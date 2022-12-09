Read full article on original website
flicksandfood.com
These Adorable Cuties are Launching Their First Holiday Event this Weekend
These Adorable Cuties are Helping Santa Ring in the Holiday Season. After these adorable cuties packed the house at their grand opening this fall, Black Barn Alpacas is transforming the ranch into a fluffy winter wonderland to ring in the season. Holiday on the Ranch launches December 10 with two weekends to soak in all the magic of the holidays with some of the cutest faces in Floresville.
Someone trespassed onto a ranch, cut the manes of over 20 of the horses
Someone vandalized over 20 of 35 horses on an Austin ranch. Many of them had massive chunks of their long grown-out locks cut off. Others had just a couple of inches snipped off.
New Braunfels' Uwe Bakery & Deli to close after COVID-19 struggles
It was never able to fully recover from the pandemic.
San Antonio's 'shit sandwich cop' working as a police officer again, this time in Floresville
Officer Matthew Luckhurst's rehiring was the centerpiece of an investigation into Texas' lax and fragmented oversight of police licensing.
Name of woman who died in house fire on Kingwood Forest Drive released
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria County Fire Marshal’s Office has released the name of the woman who died in a house fire Dec. 2, 2022. Sherry Hohensee, 61, died of asphyxiation from smoke. It happened in the 200 block of Kingwood Forest Drive around 9 a.m. that Friday morning. A neighbor who saw the fire called 911. No one else...
Does this Texas donut shop have some of the best donuts in the world? Food experts think so
DALLAS (KDAF) — The state of Texas has no shortage of incredible eateries from the juiciest steaks in the world to the best-smoked barbecue and the perfectly seasoned tacos to get your food fix on every day of the year, but there’s a donut shop that is in contention for the best in the world.
The Magnolia Patio Bar now open at The Faust Hotel in New Braunfels
The Magnolia Patio Bar is adjacent to the front entrance of The Faust Hotel. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Faust Hotel, Restaurant and Bar opened The Magnolia Patio Bar at 240 S. Seguin Ave., New Braunfels, on Nov. 4. The outdoor bar extends out in front of the nearly 100-year-old hotel and offers beer, wine, signature cocktails and a selection of savory small plates. 830-625-7791.
Extended colder stretch of weather on the way
We are tracking a large-scale change in the weather pattern that will allow multiple strong cold fronts to plow through central Texas over the next two weeks. -- David Yeomans
Severe storms possible around San Antonio and Hill Country this weekend
There is a low risk for a tornado.
In-Depth: What a switch to El Niño could mean for central Texas weather in 2023
AUSTIN (KXAN)– The predicted changeover from the current multi-year La Niña pattern to El Niño next year could have large-scale changes on our local weather. The warmer, drier-than-normal weather, made more likely by La Niña, has indeed had a hand in our current drought conditions, as well as in Lake Travis levels dipping to their lowest since 2015. We first warned you last week, however, how new projections from the NOAA Climate Prediction Center call for the current “triple-dip” three-year La Niña pattern to end in 2023, and an El Niño pattern to begin.
Texans Brace For Cold As Frigid Temperatures Are On Their Way
"A cold front is forecast to move through the region..."
Roadway light repair project will create lane closures on IH-35 North in New Braunfels
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you’re going to be driving on IH-35 in New Braunfels this week, traffic may be moving slower than usual. New Braunfels Utilities says beginning Monday morning, interstate roadway illumination repairs (fancy speak for “they’re fixing the lights”) will be taking place.
North New Braunfels Phase 1 Project impacts neighborhood, residents want progress
SAN ANTONIO – The North New Braunfels Phase 1 Project on the East Side promises to improve bridges, sidewalks and streets, but people are ready to see that promise fulfilled. Dips, cracks and incomplete work describe the current condition of the street area. Oscar Castro lives in a different...
Update from police — former TTU Coach Beard arrested on family assault charge in Austin
Former Texas Tech Head Basketball Coach, now with the University of Texas, Chris Beard was arrested Monday morning in Travis County for an assault charge.
City to clean up South Austin encampment after homeless person throws rock at home
AUSTIN, Texas - In the early morning hours of Dec. 2, Kayvon Rashidi and his girlfriend woke up to the sound of someone screaming. Then they hear a loud crash. It wasn’t until they watched their security camera footage that they realized someone had come onto their property, picked up a rock from their garden and thrown it at their front door.
Body of former University of Houston student found in Central Texas Lake
HOUSTON - The body of former University of Houston student Aamir Ali has been located by dive teams in Central Texas. According to the Comal County Sheriff's Office, Ali's body was located by Blue Diver Search and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake, near Potters Creek Park. Ali went missing on...
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In Texas
Travel + Leisure rounded up a list of the best Christmas lights displays in each state.
Victoria Police investigating wheelchair theft
VICTORIA, Texas – A man at the Walmart at 9002 N. Navarro reported someone stole his wheelchair. It happened Wednesday, December 7, 2022 around 3:20 p.m. Police are investigating the theft. So far no arrests. A 25 News Now viewer called the newsroom to report they witnessed the crime. Apparently the man was using a motor scooter provided by the...
APD: Man dies after shooting in north Austin
The Austin Police Department said a man in his mid-20s died after a shooting early Monday morning near Walnut Creek.
Firefighters rescue 6 dogs from structure fire in Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - North Bastrop County Fire Rescue saved six dogs from a fire earlier this week. Luckily, no people or pets were hurt. It's not clear what caused the blaze, but it was put out within 10 minutes. In the video, firefighters can be seen ushering the dogs...
