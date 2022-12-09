Lawyer or Retired Judge Needed for Role with County’s Police Accountability Board and Administrative Charging Committee

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Washington
Former Loudoun County Superintendent Indicted by Special Grand Jury
A judge ordered special grand jury indictments against the recently fired Loudoun County Public Schools superintendent and the district's spokesman unsealed a week after the release of the grand jury's report detailing failures with the handling of two sexual assaults involving a student. The grand jury indicted former Superintendent Scott...
WTOP
2 indicted, including former superintendent, in Loudoun Co. schools probe
The former superintendent and spokesman for the school system in Loudoun County, Virginia, have been indicted by a special grand jury. Former superintendent Scott Ziegler has been charged with one count of misdemeanor false publication, one count of misdemeanor prohibited conduct and one count of misdemeanor penalizing an employee for a court appearance, the office of Attorney General Jason Miyares said in a statement Monday; spokesman Wayde Byard has been indicted on one count of felony perjury.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Council Meets on Dec. 13 at 9:15 a.m. to Receive an Update on the County’s Fiscal Condition
Per Montgomery County: Also on Dec. 13: Council will introduce two zoning measures and vote to fill two vacancies on the County Board of Appeals. The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 9:15 a.m. The meeting will begin with a proclamation presented by Councilmember Will Jawando, Councilmember Kate Stewart and County Executive Marc Elrich recognizing CCI Health Services’ 50th Anniversary.
‘They Had Enough For A Stop’: Former MPD Sergeant Testifies In Defense Of Officer Charged With Second Degree Murder
Sometimes, according to retired police sergeant John Brennan, being a good police officer means you might have to break the rules a little. “I don’t know an officer that could go a week on the street and follow [MPD’s General Orders] entirely,” Brennan told a jury last week, referring to the list of policies that govern behavior at the Metropolitan Police Department.
mocoshow.com
Father and Son Convicted of Theft for Operation of Ponzi Scheme Involving Family and Friends in Baltimore
Per the Maryland Office of the Attorney General: Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today announced the convictions of Eugene Fusting, 79, and Christopher Ian Fusting, 52, of Baltimore relating to their operation of a Ponzi-like investment scheme between 2012 and 2019. Eugene and Christopher Fusting were found guilty of Theft Scheme Over $100,000 and Conspiracy to Commit Theft Scheme Over $100,000 after pleading guilty in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City. Judge Melissa Phinn sentenced both Eugene and Christopher Fusting to 30 years in prison, all of which were suspended. Eugene will serve 18-months of home detention and Christopher will serve 12-months of home detention. Judge Phinn also ordered the Fustings to serve 5 years of supervised probation and pay restitution in the amount of $808,745.00.
Wanted Convicted Felon Takes Police On Underground Pursuit In Frederick County, Officials Say
Authorities say that officers were taken on a wild trip through an underground labyrinth in Frederick County when a wanted suspect sought to make his great escape before being ultimately thwarted and apprehended. A spokesperson for the Frederick Police Department announced on Monday, Dec. 12 that over the weekend, they...
Former Baltimore City Assistant State's Attorney Admits To Obtaining Phone Records, Stalking Ex
Former Baltimore City Assistant State's Attorney Adam Lane Chaudry has reached a plea agreement admitting that he obtained confidential phone records to stalk two romantic partners, federal officials announced.Chaudry, 43, pleaded guilty on Friday, Dec. 9 to two counts of fraud in connection with o…
Tens Of Thousands Of D.C. Mail Ballots Were Returned As ‘Undeliverable’ In Recent Elections
Tens of thousands of mail ballots sent out to registered D.C. voters ahead of the June primary and November general elections were returned as undeliverable, a reality that critics say stems from inaccurate and outdated information in the city’s voter registry but which election experts say isn’t completely unexpected given D.C.’s recent adoption of mail voting.
