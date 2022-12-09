ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Maize n Brew

Michigan hockey recap: The Wolverines split with the Spartans without Fantilli

The Michigan Wolverines (12-7-1) saw a six-game winning streak against the Spartans end on night one, but responded with an ALMOST shutout victory in the second game. Michigan was short-handed all weekend without all-universe freshman Adam Fantilli headed to participate in Team Canada World Junior activities, but mitigated his absence with several second-line players stepping up.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Top 5 other bowl games Michigan fans should watch

Whether you love them or hate how many of them there are, there’s no denying bowl games help to make the season merry and bright for college football fans. Some leave you scratching your head (Jimmy Kimmel Bowl?), and others are the stuff of legends. Here are my picks...
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan d-lineman enters name in transfer portal

Michigan sophomore defensive lineman George Rooks has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Rooks thanked all his coaches and teammates with gratefulness but after discussing things with his peers and coaches he’s decided to seek opportunities elsewhere. Rooks, a four-star recruit out of St. Peters in Jersey City, New Jersey,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

The major impact Blake Corum had on Michigan’s offense in 2022

The Michigan Wolverines were lucky enough to have one of the best players in college football this season in running back Blake Corum. He was the heart and soul of the offense until his season-ending knee injury during the Illinois game. It’s heartbreaking he won’t be able to take the field against TCU in the College Football Playoff, but Michigan fans will always cherish what he was able to do for the team this season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Five Wolverines who will be X-factors against TCU

Michigan’s semifinal match-up with TCU is fascinating on several individual fronts because of the extreme stylistic differences between the two teams. The Horned Frogs want to capitalize on chunk plays offensively, and their defense wants to create turnovers. Offensively, Michigan wants to wear teams down for four quarters and make opposing offenses sustain long drives to earn points.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Four Targets Who Could Save Michigan's 2023 Recruiting Class

Michigan killed it on the field in 2021 and is now following that up with an even better 2022 season. Yet the Wolverines are striking out a bit on the recruiting trail when it comes to its top targets, which is obviously a bit puzzling considering the team and individual success across the board. As things currently stand, Michigan has the No. 20 ranked class in the 2023 cycle according to 247 Sports. That's not horrible, but it is behind Ohio State (No. 5) and Penn State (No. 13) in the Big Ten, which doesn't add up given the fact that U-M beat the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions by a combined 46 points.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Film Review: Dug McDaniel, Kobe Bufkin impress in 90-75 win at Minnesota

The Michigan Wolverines clobbered the Minnesota Golden Gophers Thursday night on their way to a 90-75 win in the Twin Cities. After news came earlier this week that transfer point guard Jaelin Llewellyn suffered a season-ending ACL injury against Kentucky in London, fans were interested to see how Juwan Howard and the Wolverines would handle it.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

College Sports Announcer Has Reportedly Been Fired

A college sports announcer has reportedly been fired. According to a report by the Toledo Blade, the voice of the school's athletic teams has been let go. Brent Balbinot, the voice of the Toledo Rockets, has been fired, per the report. "He flew on the men’s basketball charter to last...
TOLEDO, OH
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Ohio State QB dissing Michigan legend

Desmond Howard, the 1991 Heisman Trophy winner, created headlines at the 2021 Heisman ceremony when he took a potshot at finalist C.J. Stroud, the quarterback of the Ohio State Buckeyes, the arch-rival to Howard’s Michigan Wolverines. Howard and Stroud were back in New York City on Saturday night for the 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony. Stroud Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Ohio State QB dissing Michigan legend appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Detroit

Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
MICHIGAN STATE

