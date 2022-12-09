Read full article on original website
crypto-academy.org
Governance Changes Coming to Uniswap
Uniswap proposed some changes regarding the governance of the decentralized exchange, which will be decided through a voting process. The Uniswap Foundation said that through decentralized voting, users may vote regarding changes that involve the efficiency of the DEX. The proposal includes a friction reduction in the governance process of...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Uniswap ‘Fee Switch’ Proposal for Popular Ether Pools Stirs Up Community Debate
Prices: Bitcoin was trading steady over $17K as investors awaited the latest Consumer Price Index report and U.S. central bank interest rate decision. Insights: Uniswap's governance proposal to pilot turning on a “fee switch” has received mostly positive reactions, but the community remains cautious. As Big Events Approach,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Firm Gate.io Commits $100M to Support Fund to Revive Blockchain, Crypto Industry
Crypto exchange Gate.io, which claims to be one of the world’s “leading” trading platforms, says that it aims to position itself “as a key driver of the crypto industry during the bear market.”. As companies restrategize to adapt to changing market conditions, Gate.io is spearheading initiatives...
crowdfundinsider.com
WOO Network Introduces Self-Reporting Dashboard to Make Crypto Exchanges More Transparent
In a “proactive” response to calls for transparency among digital assets exchanges, WOO Network has launched “a real-time reporting of its assets and liabilities – the first in this industry.”. WOO Network’s transparency dashboard, WOO X, “includes live data reporting that updates every 15 mins, proof...
CoinDesk
Goldman: Regulators Should Protect Crypto Investors at the Point of Trust, Not the Blockchain
The demise of FTX is a story as old as financial markets and does not reflect a failure of blockchain technology, but the lack of regulation around the “point of trust” – where money is exchanged on the promise of a future return, Goldman Sachs (GS) said in a research report Friday.
Sam Bankman-Fried Supports Issuing New FTT Tokens To Make FTX Users Whole
SBF tweeted approval for a social media post suggesting restarting FTX and issuing new FTT tokens to users. Bankman-Fried hailed the proposal as a “productive path for parties to explore”. The suggestion was tweeted by Ran Neuner, a crypto influencer and coin Shiller who goes by CryptomanRan. Fallen...
cryptoglobe.com
Little-Known Cryptocurrency Surges 120% After Being Included in Coinbase’s Roadmap
A little-known cryptocurrency has seen its price surge more than 120% over the last few days after Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase included it in its listing roadmap. Coinbase’s listing roadmap was created to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings. According to the company’s roadmap Magic ($MAGIC)...
CoinDesk
Maple Finance's $54M of Sour Debt Shows Risks of Crypto Lending Without Collateral
The blockchain-based lending protocol Maple Finance started in May 2021 with a bold concept: Build a decentralized credit marketplace for cryptocurrencies, where lenders and borrowers could come together. Unlike many other decentralized finance (DeFi) lending platforms that have cropped up in recent years in the nascent digital-asset industry, Maple’s model...
CoinDesk
'Do You Believe In Second Chances?' Another DAO Is Raising Funds to Buy a Copy of the US Constitution
One month after Sotheby’s announced it would be auctioning off another original copy of the U.S. Constitution, a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) called UnumDAO, also known as “ConstitutionDAO2,” is trying to buy it. The group’s name is an homage to ConstitutionDAO, a grassroots collective of crypto enthusiasts...
CoinDesk
Enhancing User Trust Is the Driving Force Behind Major Changes to Exchanges
Bitget is leading the shift towards enhanced user security, compliance, and liquidity management with its auditable protection funds, proof-of-reserves, and growing compliance practice. The crypto world has been rocked in 2022, with the market witnessing the collapse of FTX within a week. To make matters worse, FTX’s wallet was hacked...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Says It's Close to Restructuring Without Having to Declare Bankruptcy
Bitcoin mining firm Argo Blockchain (ARBK) is in advanced negotiations to sell some of its assets and carry out an equipment financing transaction to strengthen its balance sheet and improve its liquidity, the company said in a filing with the London Stock Exchange Monday. The London-based company said it is...
CoinDesk
We're in a Strong Risk-Off Environment: 21.co CEO
"While a lot of people have moved on to a very risk off environment ... we've been comforted internally by the plateauing of the bitcoin price within a specific band," 21.co co-founder and CEO Hany Rashwan said. He explains how interest rate hikes by global central banks could have an impact on the crypto markets.
CoinDesk
How Crypto Can Repair Its Reputation in Washington
You don’t have to be a close observer of the crypto industry to recognize an uncomfortable truth: Crypto’s reputation in Washington, D.C., is damaged. While the industry has developed enduring relationships with a growing group of bipartisan lawmakers over the past several years, recent market turmoil and the ongoing saga of the collapse of FTX International taint the broader industry.
CoinDesk
EU’s McGuinness Urges Speedier Vote on Long-Delayed Crypto Laws
European Union Commissioner Mairead McGuinness wants to speed up a vote on landmark crypto laws that has been repeatedly pushed back for procedural reasons, according to a Nov. 29 letter seen by CoinDesk. The letter, which was given to CoinDesk in response to a freedom-of-information request, is the latest indication...
CoinDesk
Terra Validators Grant $900K to Security Auditor SCV
Terra validators voted Monday to expand its security measures with a $900,000 grant to SCV Security. SCV will identify and monitor vulnerabilities, risks and potential threats to the second version of the protocol. The company bills itself as Terra’s “trusted security provider” and says it has conducted white-hat cybersecurity work across the Terra ecosystem and worked directly with Terraform Labs.
CoinDesk
SynFutures Says New V2 Upgrade Adds ‘Permissionless Listing’ of Futures
SynFutures, a decentralized exchange on the Polygon network, said its new V2 upgrade will allow for permissionless listing of futures trading pairs. The Singapore-based company, backed by the crypto investment firms Polychain and Dragonfly, says the new upgrade could meet growing interest among retail traders in decentralized finance, or DeFi. The trend accelerated after the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange and Three Arrows Capital added a “sense of urgency to the need for transparency and retail user protections,” SynFutures said in a press release.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Coinbase Global Says Experiencing Degraded Performance For Coinbase.Com, Prime, Custody, And Exchange
* EXPERIENCING DEGRADED PERFORMANCE FOR COINBASE.COM, PRIME, CUSTODY, AND EXCHANGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
CoinDesk
Congressman Who Called Bitcoin an ‘Unstoppable Force’ to Become House Financial Services Committee Chair
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Circle and Kraken. On this edition of the “Weekly Recap,” NLW catches up on the latest U.S. regulatory news, including the legal battle around the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s actions against the Ooki DAO, a new bill that would have the Environmental Protection Agency study crypto mining, and more.
CoinDesk
Blockchain Association Exec on FTX Fallout, Future of Crypto
Sam Bankman-Fried’s political donations worth at least $73 million could be clawed back to repay FTX creditors. Meanwhile, Bankman-Fried is expected to testify before Congress Tuesday. Blockchain Association Executive Director Kristin Smith discusses the latest developments in FTX's bankruptcy and where crypto regulation could be headed in 2023.
CoinDesk
SBF ‘Loaned’ the CEO of The Block $43M
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Circle, Kraken and the Galaxy Brains Podcast. Another day, another betrayal. On Friday, news broke that former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried made three loans totaling $43 million to Michael McCaffrey, CEO of CoinDesk competitor The Block. Those loans went to buying out The Block’s investors, to expanding operations and (of course) to an apartment for McCaffrey in the Bahamas. On today’s episode, NLW looks at the latest betrayal.