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Man Arrested on Firearms Charges in Frederick
Per the Frederick Police Department: On Dec. 9, 2022, at approximately 2:16 p.m., The Frederick Police Department received several calls for a disturbance and the sound of gunshots. Callers advised that an altercation took place around the area of Key Parkway and Willowdale Drive. Officers responded to the area, but did not immediately locate any subjects that were believed to be involved. Patrol officers continued to canvass the surrounding area and eventually observed a subject that matched the clothing description of one of the possible suspects in an outside common area of a nearby apartment complex. Officers made contact with the subject and checked the surrounding area where he was observed. Within close proximity of the subject, officers found a loaded handgun hidden under a children’s toy. The subject immediately began to flee on foot from officers when they discovered the handgun. The subject ran to the area of McCain Drive and entered into an underground water culvert. The culvert travelled underground from McCain Drive to an area South of Route 40 near the Alternate Route 40 split.
mocoshow.com
Department of Transportation to Host Virtual Public Forum on the Proposed Ride On Bus Route 51 Extension to Olney’s ICC Park and Ride Lot on Thursday, Jan. 5
Per MCDOT: The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) will hold a virtual public forum on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, starting at 6:30 p.m., to discuss the proposed extension of the current bus route 51 to provide service to the ICC Park and Ride lot in Olney. The new proposed extended bus route 51 will operate between ICC Park and Ride lot and Glenmont Metrorail Station with no additional changes to current stops.
lootpress.com
Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department donates cruiser to Calhoun County
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Christmas has come early for the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department as they have received a police cruiser as a donation from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department. On December 9, Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon presented Calhoun County Sheriff Warren Basnett with a retired...
NBC Washington
New Carrollton Police Chief Temporarily Banned From Entering Department After Confrontation
A local police chief in Prince George's County, Maryland, has been temporarily banned from entering the police department he's led for nearly 20 years after a confrontation with another city official. New Carrollton Police Chief David Rice is not allowed to enter the New Carrollton Municipal Center and the police...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. Supervisor Penny Gross announces retirement after 27 years
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. In an emotional announcement, Fairfax County Supervisor Penny Gross of the Mason District said she will retire when her term is up at the end of next year.
Serial Bank Robber Who Repeatedly Violated Supervised Release In Gaithersburg Sentenced: DOJ
A serial bank robber who was serving out the final months of her sentence for a previous offense in Maryland couldn’t help but get back to her old ways and will spend decades behind bars after being busted targeting branches in Montgomery County. Christopher Michael Cline, also known as...
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Theft of Electric Wheelchair in Bethesda; Video of Suspect Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police –2nd District Patrol Investigations Unit are investigating the theft of an electric wheelchair that occurred on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in the 4900 block of Hampden Lane in Bethesda. Detectives have released video of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: One-time $1,000 bonus checks going out to Maryland school employees in five days
Christmas is coming early for employees of Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland, who are poised to receive a $1,000 bonus in five days. Funding for the employee appreciation bonus will stem from unfilled vacancies in the school system and will be rolled out to "all permanent employees except those on a leave of absence" on Dec. 16 as a gesture of appreciation, according to the superintendent.
NBC Washington
Officer Discharges Gun While Responding to Escalated Argument in Frederick
A police officer discharged his firearm while responding to two men arguing, then shooting at each other in Frederick, Maryland, Friday, authorities say. The incident happened in downtown Frederick, on South Market Street near the area of West All Saints Street at about 8:30 p.m., the Frederick Police Department said in a release.
Arlington café owner convicted for credit card scheme with hundreds of victims
Investigators found credit card manufacturing equipment in Berhane's D.C. apartment and determined that she was buying stolen credit card information online. One of Berhane's three co-conspirators would put that information on fake cards, which Berhane would then give to the other two to use at stores around the region.
NBC Washington
Fairfax County Police Request Gift Card Donations for Children Affected by Violence
If you’re looking for a cause to contribute to this holiday season, Fairfax County police are asking the public for gift card donations for children affected by violence. Police say this year, their Victim Services Division worked hundreds of cases involving child victims and witnesses of domestic and sexual violence.
In-Custody Death Captured On Fairfax Police Bodycam Footage: 'We're Here To Help'
Fairfax County police have released bodycam footage that shows the moments leading up to the in-custody death of a disorderly man last month (scroll for video)."We're here to help" were the words used repeatedly by PFC Brown and other officers while attempting to assist Temiki Murray, 44, of Lorton…
Comments / 0