Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez takes latest swipe at Portugal coach Fernando Santos after World Cup elimination
Cristiano Ronaldo's dream of winning a World Cup is over after Portugal were eliminated by Morocco in surprising fashion in a World Cup 2022 quarterfinal. Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez is pointing the finger at the person she feels is responsible. Following the 1-0 knockout round loss, which saw Morocco become...
England fans left seething at Kylian Mbappe’s reaction to Harry Kane’s skied penalty in World Cup heartbreaker vs France
ENGLAND fans fumed at Kylian Mbappe after he laughed in reaction to Harry Kane's penalty miss. Kane blazed over from 12 yards and it proved costly as France beat England 2-1 to secure a place in the World Cup semi-final where they will meet Morocco. Earlier in the half the...
‘Just tall people and long balls’ – Messi tears into Van Gaal for saying Dutch play good football after World Cup loss
ARGENTINA captain Lionel Messi tore into Holland boss Louis van Gaal for his long ball approach to their World Cup quarter-final. The South American champions avoided a late scare, beating the Dutch on penalties after seeing their two-goal lead evaporate late on in normal time. Beanstalk Wout Weghorst bagged the...
Watch: Ronaldo Gets Emotional After Portugal World Cup Loss
The Portuguese fell to an underdog Moroccan side in what could be the 37-year-old striker’s final World Cup match.
Six hours was enough for Cristiano Ronaldo’s post with Messi to enter the top 10 in Instagram history – CR7 Diary
It was just before 6pm when Cristiano Ronaldo, Leo Messi and Louis Vuitton stormed the internet with a post Photo of two football stars sitting at the same table playing chess🇧🇷 Posting naturally had a huge impact on social media, but maybe not all of a sudden. It’s just that, after almost six and a half hours, the aforementioned post has already surpassed 22 million likes, which already puts it in the 10th place with the most likes in the history of Instagram. That’s in… six hours!
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Teary-Eyed, Unfulfilling World Cup Ending
Ronaldo, 37, has likely played his last World Cup minute, it coming as a substitute in a match whose outcome he could not influence, all while his club options dwindle.
Soccer World Reacts To Video Of Heartbroken Cristiano Ronaldo
After the conclusion of what's been an incredibly difficult 2022 World Cup for Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, the 37-year-old team captain was visibly shaken as he walked off the pitch following Saturday's 1-0 loss to Morocco. Playing in what will most likely be his final World Cup, Ronaldo couldn't hold...
Messi: “What are you looking at, dumby? Go back there, dumby. Get back there, yes!”
The 35 year old Lionel Messi showed great character and rightfully picked up man of the match last night as he led his country past a tough match against the Netherlands in the World Cup quarter-finals. After the game someone from the Dutch squad really got on his never and the PSG striker told him.
Kylian Mbappe responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest social media post
Kylian Mbappe has offered his support to Cristiano Ronaldo following Portugal’s quarter-final exit from the 2022 World Cup. The French international helped guide Les Bleus to the competition’s semi-finals after beating England 2-1 on Saturday night. However, Portugal weren’t so lucky at the same stage of the tournament,...
Wayne Rooney Reacts to Harry Kane’s Goal, PK Miss in England Loss
The former England star commended his ex-teammate after Kane tied his all-time national team scoring record.
Lionel Messi embraces ‘spirit of Maradona’ to drag beaten Argentina to World Cup semi-final
As Lionel Messi starts to find the right words to go with the right touches, some of them surprisingly aggressive, there’s been a telling phrase used to describe him around the Argentina camp.They talk of the 35-year-old as a “líder Maradonina”, a Maradona-like leader.After his first major moment of the World Cup 2022, which was that essential and exceptional goal against Mexico, Messi was seen looking to the sky and mouthing “gracias Diego”. His teammates now speak of the “spirit of Diego”, and the 35-year-old is also being described as a “man possessed”.While Argentine football can be overly invested...
Argentina vs Croatia predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup semi-final tonight
Both managers have decisions to make in attack, as Argentina and Croatia meet in the World Cup 2022 semi-finals on Tuesday.Lautaro Martinez started the tournament in poor form and lost his place, but netted the winning penalty as the Albiceleste beat Netherlands in the last round. Lionel Scaloni could opt to revert to 4-3-3, opening up an extra attacking spot in the side, with Papu Gomez far from convincing so far when he started.Meanwhile Croatia’s roulette of who to start at No9 continues; four players have had a go so far and none have been entirely positive, with the...
Fernando Santos reveals whether he regrets Cristiano Ronaldo benching
Portugal manager Fernando Santos says he has no regrets over choosing not to start Cristiano Ronaldo against Morocco at the World Cup.
'I'm Not Sure He'll Want To Play Again!' - Jurgen Klopp Beats Mohamed Salah In Crucial Game
Jurgen Klopp and his assistant coach Pepijn Lijnders beat Mohamed Salah and Thiago in a high-stakes padel challenge match.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Semi-Final Fixtures, Schedule & Results
All the details as the World Cup in Qatar reaches the semi-final stages.
‘Lion hearts broken’ – what the Sunday papers say after England’s World Cup exit
Harry Kane’s penalty shot went over the crossbar and that was it for England’s World Cup hopes. Here is how the papers covered the World Cup quarter-final. “England 1 France 2 – Heartbreak for Harry” – the Observer’s take on the result. It was, the paper says, a “stinging end” to an “enthralling World Cup quarter-final”. There’s also room on the front for “We’ll suspend strikes if you talk about pay: health unions”.
Morocco fans flood NYC streets to celebrate World Cup win
NEW YORK -- A history-making match at the World Cup sent an African nation to the semifinals for the first time Saturday as Morocco beat out the star-studded Portugal team 1-0.The masses descended on the Little Morocco restaurant in Queens to share in the celebration and send a shockwave of energy their family and friends could feel all the way around the globe."We gotta change the name. It's gonna become Big Morocco now," restaurant owner Driss Lazhar said.Crowds took over Steinway Street to commemorate the momentous moment Morocco moved ahead to the World Cup semifinals. For Moroccan natives, this victory means...
What has been the longest gap between a player's international debuts?
And is Ishan Kishan the youngest and fastest to score a double-hundred in an ODI?
Qatari Photographer Dies Covering FIFA World Cup
A U.S. soccer journalist died after collapsing during a World Cup match, and days later a second journalist has lost his life while covering the global event. The Doha-based Gulf Times reports Khalid al-Misslam, a photojournalist for local sports outlet Al Kass TV, passed away on Saturday. “Al-Misslam, a Qatari,...
