In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City ProposedC. HeslopSaint Louis, MO
Fast-growing food chain opening new location in Illinois this weekKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Roxana’s Star Wrestler Alex Maguire Dies In Traffic Crash Tuesday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
KSDK
5 at 75: St. Louis sees one of coldest winters on record in 1989
St. Louis saw some of the coldest temperatures in the history of the area in December 1989. At one point, the wind chill hit -37° at St. Louis Lambert.
KSDK
Major weather system brings rain, wind to St. Louis area Tuesday
ST. LOUIS — An active weather pattern will bring more unsettled weather to Missouri and Illinois Tuesday. A large weather system is moving across the intermountain region of Utah, Idaho, Wyoming and Colorado Monday evening and is headed toward St. Louis. This energy is expected to move into the...
Flooded concourse causes delays at St. Louis Lambert Airport
Clean up is underway at Lambert St. Louis International Airport after a water pipe burst early this morning leading to some flooding in parts of Concourse C in Terminal 1.
Jefferson Barracks Bridge lane shift happening Sunday at 8 a.m.
Beginning Sunday morning, drivers who use Interstate 255 to cross the Mississippi River between Illinois and Missouri will have to take a different route.
Meteorologists look back on 2021 Edwardsville tornado
WELDON SPRING, Mo. — Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell and I were working on December 10, 2021. From a meteorology standpoint, the Edwardsville and Defiance tornadoes went as forecast. Models indicated a severe system 3 days in advance. Twenty-four hours out we were confident the next day would be dicey....
Vigil for missing woman to be held Monday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A vigil is planned for 43-year-old Latranice Norrington. She has been missing for nearly a month now. Norrington was last seen November 14th near West Florissant Road and Dunn Road. The candlelight vigil is planned for 5 p.m. Monday on North Hanley Road at Pershall Road.
Man injured after bullets spray Shaw neighborhood car
A man is in the hospital after being shot twice this morning.
1 dead, 2 injured in crash on northbound I-55 in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash on Interstate 55 in south St. Louis Monday night. Police said the crash happened at about 8:30 near the Bates exit of northbound I-55. Police said one person was killed and two others were injured, but no other information was provided.
feastmagazine.com
These 10 St. Louis restaurants are offering takeout holiday meals and sweets
Make the winter holidays easy as pie with these 10 convenient takeout holiday meals from local restaurants and bakeries. Get your meaty main and more at this family-owned smokehouse in Clifton Heights. Choose from a full slab of its famous apple butter-torched ribs, beef brisket, turkey and smoked chicken. Adam’s Smokehouse also offers a bevy of classic barbecue sides, including pit beans, potato salad and slaw. It also has options with enough food to feed the entire family, cousins and all, with its Santa Special and Santa Supreme options.
Steady, widespread rain expected Thursday
ST. LOUIS — It's been a gloomy period recently, and that trend looks to continue overnight Wednesday into early Thursday. It's our best chance for more of a widespread rain than we've seen recently. We're dry through most of Wednesday, but rain is expected to move into the area...
This burger chain just opened its 14th St. Louis restaurant. Here's why it's eyeing more.
LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers on Monday opened its newest location at 1021 Southern Ridge Lane in Lake St. Louis, as the fast-casual restaurant chain continues its rapid, nationwide expansion. The Wichita, Kansas-based company is on track to open almost 40 new dining...
thededicatedhouse.com
The Pros and Cons of Living in St. Louis
Hello World! Welcome Friends! Are you considering moving to St. Louis?. This beautiful city can feel like home right away. It’s full of diverse neighborhoods and exciting events. But it wasn’t always this way. St. Louis used to be an economic powerhouse that faded into decline. Now the...
Large house fire in north St. Louis
St. Louis firefighters battle a house fire on West Florissant Avenue and De Soto Avenue in north St. Louis.
KMOV
Homeowners seeing results as STL city crews board up hundreds of dangerous properties
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -Two crews of three men are responsible for closing off at least 4,000 of St. Louis City’s vacant and most dangerous properties. “First thing we have to do is check for safety. Make sure there’s no structural bricks falling. Make sure the front porch isn’t caving in,” says Board Up Section crew member Trevon Finney.
Man found dead after St. Louis gas station shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police responded to a fatal shooting south of Downtown St. Louis. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reports it happened at a BP gas station at Chouteau Avenue and 14th Street. Police got the call around 6:20 a.m., and found the dead man with a bullet wound to his head.
KSDK
Plans for vertical city at AT&T building in downtown St. Louis
Developers looking to transform empty AT&T building into a "vertical city" in downtown St. Louis. It would include a garden, pool and restaurant.
2.5 Earthquake Hits STL Area
According to Missouri Storm Chasers, a small earthquake of 2.5 Magnitude hit around 8:32 p.m., Tuesday evening east of Kimmswick, Mo. It was initially reported as a 1.6 Magnitude, but later upgraded. The epicenter was located about 13 miles south of downtown St. Louis in Jefferson County at a depth of six miles, according to the USGS.
Police: Man shot in Riverview neighborhood Sunday afternoon
At least four people have been shot and killed in St. Louis City since Friday. That number is expected to grow before the weekend's conclusion.
websterjournal.com
How East Coast pizza infiltrated the Midwest at Racanelli’s
It has been said St. Louisans love their pizza – those distinctly thin, flaky provel-topped squares. With St. Louis style-pizza being embedded onto the city’s rich culinary history as much as toasted ravioli and gooey butter cake, it’s a wonder that Racanelli’s, proudly touted as a New York-style pizzeria, has made itself at home in the city who loves its crisp pizza crusts.
Comments / 1