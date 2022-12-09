Read full article on original website
Related
gowatertown.net
Watertown PD wants vehicles moved off streets when snow alerts are issued (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The city of Watertown has not issued a, “snow alert” yet this season. That happens when two or more inches of snow falls. Then plows go to work citywide clearing snow from streets. That’s likely to change this week, as several inches of snow are forecast...
KELOLAND TV
Milbank, Codington Co., eastern SD ready for ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eastern South Dakota is in for a mixed bag of weather today and into tomorrow as a winter storm with several days of lasting power hits the state. Ice is predicted for the northeastern part of the state. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens said Watertown, Milbank, Sisseton and Webster are among the towns that will see freezing rain starting Monday. As much as a quarter inch of ice and enough wind to cause power outages could fall in the region, Karstens said.
gowatertown.net
Semi rollover north of Arlington injures truck driver
ARLINGTON, S.D.–A truck driver from Howard was injured Friday when the semi he was driving rolled north of Arlington. The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office says 37 year-old Tom Jeffers was attempting a turn to go northbound when the semi began to slide on snow and rolled into a ditch.
sdpb.org
Arlington nursing home to close in February
Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Avantara will close its facility in Arlington, west of Brookings, in February. It currently has 22 residents. A spokesperson blamed the closure on staffing issues, Medicaid underfunding, and the continued impact of COVID-19. “We were honored to serve an incredible community...
KELOLAND TV
Big storm coming for the work week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A strong storm system will enter the plains from the southwest. This will tap into plenty of gulf moisture and bring increasing chances for rain and snow to much of the central and northern plains. In KELOLAND, we’ll have periods of drizzle and freezing...
kfgo.com
Brookings man charged with counterfeiting money
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KFGO) – A Brookings, South Dakota man has been indicted on counterfeiting charges. Julian Huffman, 27, is accused of creating five counterfeit $20 bills and attempting to use them between September and November. He is charged with two counts each of Making and Passing Counterfeit U.S....
kelo.com
SDSU advances to the semi-finals
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — SDSU was tied with Holy Cross going into the fourth quarter this afternoon. The Jackrabbits held them scoreless in the quarter and defeated Holy Cross 42-21. SDSU will now host Montana State in the FCS semi-final next weekend.
herosports.com
2022 FCS Playoffs: SDSU vs. Montana State Tale of the Tape
No. 1 seed South Dakota State hosts No. 4 Montana State on Saturday in one of the FCS semifinal games. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. CT and it will air on ESPN2. Here’s a tale of the tape breakdown of the teams statistically. SDSUStatMSU. 12-1Record12-1 4thSOS13th. 0.463 (14th)3rd down...
406mtsports.com
South Dakota State sets up another FCS semifinal game with Montana State
BOZEMAN — For the second straight season, Montana State and South Dakota State will meet in the semifinals of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. Top-seeded SDSU (12-1) rallied past eighth-seeded Holy Cross (12-1) for a 42-21 win in Brookings, South Dakota, on Saturday. The Jackrabbits will host the Bobcats (12-1) almost exactly one year after they lost to MSU 31-17 in an FCS semifinal game at Bobcat Stadium.
CBS Sports
How to watch South Dakota State vs. Eastern Washington: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
Current Records: Eastern Washington 4-5; South Dakota State 3-7 The South Dakota State Jackrabbits will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will square off against the Eastern Washington Eagles at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Frost Arena. Neither South Dakota State nor Eastern Washington could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.
Comments / 0