Cell tower skeptics block passage of bylaw that would bring Lenox into federal compliance at special town meeting

Not enough support for wireless zoning bylaw at Lenox special town meeting
Lenox — Towards the end of the special town meeting held on Thursday, December 8, at Lenox Memorial Middle and High School, residents voted on the long-in-the-works wireless zoning bylaw. The results were 251 yeas to 147 nays. However, the bylaw needed a two-thirds majority from all residents present...
wmasspi.com
Take My Council, Please: Now for Some Upper State-ments…
On Monday, the Springfield City Council authorized participation in Community Choice Energy Aggregation (CCA), a state program that lets communities choose their source of electricity. Distribution would remain with Eversource. But rather than let it buy electricity itself, the city could make such decisions. Other communities have joined the program, often to secure greener sources of energy.
Signage effort will start with 2 parks in Westfield, may expand city-wide
WESTFIELD — An effort to improve signage at city parks will start with Women’s Temperance Park and Barbara Swords Park, a subcommittee of the Parks and Recreation Commission said last week. Members of the signage subcommittee said at a Dec. 7 meeting that they are going to have...
Springfield City Councilor proposes eliminating trash fees next year
The City of Springfield received settlement money from Eversource and one City Councilor is looking to use the money to help residents with the trash fees.
Feds hire consultant to look at dredging 2 clogged Congamond Lake outlets
SOUTHWICK — The Lake Management Committee said last week that the Natural Resources and Conservation Service has signed a contract with a consultant to explore the costs and processes needed to dredge Great Brook and Canal Brook. Committee Chair Dick Grannells told the rest of the committee on Dec....
VTDigger
And now, Coventry is the dumping ground for PFAS
Upon reading how Saint-Gobain is being required by Vermont's Department of Environmental Conservation to clean up the accumulated PFAS in two of its factories in Bennington, the reader must ask "Where will these toxic forever chemicals go?" Your reporter quotes DEC's Spiese as saying one goal is to ensure the...
wamc.org
MASS MoCA unionized workers ratify new contract with museum management after 14 months of negotiation
Last spring, workers at MASS MoCA – the sprawling art museum in the heart of North Adams, Massachusetts – voted to unionize after vocalizing concerns about being underpaid, undervalued, and overworked. After months of fruitless negotiation with management, the workers held a one-day strike this August. Today, the union announced that as of late November, it had come to an agreement with the museum and voted to ratify a new contract after 14 months at the bargaining table. In a statement, MASS MoCA Director Kristy Edmunds hailed the decision as the result of “the willingness of each party to listen and genuinely consider the other’s objectives and concerns.” Maida Rosenstein is president of UAW Local 2110, which represents workers at universities, museums, and other institutions in New York and New England. She tells WAMC that the three-year contract will cover around 110 union members at the museum, and that it includes sweeping wage hikes among other expanded benefits.
East Mountain Rd. in Westfield closed due to crash
A portion of East Mountain Road in Westfield has been shut down during the morning commute Monday due to an overnight crash.
franklincountynow.com
Section Of North Main Road Closed In Orange
(Orange, MA) Orange Fire Department has reported that the 720 area of North Main Street in Orange is closed. A car crashed into a pole resulting in wires down at the north end of the Oxbow entrance. More details to come.
wamc.org
Initiative looks to help the formerly incarcerated find jobs
The Western Mass Economic Development Council is working to better coordinate programs to help formerly incarcerated people obtain jobs and housing. A survey of nearly 200 people who had served time found nearly half were not working for pay a year after being released. Roughly 40 percent said they did not know where to turn for help.
New Latin American Restaurant Has Opened Up in Downtown Pittsfield
In the Berkshires, we have been a little spoiled in recent weeks with some great news on quite a few spots opening up. And it has mainly all been happening in Pittsfield. Just to name a couple, Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill has opened back up and then Jae's Grill had their soft opening just last week. Now there is a brand new restaurant that has made it's way to the heart of downtown Pittsfield on North Street.
wamc.org
Albany Common Councilors call on New York state to make “capital city” aid permanent
Local legislators in Albany are hoping to do away with an annual back-and-forth for state aid. The Albany Common Council unanimously passed a resolution saying so-called “Capital City” funding in the amount of $15 million dollars should be permanent in the annual New York state budget. Councilors say...
In 5 years, Palmer schools inked a dozen confidentiality agreements with staffers
Elaine Fuller worked for over 20 years in the Palmer School District, but there is not much she can say about her last year working in the English department. That’s because a confidentiality agreement she signed prevents her from speaking about her time as a public school teacher. Fuller’s...
ATM shutoff leaves marijuana retailers in Pioneer Valley scrambling, customers paying with cash
Some processors last week cut off the cashless ATM transactions marijuana retailers nationwide use to accept bank cards and workaround bank and credit-card companies’ reluctance to do business with a product that’s still federally illegal. “The terminals just stopped working,” said Volkan Polatol, an owner of Dreamer Cannabis...
iBerkshires.com
Williams College Lays Out Concepts for Potential Campus Changes
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Williams College would see a reconfiguration of its dorms and radical changes to its athletic infrastructure if it follows the path laid out by an ambitious campus plan that grew out of a multi-year strategic planning process. A project manager from the college and an associate...
WNYT
FBI investigators at Natural Bridge State Park
We’re working to learn more about why the FBI was investigating in North Adams ahead of the weekend. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, investigators were searching Friday near Natural Bridge State Park. The paper says North Adams’ police chief told them city police were not...
capeandislands.org
Commission holds first meeting on train service between Boston and the Berkshires
A committee focused on train service between western Massachusetts and Boston held a hearing in Pittsfield Friday. It was the first of six planned public meetings by the Western Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission. One of their tasks is to recommend an entity that would oversee the service. It's also following...
Overnight closures of exit 23 on I-91 in Northampton beginning Sunday
There will be overnight closures of exit 23 on I-91 for steel erection beginning on Sunday.
Difficult fire at Ed’s Auto Body in Easthampton
The Easthampton Fire Department is working to put out a large fire on Mechanic Street.
WRGB
"They deserve a pay raise" - Governor Hochul on legislature's possible special session
Albany — Could a pay raise be on the docket for New York State legislators before the end of 2022? New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie hasn't ruled it out. Speaker Heastie, a Democrat, told reporters on Thursday he hasn't said anything about returning for a special session to vote on a pay raise "at this moment," a phrase he repeated more than once.
