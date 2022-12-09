ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lochearn, MD

Man dies in Lochearn car crash, Baltimore County police say

By Lia Russell, Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago

A man died after a car crash Tuesday night in Lochearn, Baltimore County Police said Thursday.

Santos Funes, 35, and a child passenger were traveling northbound on Saint Luke Lane around 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, when Funes failed to stop at a red light and hit a MTA bus and a light pole with his 2008 Toyota Corolla, police said.

Funes and his passenger were taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Baltimore, MD
The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

