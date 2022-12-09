ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After flirting with Stanford’s head coach gig, Jason Garrett announces he’s sticking with NBC

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Former NFL quarterback Jason Garrett has spent a total of 15 seasons coaching pro football at the game’s highest level. Ten of these years have been spent as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, where he led his team to the playoffs three times.

The Cowboys moved on from their former player after he compiled an 85-67 record as the team’s head coach in 2019. Garrett then joined another franchise he once played for, signing on as the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants, for whom he coached from 2020-21.

Since then, Garrett has joined NBC Sports, working as a football analyst for both Sunday Night Football , as well as fulfilling a role as part of the broadcast team for Notre Dame Fighting Irish football games.

Yet, we’ve also heard the 56-year-old Pennsylvania native being linked to other coaching gigs. It was just a year ago when Garrett was being linked to the then-vacant Duke Blue Devils head coaching job, which later went to Mike Elko.

As we approach another offseason, where coaches get hired and fired left and right, Garrett has once again been linked to another vacancy.

Jason Garrett thanks Stanford, announces future plans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O9ond_0jdDb4p600
Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

This time around, it was the Stanford Cardinal, who Garrett reportedly spoke/interviewed with .

Yet, much like last season’s coaching dance, it either appears Garrett wasn’t as strong of a candidate as initially expected or that he truly loves not being a coach more than he likes actually coaching.

Here’s what Garrett had to say about his plans to stay with NBC Sports for the foreseeable future, or at least until he’s offered what he wants.

Stanford has not announced who they plan to hire to replace David Shaw quite yet, but we can at least rule out Garrett for now, as he remains “so excited” to remain in his current job despite clearly having thoughts of pursuing another opportunity. While Duke and Stanford may not be what Garrett is seeking, it seems it’s only a matter of time before a program says yes.

