AUSTIN (KXAN)– The predicted changeover from the current multi-year La Niña pattern to El Niño next year could have large-scale changes on our local weather. The warmer, drier-than-normal weather, made more likely by La Niña, has indeed had a hand in our current drought conditions, as well as in Lake Travis levels dipping to their lowest since 2015. We first warned you last week, however, how new projections from the NOAA Climate Prediction Center call for the current “triple-dip” three-year La Niña pattern to end in 2023, and an El Niño pattern to begin.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO