ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Worth, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Duo accused of running $180K rental car theft scheme out of Miami airport

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police accused a man and woman of running a large-scale rental car theft operation out of the Miami International Airport, according to an arrest report. Police arrested Anseca Calix, 27, of Margate, Monday, while her alleged co-conspirator, Israel Omari Smith, 28, remained “at large,”...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Pair Stole Over $180K in Rental Cars at Miami International Airport: Police

A man and woman are facing charges after police said they stole more than $180,000 worth of rental cars from Miami International Airport. Anseca Calix, 27, Israel Omari Smith, 28, are facing charges including organized scheme to defraud and grand theft, police said. Calix was booked into jail on Monday,...
MIAMI, FL
Robb Report

Palm Beach’s Only Private Island Just Hit the Market for $218 Million

There are plenty of waterfront properties on Palm Beach’s Billionaires’ Row. But there’s only one private island in the area—and now it’s up for grabs.   The man-made Tarpon Island sits on roughly two acres and has just hit the market for a whopping $218 million—coming in at No. 3 on our list of the world’s most expensive homes for sale—up from its $210 asking price last year. The reason for the increase comes back to the property’s already existing 1930s estate, which has since been extensively renovated and is nearing completion, reports the New York Post. Originally designed by Howard Major, the...
PALM BEACH, FL
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Florida

Florida is a state abundant with pizza options and with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great. That's why articles like this one published by Food & Wine come in handy. Singling out one pizzeria and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website has done. The article published earlier this year highlights the best pizza in all 50 states and the winner for Florida is Miami's Mister O1. Keep reading to learn more.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Police locate woman who went missing after landing at Miami International Airport

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police have located a woman that went missing after landing at Miami International Airport. Maria Velasquez, 63, arrived at the airport Saturday morning and police say she "unintentionally missed the personnel who were going to assist her on arrival."Velasquez suffers from dementia and may need services. Police asked for the public's help in finding her.Late Monday morning they said she was found by a good Samaritan in the City of Miami who noticed she was wearing a medical bracelet and contacted the authorities.  She was in good health.
MIAMI, FL
Jake Wells

The three least affordable places to live in Florida

money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy