Gonzales, TX

flicksandfood.com

These Adorable Cuties are Launching Their First Holiday Event this Weekend

These Adorable Cuties are Helping Santa Ring in the Holiday Season. After these adorable cuties packed the house at their grand opening this fall, Black Barn Alpacas is transforming the ranch into a fluffy winter wonderland to ring in the season. Holiday on the Ranch launches December 10 with two weekends to soak in all the magic of the holidays with some of the cutest faces in Floresville.
FLORESVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

The Magnolia Patio Bar now open at The Faust Hotel in New Braunfels

The Magnolia Patio Bar is adjacent to the front entrance of The Faust Hotel. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Faust Hotel, Restaurant and Bar opened The Magnolia Patio Bar at 240 S. Seguin Ave., New Braunfels, on Nov. 4. The outdoor bar extends out in front of the nearly 100-year-old hotel and offers beer, wine, signature cocktails and a selection of savory small plates. 830-625-7791.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KXAN

In-Depth: What a switch to El Niño could mean for central Texas weather in 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN)– The predicted changeover from the current multi-year La Niña pattern to El Niño next year could have large-scale changes on our local weather. The warmer, drier-than-normal weather, made more likely by La Niña, has indeed had a hand in our current drought conditions, as well as in Lake Travis levels dipping to their lowest since 2015. We first warned you last week, however, how new projections from the NOAA Climate Prediction Center call for the current “triple-dip” three-year La Niña pattern to end in 2023, and an El Niño pattern to begin.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

City to clean up South Austin encampment after homeless person throws rock at home

AUSTIN, Texas - In the early morning hours of Dec. 2, Kayvon Rashidi and his girlfriend woke up to the sound of someone screaming. Then they hear a loud crash. It wasn’t until they watched their security camera footage that they realized someone had come onto their property, picked up a rock from their garden and thrown it at their front door.
AUSTIN, TX
fox26houston.com

Body of former University of Houston student found in Central Texas Lake

HOUSTON - The body of former University of Houston student Aamir Ali has been located by dive teams in Central Texas. According to the Comal County Sheriff's Office, Ali's body was located by Blue Diver Search and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake, near Potters Creek Park. Ali went missing on...
HOUSTON, TX

