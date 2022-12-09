ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catonsville, Timonium Sylvan centers hold Toys for Tots book drive

By Tony Roberts, Baltimore Sun
Sylvan Learning Centers of Maryland will use its centers as a drop-off location for the Toys for Tots literacy program until Dec. 15. Customers and the community at large can contribute new children’s books.

Also, Sylvan students will earn tokens that can be exchanged for books in Sylvan’s Motivation Station, donated by the center’s teachers. The students will have the option of keeping the books they earn or donating them to Toys for Tots.

Baltimore County Sylvan centers are located in Catonsville at 405 Frederick Rd., #5; and the Yorkridge Center, 1840 York Rd., Unit D, Timonium.

