Click10.com
Duo accused of running $180K rental car theft scheme out of Miami airport
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police accused a man and woman of running a large-scale rental car theft operation out of the Miami International Airport, according to an arrest report. Police arrested Anseca Calix, 27, of Margate, Monday, while her alleged co-conspirator, Israel Omari Smith, 28, remained “at large,”...
NBC Miami
Pair Stole Over $180K in Rental Cars at Miami International Airport: Police
A man and woman are facing charges after police said they stole more than $180,000 worth of rental cars from Miami International Airport. Anseca Calix, 27, Israel Omari Smith, 28, are facing charges including organized scheme to defraud and grand theft, police said. Calix was booked into jail on Monday,...
Click10.com
Police: North Miami woman throws pot with noodles in it at boyfriend, cuts him with knife
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A North Miami woman was arrested Thursday on accusations that she attacked her boyfriend inside their home. According to her arrest report, Nataliya Vadimovna, 32, told responding police officers that she was having an argument with her boyfriend, who she has been living with for three years at an apartment building on Laguna Circle.
Palm Beach’s Only Private Island Just Hit the Market for $218 Million
There are plenty of waterfront properties on Palm Beach’s Billionaires’ Row. But there’s only one private island in the area—and now it’s up for grabs. The man-made Tarpon Island sits on roughly two acres and has just hit the market for a whopping $218 million—coming in at No. 3 on our list of the world’s most expensive homes for sale—up from its $210 asking price last year. The reason for the increase comes back to the property’s already existing 1930s estate, which has since been extensively renovated and is nearing completion, reports the New York Post. Originally designed by Howard Major, the...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Florida
Florida is a state abundant with pizza options and with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great. That's why articles like this one published by Food & Wine come in handy. Singling out one pizzeria and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website has done. The article published earlier this year highlights the best pizza in all 50 states and the winner for Florida is Miami's Mister O1. Keep reading to learn more.
Police locate woman who went missing after landing at Miami International Airport
MIAMI - Miami-Dade police have located a woman that went missing after landing at Miami International Airport. Maria Velasquez, 63, arrived at the airport Saturday morning and police say she "unintentionally missed the personnel who were going to assist her on arrival."Velasquez suffers from dementia and may need services. Police asked for the public's help in finding her.Late Monday morning they said she was found by a good Samaritan in the City of Miami who noticed she was wearing a medical bracelet and contacted the authorities. She was in good health.
The three least affordable places to live in Florida
money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Florida were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
