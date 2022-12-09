ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
crypto-academy.org

Governance Changes Coming to Uniswap

Uniswap proposed some changes regarding the governance of the decentralized exchange, which will be decided through a voting process. The Uniswap Foundation said that through decentralized voting, users may vote regarding changes that involve the efficiency of the DEX. The proposal includes a friction reduction in the governance process of...
crowdfundinsider.com

WOO Network Introduces Self-Reporting Dashboard to Make Crypto Exchanges More Transparent

In a “proactive” response to calls for transparency among digital assets exchanges, WOO Network has launched “a real-time reporting of its assets and liabilities – the first in this industry.”. WOO Network’s transparency dashboard, WOO X, “includes live data reporting that updates every 15 mins, proof...
EWN

Sam Bankman-Fried Supports Issuing New FTT Tokens To Make FTX Users Whole

SBF tweeted approval for a social media post suggesting restarting FTX and issuing new FTT tokens to users. Bankman-Fried hailed the proposal as a “productive path for parties to explore”. The suggestion was tweeted by Ran Neuner, a crypto influencer and coin Shiller who goes by CryptomanRan. Fallen...
cryptoglobe.com

Little-Known Cryptocurrency Surges 120% After Being Included in Coinbase’s Roadmap

A little-known cryptocurrency has seen its price surge more than 120% over the last few days after Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase included it in its listing roadmap. Coinbase’s listing roadmap was created to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings. According to the company’s roadmap Magic ($MAGIC)...
CoinDesk

Maple Finance's $54M of Sour Debt Shows Risks of Crypto Lending Without Collateral

The blockchain-based lending protocol Maple Finance started in May 2021 with a bold concept: Build a decentralized credit marketplace for cryptocurrencies, where lenders and borrowers could come together. Unlike many other decentralized finance (DeFi) lending platforms that have cropped up in recent years in the nascent digital-asset industry, Maple’s model...
CoinDesk

Enhancing User Trust Is the Driving Force Behind Major Changes to Exchanges

Bitget is leading the shift towards enhanced user security, compliance, and liquidity management with its auditable protection funds, proof-of-reserves, and growing compliance practice. The crypto world has been rocked in 2022, with the market witnessing the collapse of FTX within a week. To make matters worse, FTX’s wallet was hacked...
CoinDesk

We're in a Strong Risk-Off Environment: 21.co CEO

"While a lot of people have moved on to a very risk off environment ... we've been comforted internally by the plateauing of the bitcoin price within a specific band," 21.co co-founder and CEO Hany Rashwan said. He explains how interest rate hikes by global central banks could have an impact on the crypto markets.
CoinDesk

How Crypto Can Repair Its Reputation in Washington

You don’t have to be a close observer of the crypto industry to recognize an uncomfortable truth: Crypto’s reputation in Washington, D.C., is damaged. While the industry has developed enduring relationships with a growing group of bipartisan lawmakers over the past several years, recent market turmoil and the ongoing saga of the collapse of FTX International taint the broader industry.
WASHINGTON, DC
CoinDesk

EU’s McGuinness Urges Speedier Vote on Long-Delayed Crypto Laws

European Union Commissioner Mairead McGuinness wants to speed up a vote on landmark crypto laws that has been repeatedly pushed back for procedural reasons, according to a Nov. 29 letter seen by CoinDesk. The letter, which was given to CoinDesk in response to a freedom-of-information request, is the latest indication...
CoinDesk

Terra Validators Grant $900K to Security Auditor SCV

Terra validators voted Monday to expand its security measures with a $900,000 grant to SCV Security. SCV will identify and monitor vulnerabilities, risks and potential threats to the second version of the protocol. The company bills itself as Terra’s “trusted security provider” and says it has conducted white-hat cybersecurity work across the Terra ecosystem and worked directly with Terraform Labs.
CoinDesk

SynFutures Says New V2 Upgrade Adds ‘Permissionless Listing’ of Futures

SynFutures, a decentralized exchange on the Polygon network, said its new V2 upgrade will allow for permissionless listing of futures trading pairs. The Singapore-based company, backed by the crypto investment firms Polychain and Dragonfly, says the new upgrade could meet growing interest among retail traders in decentralized finance, or DeFi. The trend accelerated after the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange and Three Arrows Capital added a “sense of urgency to the need for transparency and retail user protections,” SynFutures said in a press release.
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-Coinbase Global Says Experiencing Degraded Performance For Coinbase.Com, Prime, Custody, And Exchange

* EXPERIENCING DEGRADED PERFORMANCE FOR COINBASE.COM, PRIME, CUSTODY, AND EXCHANGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
CoinDesk

Blockchain Association Exec on FTX Fallout, Future of Crypto

Sam Bankman-Fried’s political donations worth at least $73 million could be clawed back to repay FTX creditors. Meanwhile, Bankman-Fried is expected to testify before Congress Tuesday. Blockchain Association Executive Director Kristin Smith discusses the latest developments in FTX's bankruptcy and where crypto regulation could be headed in 2023.
CoinDesk

SBF ‘Loaned’ the CEO of The Block $43M

This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Circle, Kraken and the Galaxy Brains Podcast. Another day, another betrayal. On Friday, news broke that former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried made three loans totaling $43 million to Michael McCaffrey, CEO of CoinDesk competitor The Block. Those loans went to buying out The Block’s investors, to expanding operations and (of course) to an apartment for McCaffrey in the Bahamas. On today’s episode, NLW looks at the latest betrayal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy