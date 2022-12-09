ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Nordstrom Just Put Hundreds Of Designer Bags (Including Balenciaga) On Sale Ahead Of Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Nordstrom is without a doubt one of the best sites to check for Black Friday sales. From cozy UGG slippers to a comfortable Casper mattress, Nordstrom’s site truly has a little bit of everything on sale this year. Scrolling through thousands of sale items can be daunting which is why it’s always a good idea to approach shopping with a game plan. Before you browse through the basics, you must checkout the Nordstrom’s Black Friday designer bag sale. There are...
Us Weekly

Jennifer Aniston’s New Balance Sneakers Are on Sale Now at Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The One With All the Sneakers! We love matching with our Friends — especially when that friend is none other than Jennifer Aniston. ‘Tis the season to binge-watch the Thanksgiving episodes of Friends and then recreate the actress’ […]
ETOnline.com

Michael Kors Black Friday Deals Are Here: Save Up to 60% On Handbags, Puffer Jackets, Loafers and More

Black Friday is always the perfect excuse to do a little shopping. As we revamp our wardrobes for the chillier months with affordable designer clothing, Michael Kors is here to help us celebrate the season with can't-miss deals. The Michael Kors Cyber Week Event is taking up to 60% off over a thousand styles, so you can save on new totes, handbags, loafers, dresses, and even coats for the winter.
Albany Herald

Amazon Is Having a Huge Sale on Bestselling Oversized Sweaters Today, With Markdowns of up to 40% Off

It's chilly outside. What's your go-to look? If you said a baggy sweater that covers your entire torso and hangs down to your knees, you're not alone. The best sweaters are oversized sweaters. Everyone knows it. When it comes to knitwear, sizing up your favorite sweaters is kind of like rocking a wearable blanket. It keeps you nice and warm while you cut a fun, loose silhouette. Pair it with slim-fit leggings and your favorite boots and you've got a new winter uniform.
Hypebae

Reformation Is Hosting Its Annual Winter Sale

Cult-classic brand Reformation is hosting its annual winter sale, starting today. The fashion label behind the Instagram-worthy outfits is offering a generous 40 percent discount on select styles, both online and in stores, giving you endless options for that upcoming holiday party. Standouts include the Nya Velvet dress as the festive gown arrives with a thigh-baring slit and a flirty sweetheart neckline. The Carrington two-piece is perfect for those looking for an understated, yet elegant look as the matching set is meticulously crafted from deadstock polyester.
CNET

Take an Extra 30% Off Markdowns at Kate Spade's End-of-Season Sale

Want to grab a gift that works for the person who loves handbags? Then check out this deal from Kate Spade, where you can take an extra 30% off sale styles. When you use the code 30OFF through Dec. 20, apparel and accessories that are up to 50% off markdowns will get an additional discount.
Vogue Magazine

After Almost 20 Years in Business, Nili Lotan is Launching Handbags

Nili Lotan believes that her mission on Earth is to connect with women, and that making clothes—and now accessories!—is a tool for her to do so. This is what she tells me on the eve of her handbag launch. The Israeli-American designer has been creating sophisticated wardrobe staples for almost 20 years, having launched her eponymous label in 2003. With a growing direct-to-consumer site (she says it’ll reach 60% of her business next year), and expansions into menswear and accessories, Lotan has slowly but steadily grown within the luxury space by focusing on wardrobe-building—i.e. dressing women for their everyday lives.
hypebeast.com

Givenchy Taps (B).STROY for Winter-Ready Leather Ankle Boots

After revealing a kaleidoscopic Spring/Summer 2023 collection with Brick Owens and Dieter Grams’ label (B).STROY last month, Givenchy has quietly revived the ever-expanding partnership with a new footwear offering. Enter the duo’s Leather Ankle Boot, a sleek, all-black, lace-up silhouette reserved for the winter months. Made in Italy,...
Vogue Magazine

The Minimalist’s Guide to Mastering Holiday Season Style

There’s no shame against a full sequin gown or embellished party suit, but there’s more than one way to dazzle this holiday season. Leave the shimmer and shine to your accessories this December, and keep your partywear on the more understated side for a more minimalist look. Of course, we won’t rule sparkle out completely; take Altuzarra’s maxi skirt and turtleneck shirt set as the prime example. A deep gold Lurex is striking yet still subtle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy