednesday afternoon.
