Making the night count. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker may have been all dressed up for the 2022 Met Gala — but that didn’t stop the couple from packing on the PDA. “I don’t want to get lipstick all over him. I don’t want to ruin my lipstick. But we also don’t want to not kiss. So we will kiss with our tongues,” the Poosh founder, 43, explained during a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, November 17.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 28 DAYS AGO