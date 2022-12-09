‘Pets aren’t presents.’ ND shelter discusses ‘hard year’ for stray and abandoned animals, matching pets to suit lifestyle

Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
Program in Bismarck to help treat those with arthritis
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new program is being offered by NDSU Extension to help those who struggle with the pain of osteoarthritis. The Extension Agency is teaming with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Proximal 50 for a program that will help people strengthen their muscles and relieve joint pressure. An...
KFYR-TV
Financially difficult holiday season leads to simple Christmas wishes
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The highest inflation since the 1980s means many Americans are sticking to a tighter budget this Christmas, while still trying to create some magic for their children. Locally, many people are visiting food pantries for the first time or have found themselves on local giving trees....
BisMan Alcoholic-“WIN The Lottery And Drink OR Stay Sober?”
I heard this question directed toward a Bismarck alcoholic just yesterday. We all come across conversations by mistake sometimes, I heard this one loud and clear, and it intrigued me. Seems like everywhere we go these days here in Bismarck, and I'm sure all over North Dakota is "WOW, look how much money the North Dakota Lottery jackpot is!" - Everyone has their answers to "What would you do if you WON A BILLION dollars?" - this person had a unique twist to the common question. At first, I was a little miffed at WHY this was asked, but when I realized there was no harm behind it, I dropped my guard. This person obviously knew that the other was a recovering alcoholic, and wanted to know point blank "What would you rather, WIN the North Dakota Lottery and drink, OR Win nothing and stay sober?" To most people, this question wouldn't mean a damn thing, but to an alcoholic, it's a true test of faith and will, in him or herself. How long would you guess this person took to answer?
Unique Vending Machines To Soon Pop Up Around North Dakota
The North Dakota State Library made a post to its Facebook page last Friday, December 9th, that stirred up quite a bit of anticipation. Take a look:. 133 boxes of books were delivered to the library, with the intention to do something good for North Dakota communities. Book vending machines...
KFYR-TV
Old MacKenzie River building to become new restaurant
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The MacKenzie River building has been vacant since September 7, but according to the city of Bismarck, the owner of Charras and Tequila, David Mendoza, bought the building on October 26 and will be opening a new restaurant there called Sazon. On November 1, Mendoza applied...
Minnesota Grain Bins Turned into Luxury Suites Where You Can Spend the Night
This place looks luxurious but also unique and I love that! If you're looking for a nice place to stay but something that's not ordinary may I show you these grain bins in Minnesota that have been turned into suites. They're up in Alexandria, MN. From the outside, you can...
Times-Online
North Dakota Game & Fish: Coyote Catalog available
The North Dakota Game and Fish Department and North Dakota Department of Agriculture are again opening the Coyote Catalog, a statewide effort designed to connect committed hunters and trappers with landowners dealing with coyotes in their areas. Landowners can sign up on the Department of Agriculture website, nd.gov/ndda/.
KFYR-TV
CVS installs time delay safes in ND locations
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - To try to prevent pharmacy robberies, CVS has installed time delay safes in all six locations in the state. The safes have time delays programmed into them which will prevent them from being immediately opened. The safes will contain prescription narcotics and opioids, which are the...
In Bismarck, ND - "NO" Means "NO"...Right?
I Would Guess One Out Of Three Drivers Blow This Off
KFYR-TV
Mandan shipping store prepares for the storm and surplus of holiday packages
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - With a winter storm brewing, delays for many businesses are expected. One segment of the delivery chain that could see lots of problems is shipping. Safe Ship Mandan is one local business navigating its busiest week along with the winter storm. At Safe Ship, the employees...
KFYR-TV
New family entertainment center to make permanent home in Kirkwood Mall
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A fun new entertainment center is making its way to Bismarck, one the whole family can enjoy. The old Herberger’s space in the Kirkwood Mall has seen many different pop-up stores in the past few years, but no business has made a permanent home of the 90,000 square feet it has to offer. Just recently it was announced that Tilt Studio will be taking over that space.
KFYR-TV
Downtown Bismarck Cocoa Crawl
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As severe winter storm conditions are on the way to North Dakota, many are out shopping for necessities. Some though, are leisurely shopping in an event in downtown Bismarck. For the 6th Annual Downtown Cocoa Crawl, over 15 small businesses banded together to create a sip,...
Potential Blizzard: What Are YOUR Immediate Items You Stock Up?
Well here it is, Saturday, December 10th, and we are all keeping our eyes on early next week. So here in Bismarck and Mandan, we are keeping "An Eye Out" for some nasty weather heading our way, and of course, WE all know just how quickly things can change out here. Will we get hit as hard as last April, when people were stuck in their dwellings for a couple of days? For me it's a no-brainer to look forward to when I get off work this afternoon, head to the store, to STOCK up just in case I find myself trapped inside my apartment while Mother Nature is kicking in. I'm pretty sure I won't be the only one there.
KFYR-TV
BSC closing for winter storm
BISMARCK, N.D. – Due to the forecasted dangerous weather conditions, BSC will close Mon, Dec. 12, at 5 p.m. and remain closed on Tues, Dec. 13. All classes and events will be canceled and offices closed. Only designated emergency personnel should report for work. A decision about Wed., Dec....
The Best Place To Live In North Dakota
Grand Forks is the third-largest city in North Dakota, which is the third-least populous state in the nation. It is also one of the best places to live there.
Transgender surgeries for minors may be blocked by future North Dakota bill
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Several states in the country have passed — or are drafting bills –addressing transgender surgeries on minors. Right now, North Dakota is one of them. Republican representative of District 8 in Bismarck, Brandon Prichard, is planning to sponsor a bill pushing to stop these types of surgeries on our kids. If […]
Minnesota animal health experts urge caution as dog influenza case rise across the country
With canine influenza cases rising across the country animal health experts in Minnesota are urging dog owners to keep a close eye on their pets this winter. Minnesota has not recorded a dog flu cases since 2018.
Animal Humane Society rescues 22 dogs from rural Minnesota breeder
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Nearly two dozen dogs are on their way to finding fur-ever homes after being rescued by the Animal Humane Society. The 22 dogs were taken from a breeder in rural Minnesota, north of the Twin Cities, after a report found there were too many dogs on the property.
KFYR-TV
ND DEQ issues water quality certification for removal of rail bridge
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality has given the U.S. Coast Guard a clean water certification for the removal of the old BNSF railroad bridge over the Missouri River and for the construction of a new one, as long as it follows prescribed conditions. Noting...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck locals from Hawaii: ensuring all is well with Mauna Loa
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thankfully, the Mauna Loa volcano eruption has begun to slow down and cool, but when the eruptions first started, it worried people as far away as Bismarck, North Dakota. Mauna Loa, the largest volcano on earth, covers about half of the surface of the big island...
Comments / 2