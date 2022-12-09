ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenox, MA

Cell tower skeptics block passage of bylaw that would bring Lenox into federal compliance at special town meeting

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
wamc.org
 3 days ago
theberkshireedge.com

Not enough support for wireless zoning bylaw at Lenox special town meeting

Lenox — Towards the end of the special town meeting held on Thursday, December 8, at Lenox Memorial Middle and High School, residents voted on the long-in-the-works wireless zoning bylaw. The results were 251 yeas to 147 nays. However, the bylaw needed a two-thirds majority from all residents present...
LENOX, MA
wmasspi.com

Take My Council, Please: Now for Some Upper State-ments…

On Monday, the Springfield City Council authorized participation in Community Choice Energy Aggregation (CCA), a state program that lets communities choose their source of electricity. Distribution would remain with Eversource. But rather than let it buy electricity itself, the city could make such decisions. Other communities have joined the program, often to secure greener sources of energy.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
VTDigger

And now, Coventry is the dumping ground for PFAS

Upon reading how Saint-Gobain is being required by Vermont's Department of Environmental Conservation to clean up the accumulated PFAS in two of its factories in Bennington, the reader must ask "Where will these toxic forever chemicals go?" Your reporter quotes DEC's Spiese as saying one goal is to ensure the...
COVENTRY, VT
wamc.org

MASS MoCA unionized workers ratify new contract with museum management after 14 months of negotiation

Last spring, workers at MASS MoCA – the sprawling art museum in the heart of North Adams, Massachusetts – voted to unionize after vocalizing concerns about being underpaid, undervalued, and overworked. After months of fruitless negotiation with management, the workers held a one-day strike this August. Today, the union announced that as of late November, it had come to an agreement with the museum and voted to ratify a new contract after 14 months at the bargaining table. In a statement, MASS MoCA Director Kristy Edmunds hailed the decision as the result of “the willingness of each party to listen and genuinely consider the other’s objectives and concerns.” Maida Rosenstein is president of UAW Local 2110, which represents workers at universities, museums, and other institutions in New York and New England. She tells WAMC that the three-year contract will cover around 110 union members at the museum, and that it includes sweeping wage hikes among other expanded benefits.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
franklincountynow.com

Section Of North Main Road Closed In Orange

(Orange, MA) Orange Fire Department has reported that the 720 area of North Main Street in Orange is closed. A car crashed into a pole resulting in wires down at the north end of the Oxbow entrance. More details to come.
ORANGE, MA
wamc.org

Initiative looks to help the formerly incarcerated find jobs

The Western Mass Economic Development Council is working to better coordinate programs to help formerly incarcerated people obtain jobs and housing. A survey of nearly 200 people who had served time found nearly half were not working for pay a year after being released. Roughly 40 percent said they did not know where to turn for help.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WUPE

New Latin American Restaurant Has Opened Up in Downtown Pittsfield

In the Berkshires, we have been a little spoiled in recent weeks with some great news on quite a few spots opening up. And it has mainly all been happening in Pittsfield. Just to name a couple, Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill has opened back up and then Jae's Grill had their soft opening just last week. Now there is a brand new restaurant that has made it's way to the heart of downtown Pittsfield on North Street.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Williams College Lays Out Concepts for Potential Campus Changes

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Williams College would see a reconfiguration of its dorms and radical changes to its athletic infrastructure if it follows the path laid out by an ambitious campus plan that grew out of a multi-year strategic planning process. A project manager from the college and an associate...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
WNYT

FBI investigators at Natural Bridge State Park

We’re working to learn more about why the FBI was investigating in North Adams ahead of the weekend. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, investigators were searching Friday near Natural Bridge State Park. The paper says North Adams’ police chief told them city police were not...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WRGB

"They deserve a pay raise" - Governor Hochul on legislature's possible special session

Albany — Could a pay raise be on the docket for New York State legislators before the end of 2022? New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie hasn't ruled it out. Speaker Heastie, a Democrat, told reporters on Thursday he hasn't said anything about returning for a special session to vote on a pay raise "at this moment," a phrase he repeated more than once.
ALBANY, NY

