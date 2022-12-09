ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportsnaut

NFL insights: Week 14 odds, props and picks

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qc8OB_0jdDb5hp00

From an opening line of 14.5, the Cowboys are pushing the largest spread in the NFL this season to three-touchdown territory for Sunday’s home game with the Houston Texans.

The number could continue to climb and make Dallas a historically large favorite.

That’s because the Texans are strangers to the end zone with seven total touchdowns in the past five games. The Cowboys?

Let’s just say they don’t have that problem. Dallas scored eight touchdowns last week against the Indianapolis Colts.

The last NFL team favored by 18 was the Arizona Cardinals last season against … the Houston Texans. Arizona covered -18 with a 31-5 victory over the Texans, who also lost as 17.5-point dogs to the Bills (40-0) in 2021.

Here’s a look at a few other numbers that might catch your eye entering Week 14:

–Dallas -4, first quarter spread, vs Houston (-110 at FanDuel)
The Cowboys aren’t killer in the first quarter, but Dallas does have 31 points in the first quarter in five games since Dak Prescott’s return from a thumb injury. Houston has 20 points in the first quarter — total — in 12 games in 2022.

–Chiefs TE Travis Kelce over 6.5 receptions vs. Broncos (-105 at Caesars)
Kelce has 90 career receptions in 15 games against the Broncos and was limited to eight total catches the past two weeks.

–Steelers QB Kenny Pickett over 0.5 interceptions (-108 at Caesars)
Teams aren’t running the ball against the Ravens since LB Roquan Smith arrived. With a secondary featuring Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey and safety Marcus Williams, Pickett’s four-game streak without an interception is in peril.

–Chargers vs Dolphins over 51.5 total points (-110 at BetMGM) and four or more first-half touchdowns (+170 at Caesars Sportsbook)
The over hit in 80 percent of Miami’s last five games and 60 percent of Los Angeles’ last 10.

–Bills -6 first-half spread vs. NYJ (-110 at FanDuel)
Buffalo put 10 points or more on the board in the second quarter alone in seven of the past eight games and had 14 first-half points against the Jets in the previous meeting this season. Only one of the Bills’ past eight opponents topped 10 points (Detroit, 14) in the first half. The Vikings had 20 points against the Jets in the first half last week, the third time in four games New York allowed double digits in the opening two quarters. The Jets have 12 total first-quarter points against the Bills in the past seven meetings.

–Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill alternate yardage total, over 124.5 yards (+145 at DraftKings)
Second in the NFL in yards from scrimmage, Hill has 140-plus receiving yards six times in 12 games this season. Last December against the Chargers (then as a WR for the Chiefs), Hill went bonkers: 12 catches for 148 yards, touchdown. Also see: Chargers injury report.

–Browns RB Nick Chubb over 74.5 rushing yards (-110 at DraftKings)
Chubb has 35 “big play” runs this season, which is any carry resulting in a gain of 10-plus yards. He’s historically stellar in the division matchup with over 100 yards rushing in three of the past four meetings with the Bengals.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Blunt Message For Troubled Cowboys Player

The Dallas Cowboys questionably kept troubled cornerback Kelvin Joseph this past spring when they had the option to release him. Now, the team will need him to step up after Anthony Brown suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 13. Joseph has been thrust into into a starting role alongside...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Rob Gronkowski Today

A lot of people rank the Dallas Cowboys as a Super Bowl contender right now. Former all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski is not one of them though and he has the Cowboys fanbase fuming. Appearing on FOX NFL Sunday, Gronkowski declared that the Cowboys might be "pretenders" this season and...
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
New York Post

2022 NFL Week 14 predictions: Picks against spread for every game

The Giants and Jets are in similar situations in Week 14 as Brian Daboll and Robert Saleh try to steer their Magical Mystery Tour buses through some dangerous curves on the road to the playoffs. Both teams take on the heavyweights of their respective divisions and favorites from their conferences to reach and win Super Bowl LVII. Philadelphia Eagles (-7) over NEW YORK GIANTS Last week, the Giants achieved the rare feat of overcoming a double-digit deficit and blowing a last-minute lead in what turned out to be a 20-20 home tie with the Commanders. That result kept Big Blue (7-4-1) ahead...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

NFL World Believes 2 Coaches Should Be Fired Tomorrow

There have already been a couple of NFL head coaching firings this season, with the Panthers firing Matt Rhule and the Colts firing Frank Reich. The NFL world believes that two head coaches should probably be let go on Monday afternoon. Both Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett and Bucs head...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Chiefs players to watch in Week 14 vs. Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to get back in the win column with an AFC West matchup against the Denver Broncos in Week 14. Kansas City has been the winner in 13 consecutive matchups against Denver, including nine straight in the Patrick Mahomes era. The Broncos have very little to lose with a 3-9 record this season, so expect them to pull out all the stops to beat K.C. this week. Victory could allow a temporary reprieve for a frustrated fanbase and maybe save Nathaniel Hackett’s job for another week.
DENVER, CO
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

91K+
Followers
68K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy