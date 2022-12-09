ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSDK

Major weather system brings rain, wind to St. Louis area Tuesday

ST. LOUIS — An active weather pattern will bring more unsettled weather to Missouri and Illinois Tuesday. A large weather system is moving across the intermountain region of Utah, Idaho, Wyoming and Colorado Monday evening and is headed toward St. Louis. This energy is expected to move into the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Meteorologists look back on 2021 Edwardsville tornado

WELDON SPRING, Mo. — Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell and I were working on December 10, 2021. From a meteorology standpoint, the Edwardsville and Defiance tornadoes went as forecast. Models indicated a severe system 3 days in advance. Twenty-four hours out we were confident the next day would be dicey....
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FOX 2

Vigil for missing woman to be held Monday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A vigil is planned for 43-year-old Latranice Norrington. She has been missing for nearly a month now. Norrington was last seen November 14th near West Florissant Road and Dunn Road. The candlelight vigil is planned for 5 p.m. Monday on North Hanley Road at Pershall Road.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

These 10 St. Louis restaurants are offering takeout holiday meals and sweets

Make the winter holidays easy as pie with these 10 convenient takeout holiday meals from local restaurants and bakeries. Get your meaty main and more at this family-owned smokehouse in Clifton Heights. Choose from a full slab of its famous apple butter-torched ribs, beef brisket, turkey and smoked chicken. Adam’s Smokehouse also offers a bevy of classic barbecue sides, including pit beans, potato salad and slaw. It also has options with enough food to feed the entire family, cousins and all, with its Santa Special and Santa Supreme options.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Steady, widespread rain expected Thursday

ST. LOUIS — It's been a gloomy period recently, and that trend looks to continue overnight Wednesday into early Thursday. It's our best chance for more of a widespread rain than we've seen recently. We're dry through most of Wednesday, but rain is expected to move into the area...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thededicatedhouse.com

The Pros and Cons of Living in St. Louis

Hello World! Welcome Friends! Are you considering moving to St. Louis?. This beautiful city can feel like home right away. It’s full of diverse neighborhoods and exciting events. But it wasn’t always this way. St. Louis used to be an economic powerhouse that faded into decline. Now the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Man found dead after St. Louis gas station shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police responded to a fatal shooting south of Downtown St. Louis. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reports it happened at a BP gas station at Chouteau Avenue and 14th Street. Police got the call around 6:20 a.m., and found the dead man with a bullet wound to his head.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

2.5 Earthquake Hits STL Area

According to Missouri Storm Chasers, a small earthquake of 2.5 Magnitude hit around 8:32 p.m., Tuesday evening east of Kimmswick, Mo. It was initially reported as a 1.6 Magnitude, but later upgraded. The epicenter was located about 13 miles south of downtown St. Louis in Jefferson County at a depth of six miles, according to the USGS.
KIMMSWICK, MO
websterjournal.com

How East Coast pizza infiltrated the Midwest at Racanelli’s

It has been said St. Louisans love their pizza – those distinctly thin, flaky provel-topped squares. With St. Louis style-pizza being embedded onto the city’s rich culinary history as much as toasted ravioli and gooey butter cake, it’s a wonder that Racanelli’s, proudly touted as a New York-style pizzeria, has made itself at home in the city who loves its crisp pizza crusts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

