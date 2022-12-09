Read full article on original website
Odell Beckham Jr. Next Move: Bills Sign OBJ to 'Prove-It' Contract?
Odell Beckham's third visit is done, which means a decision might be pending. But as the Bills surely know, there has been a Cowboys "red flag.''
Colin Cowherd Says Tua Tagovailoa Was Exposed as a 'Poser' vs. Chargers
Colin Cowherd says the ‘Justin Herbert vs. Tua Tagovailoa’ comparisons predictably came to a crashing halt after their head-to-head matchup on Sunday Night Football
‘Let’s be realistic’: Former Browns player on team’s playoff chances
Browns fans are disappointed for yet another week after the team fell on the road to the Cincinnati Bengals. Greg Pruitt gives his take on the loss.
Cosell believes 'there's a reason' Purdy went last in draft
With the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected quarterback Brock Purdy out of Iowa State. And since then, the 22-year-old has gone from fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster to third-string QB to starting under center, all in the span of a few months.
CJ Stroud conveniently ignores handshake when introduced on stage as 2022 Heisman finalist
CJ Stroud was one of the 4 Heisman Trophy finalists for the 2022 season. As per tradition, many former Heisman Trophy winners attended the ceremony in New York Saturday night as well as those 4 finalists. As Stroud was being introduced, he shook the hands of former Heisman winners Mike Garrett and Steve Spurrier.
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Browns' Kevin Stefanski roasted for Jacoby Brissett fourth-down play call by NFL Twitter
Kevin Stefanski is known for being aggressive when it comes to fourth-down decisions, but he took it to another level in the Browns' Week 14 game against the Bengals. The Browns were facing a fourth-and-1 on the Cincinnati 25-yard line in the first quarter. The game was scoreless, but Stefanski still opted to go for it.
Erin Andrews Reveals What Dad Texted Her During Game
Erin Andrews was on the call of Sunday afternoon's 49ers vs. Buccaneers game. Tampa Bay was blown out by San Francisco, 35-7, on Sunday afternoon. It was the first start of Brock Purdy's career. During the game, Purdy's dad went viral in the stands, when he teared up after his son's first touchdown pass.
NFL World Believes 2 Coaches Should Be Fired Tomorrow
There have already been a couple of NFL head coaching firings this season, with the Panthers firing Matt Rhule and the Colts firing Frank Reich. The NFL world believes that two head coaches should probably be let go on Monday afternoon. Both Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett and Bucs head...
Vikings Audition Seafood Grocer at Kicker
Through 13 weeks of 2022, the Minnesota Vikings rank 28th in field goal percentage and 32nd in extra point conversion percentage. Kicker Greg Joseph produced a perfect Week 13 performance versus the New York Jets last weekend, a refreshing output as the Vikings kicking game until that afternoon was woeful.
The Dolphins Deserved to Lose!
The Los Angeles Chargers closed Sunday off with a win over the visiting Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins had a clear strategy to attack the Chargers with the run game but did not execute. Ben Maller has some thoughts on the Dolphins failing to run the ball effectively
NFL World Calling For Defensive Coordinator To Be Fired
The Cleveland Browns are on the verge of falling to 5-8 on the season. They trail the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 in the fourth quarter. Cleveland has massively underachieved this season, and defensive coordinator Joe Woods has been a popular target for fans. That is certainly the case today as well.
Bronny James, Kiyan Anthony impress in high school showcase
The next generation of basketball hopefuls was on display Monday, with Bronny James' Sierra Canyon taking on Kiyan Anthony's Christ the King in the Geico High School Showcase.
Bogus Touchdown Call Decides Georgia State Championship (Video)
The officials involved will surely have some questions to answer after a pivotal head-scratching decision.
NFL Analyst Describes The Magical Baker Mayfield Moment
The Los Angeles Rams pulled off a miracle Thursday night thanks to Baker Mayfield. While the quarterback had next to no time to prepare for the game, he still pulled off the victory. However, one NFL analyst is sharing a moment to explain how Mayfield had his magical moment. Kirk...
NFL World Stunned By Upset Brewing On Sunday
The Cowboys, 9-3 on the season, are trailing the 1-10-1 Texans at halftime of Sunday's game in Dallas. Mike McCarthy's team entered Sunday's game as the biggest favorite of the season. The Cowboys were favored over the Texans by 17 points. But after two quarters of play, the Cowboys are...
Kevin Stefanski on all the criticism he’s receiving from fans and media: ‘All of that goes with the territory’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Stefanski has come under heavy fire for some of his decision-making in Sunday’s 23-10 loss to the Bengals, in which the Browns went 1-3 in the red zone and converted only 4-of-15 third downs for 26.7%. But Stefanski, whose job is 100% safe, isn’t...
Questions about Tua Tagovailoa Have Returned
It’s fair to wonder if he can lead the Dolphins to postseason success with his inconsistent play.
ESPN Computer Releases New College Basketball Top 25
ESPN's Basketball Power Index has updated following an eventful day in the college basketball world. Saturday featured several notable contests, including Alabama upsetting No. 1 Houston and Arizona taking down Indiana, among other contests. ESPN's computer model has since updated its rankings. Here's the latest top 25 from ESPN's computer...
