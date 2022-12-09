ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Sports Radio

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Cosell believes 'there's a reason' Purdy went last in draft

With the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected quarterback Brock Purdy out of Iowa State. And since then, the 22-year-old has gone from fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster to third-string QB to starting under center, all in the span of a few months.
ROSS, CA
The Spun

Erin Andrews Reveals What Dad Texted Her During Game

Erin Andrews was on the call of Sunday afternoon's 49ers vs. Buccaneers game. Tampa Bay was blown out by San Francisco, 35-7, on Sunday afternoon. It was the first start of Brock Purdy's career. During the game, Purdy's dad went viral in the stands, when he teared up after his son's first touchdown pass.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Believes 2 Coaches Should Be Fired Tomorrow

There have already been a couple of NFL head coaching firings this season, with the Panthers firing Matt Rhule and the Colts firing Frank Reich. The NFL world believes that two head coaches should probably be let go on Monday afternoon. Both Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett and Bucs head...
DENVER, CO
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Audition Seafood Grocer at Kicker

Through 13 weeks of 2022, the Minnesota Vikings rank 28th in field goal percentage and 32nd in extra point conversion percentage. Kicker Greg Joseph produced a perfect Week 13 performance versus the New York Jets last weekend, a refreshing output as the Vikings kicking game until that afternoon was woeful.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports Radio

The Dolphins Deserved to Lose!

The Los Angeles Chargers closed Sunday off with a win over the visiting Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins had a clear strategy to attack the Chargers with the run game but did not execute. Ben Maller has some thoughts on the Dolphins failing to run the ball effectively
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Defensive Coordinator To Be Fired

The Cleveland Browns are on the verge of falling to 5-8 on the season. They trail the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 in the fourth quarter. Cleveland has massively underachieved this season, and defensive coordinator Joe Woods has been a popular target for fans. That is certainly the case today as well.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

NFL Analyst Describes The Magical Baker Mayfield Moment

The Los Angeles Rams pulled off a miracle Thursday night thanks to Baker Mayfield. While the quarterback had next to no time to prepare for the game, he still pulled off the victory. However, one NFL analyst is sharing a moment to explain how Mayfield had his magical moment. Kirk...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Upset Brewing On Sunday

The Cowboys, 9-3 on the season, are trailing the 1-10-1 Texans at halftime of Sunday's game in Dallas. Mike McCarthy's team entered Sunday's game as the biggest favorite of the season. The Cowboys were favored over the Texans by 17 points. But after two quarters of play, the Cowboys are...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases New College Basketball Top 25

ESPN's Basketball Power Index has updated following an eventful day in the college basketball world. Saturday featured several notable contests, including Alabama upsetting No. 1 Houston and Arizona taking down Indiana, among other contests. ESPN's computer model has since updated its rankings. Here's the latest top 25 from ESPN's computer...
ARIZONA STATE
Fox Sports Radio

Fox Sports Radio

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy